Cooper County, MO

939theeagle.com

Two dead after crash on Highway 50 in Moniteau County

Two people are dead after crashing in Moniteau County over the weekend. The Highway Patrol says it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Highway 50 between Tipton and California, Missouri. A truck was starting to make a left turn off the highway, when it was hit from behind by a minivan.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Conservation reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Columbia police investigating apparent suicide near Hearnes Center

MU Police says its initial investigation appears to show that a man parked near the Hearnes Center took his own life Friday night. The incident happened at about 9:25 p.m., as a MUPD officer and other agencies responded to a medical incident. The department says its officer approached the vehicle and saw a man inside with a gun in his hand. The officer asked the man to put the gun down, but instead the man fired it once and apparently took his own life.
COLUMBIA, MO
KYTV

Investigators consider car fire suspicious near Doolittle, Mo.

NEAR DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators consider a car fire suspicious Sunday morning in Phelps County. Firefighters responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of State Highway T near I-44. They found an SUV engulfed in fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished it. Firefighters report no injuries from...
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Concordia woman died Sunday afternoon following a crash in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on northbound Route D near Sparrow Lane around 3:30 p.m. Troopers said 23-year-old Amber T. Racicot was thrown from an SUV after the vehicle traveled off the road and The post Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Firefighters respond to east Columbia house fire

A house fire in east Columbia causes about $120,000 in damage over the weekend. Fire crews got to the scene of the blaze on Eastwood Circle, near the intersection of I-70 and Highway 63. The flames could be noticed from drivers on the highway. Firefighters contained the fire within 45 minutes.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, October 28th, 2022

(Statewide) -- The latest information from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the entire state of Missouri is experiencing dry conditions. More than 42-percent report severe or exceptional drought conditions. The monitor shows a new area of extreme drought – from southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau down to Portageville. Parts of southwest Missouri are still experiencing extreme drought, but it does not appear to be as widespread as last week. A line from the Kansas City area all the way over to central Missouri’s Boone County continues to have extreme drought conditions. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says while this week’s rain was much needed and appreciated, the long-term effects of the drought are still being felt by landowners and farmers. The agency says it needs those affected to continue to report local conditions.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Worker killed in Missouri bridge collapse identified

KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office identified the construction worker who died in a bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, Wednesday afternoon. Connor Ernst, a 22-year old from California, Missouri, was pouring concrete when the bridge collapsed. Ernst and three other construction workers were trapped in a...
KEARNEY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

California, MO Man Victim in KC-Area Bridge Collapse

(MISSOURINET) – A 22-year-old man from California, Missouri is the construction worker killed in Wednesday’s bridge collapse near Kansas City. The victim was trapped under the bridge for nearly an hour before he could be rescued. Three other workers have minor injuries. Sarah Boyd, a spokesperson for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, says the bridge was under construction and workers were pouring concrete at the time of the collapse.
CALIFORNIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Search underway for suspect in pursuit in Audrain County this morning

Multiple agencies are searching for a suspect who fled from officers and crashed during a pursuit in rural Audrain County early this morning. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office announced around 4:00 this morning that their deputies, as well as the Callaway and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were searching for a suspect in the area of County Roads 823 and 821, south of Mexico.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man killed in rollover accident north of O’Fallon, Mo.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - A 64-year-old man was killed in a rollover accident that happened in St. Charles County early Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened around 4:15 a.m. Steven Woods, of Winfield, Mo., was driving a 2003 Chevy Impala southbound on Highway 79 near Riverdale Park Drive when the car went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
O'FALLON, MO
939theeagle.com

One hurt after shooting in east Columbia

Police are looking into a weekend shooting that left one person hurt in east Columbia. ABC 17 reports officers responded to Lakewood Apartments near Walnut Street and Old Highway 63 late Saturday night. They say one man was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital. Investigators...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Meet the candidates for Missouri auditor

Boone County voters will help elect a new state auditor on Nov. 8. Incumbent Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Democrat alleges Missouri investigating hospital in retaliation for ad critical of Eric Schmitt

Freeman Health in Joplin treated a woman featured in TV ad attacking Eric Schmitt on abortion. Democrats say that’s why the state health department is investigating. Missouri House Democratic leader Crystal Quade on Friday demanded to know why a state agency is investigating a southwest Missouri hospital that treated a woman featured in an ad attacking Attorney General Eric Schmitt over state abortion laws.
MISSOURI STATE

