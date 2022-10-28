Read full article on original website
Related
939theeagle.com
Two dead after crash on Highway 50 in Moniteau County
Two people are dead after crashing in Moniteau County over the weekend. The Highway Patrol says it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Highway 50 between Tipton and California, Missouri. A truck was starting to make a left turn off the highway, when it was hit from behind by a minivan.
Missouri’s governor thanks Mendon community, first responders following deadly train derailment
Four months after a deadly trail derailment in north-central Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson stopped in Mendon Thursday to thank the community and first responders.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season
The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
939theeagle.com
Columbia police investigating apparent suicide near Hearnes Center
MU Police says its initial investigation appears to show that a man parked near the Hearnes Center took his own life Friday night. The incident happened at about 9:25 p.m., as a MUPD officer and other agencies responded to a medical incident. The department says its officer approached the vehicle and saw a man inside with a gun in his hand. The officer asked the man to put the gun down, but instead the man fired it once and apparently took his own life.
KYTV
Investigators consider car fire suspicious near Doolittle, Mo.
NEAR DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators consider a car fire suspicious Sunday morning in Phelps County. Firefighters responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of State Highway T near I-44. They found an SUV engulfed in fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished it. Firefighters report no injuries from...
Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Concordia woman died Sunday afternoon following a crash in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on northbound Route D near Sparrow Lane around 3:30 p.m. Troopers said 23-year-old Amber T. Racicot was thrown from an SUV after the vehicle traveled off the road and The post Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri doesn’t have a red flag law, renewed legislation aims to change that
As the investigation continues into Monday's school shooting in St. Louis and how the gunman reacquired a weapon used in it, St. Louis police say officers lacked the authority to temporarily seize the gun because the state of Missouri does not have a red flag law in place.
939theeagle.com
Firefighters respond to east Columbia house fire
A house fire in east Columbia causes about $120,000 in damage over the weekend. Fire crews got to the scene of the blaze on Eastwood Circle, near the intersection of I-70 and Highway 63. The flames could be noticed from drivers on the highway. Firefighters contained the fire within 45 minutes.
When do polls open, close in Missouri, Kansas for 2022 midterm election?
When can you actually go vote on Nov. 8? Residents in both Missouri and Kansas have at least 12 hours to cast their votes at the polls.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri, Boone County voters will decided whether or not to retain judges
Boone County voters will decide on Nov. 8 on whether or not to retain judges on the Missouri Supreme Court and the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. Here are the judges on the ballot. Missouri Supreme Court Zel M. Fischer.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, October 28th, 2022
(Statewide) -- The latest information from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the entire state of Missouri is experiencing dry conditions. More than 42-percent report severe or exceptional drought conditions. The monitor shows a new area of extreme drought – from southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau down to Portageville. Parts of southwest Missouri are still experiencing extreme drought, but it does not appear to be as widespread as last week. A line from the Kansas City area all the way over to central Missouri’s Boone County continues to have extreme drought conditions. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says while this week’s rain was much needed and appreciated, the long-term effects of the drought are still being felt by landowners and farmers. The agency says it needs those affected to continue to report local conditions.
fourstateshomepage.com
Worker killed in Missouri bridge collapse identified
KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office identified the construction worker who died in a bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, Wednesday afternoon. Connor Ernst, a 22-year old from California, Missouri, was pouring concrete when the bridge collapsed. Ernst and three other construction workers were trapped in a...
northwestmoinfo.com
California, MO Man Victim in KC-Area Bridge Collapse
(MISSOURINET) – A 22-year-old man from California, Missouri is the construction worker killed in Wednesday’s bridge collapse near Kansas City. The victim was trapped under the bridge for nearly an hour before he could be rescued. Three other workers have minor injuries. Sarah Boyd, a spokesperson for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, says the bridge was under construction and workers were pouring concrete at the time of the collapse.
Recreational marijuana opposition grows ahead of Missouri election
More organizations are speaking out against Amendment Three less than two weeks until the November election.
kjluradio.com
Search underway for suspect in pursuit in Audrain County this morning
Multiple agencies are searching for a suspect who fled from officers and crashed during a pursuit in rural Audrain County early this morning. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office announced around 4:00 this morning that their deputies, as well as the Callaway and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were searching for a suspect in the area of County Roads 823 and 821, south of Mexico.
KMOV
Man killed in rollover accident north of O’Fallon, Mo.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - A 64-year-old man was killed in a rollover accident that happened in St. Charles County early Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened around 4:15 a.m. Steven Woods, of Winfield, Mo., was driving a 2003 Chevy Impala southbound on Highway 79 near Riverdale Park Drive when the car went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
939theeagle.com
One hurt after shooting in east Columbia
Police are looking into a weekend shooting that left one person hurt in east Columbia. ABC 17 reports officers responded to Lakewood Apartments near Walnut Street and Old Highway 63 late Saturday night. They say one man was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital. Investigators...
Vigil held four years after boy’s body recovered in Jefferson City
Community members came together Sunday, four years after 4-year-old Darnell Gray's body was found in Jefferson City. The post Vigil held four years after boy’s body recovered in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Meet the candidates for Missouri auditor
Boone County voters will help elect a new state auditor on Nov. 8. Incumbent Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr.
Washington Missourian
Democrat alleges Missouri investigating hospital in retaliation for ad critical of Eric Schmitt
Freeman Health in Joplin treated a woman featured in TV ad attacking Eric Schmitt on abortion. Democrats say that’s why the state health department is investigating. Missouri House Democratic leader Crystal Quade on Friday demanded to know why a state agency is investigating a southwest Missouri hospital that treated a woman featured in an ad attacking Attorney General Eric Schmitt over state abortion laws.
Comments / 0