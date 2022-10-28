Read full article on original website
Road closure on Lahaina Luna Road
Maui County said Lahaina Luna Road to Papalaua will be closed until 10 p.m. to all through traffic including emergency vehicles.
Maui county workers receive 2-year hazard pay award
The state's largest union says it won a dispute with Maui County over temporary hazard pay, and it could have major implications statewide, as Always Investigating first reported.
Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week. There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport. That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators. “It’s...
Roads opened after downed electrical lines in Haiku area
Maui officials have closed off all traffic at the intersections Kaupakalua Road and Maluaina Place.
Healthcare Hero: Hawaii doctor credited with saving hundreds of lives reconnects with patient
It's part of a short film entitled "Reflect" and centers around a young dancer named Bianca. With keiki to hit the streets for a night of trick-or-treating, here's some safety tips.
Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
$20M renovation underway after Hawaii Community Correctional Center nears breaking point
Unlike many beach parks on O'ahu that have limited hours of public access, Kailua Beach Park is open 24/7. Amid rise in fentanyl overdoses, DEA raises awareness at annual Take Back Initiative.
Amid rise in fentanyl overdoses, DEA raises awareness at annual Take Back Initiative
Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays.
Crews on Maui manage to shrink island's largest infestation of fire ants
'We are not immune': Pelosi attack prompts talk of political violence in Hawaii. The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband is being labeled an attempted assassination.
Body found in waters off Sand Island believed to be missing swimmer
Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays.
Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays
'We are not immune': Pelosi attack prompts talk of political violence in Hawaii.
With keiki to hit the streets for a night of trick-or-treating, here's some safety tips
Today is the first Halloween in two years without COVID restrictions.
Maui County deputy police chief retires after just 10 months on the job
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Questions are lingering over why Maui County’s deputy police chief is retiring after just 10 months on the job. Charles Hank III was recruited by Maui Police Chief John Pelletier after they worked together in Las Vegas for years. MPD did not explain why Hank is...
Trade wind conditions to start the work week
A wet start to the weekend possible for parts of the state.
3,000 pounds of medications, including opioids, collected at Take Back initiative
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Drug Enforcement Agency said its 23rd annual Take Back Initiative across the islands is focused on educating residents about fentanyl. DEA investigator Gary Whisenand said the initiative serves two purposes: public safety and public health. He said drugs collected during the initiative are incinerated. On Saturday,...
Maui labor market crisis directly tied to housing
Maui businesses are paying close attention to the upcoming election. They're facing two crises that have a connection: a shortage of housing, and a shortage of labor. Maui Health, with hospitals on Maui, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi, has 200 vacant positions it needs to fill, said Jim Diegel, chief strategy officer.
Worries grow over safety, hygiene as more homeless camps pop up along road on Maui’s north shore
PAIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - More homeless camps are popping up along a country road on Maui’s North Shore. Tarps, tires, cars, and trash — everything is multiplying on Holomua Road in Paia. “This is terrible,” said Mike Ade. Ade is the caretaker of the old Maui High School...
Locally-rooted landscape business hopes to grow with new national owner
'We are not immune': Pelosi attack prompts talk of political violence in Hawaii. The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband is being labeled an attempted assassination.
Community event focuses on gift giving, but with no money involved
'We are not immune': Pelosi attack prompts talk of political violence in Hawaii. The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband is being labeled an attempted assassination.
After more than 20 years, popular Chinatown dim sum restaurant closes its doors
'We are not immune': Pelosi attack prompts talk of political violence in Hawaii. The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband is being labeled an attempted assassination.
