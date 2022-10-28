ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wailuku, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week. There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport. That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators. “It’s...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Crews on Maui manage to shrink island's largest infestation of fire ants

‘We are not immune’: Pelosi attack prompts talk of political violence in Hawaii. The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband is being labeled an attempted assassination. Community event focuses on gift giving, but with no money involved. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With the holidays creeping up,...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Body found in waters off Sand Island believed to be missing swimmer

Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Unlike...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays

HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trade wind conditions to start the work week

Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. A wet start to the weekend possible for parts of the state. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

3,000 pounds of medications, including opioids, collected at Take Back initiative

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Drug Enforcement Agency said its 23rd annual Take Back Initiative across the islands is focused on educating residents about fentanyl. DEA investigator Gary Whisenand said the initiative serves two purposes: public safety and public health. He said drugs collected during the initiative are incinerated. On Saturday,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Maui labor market crisis directly tied to housing

Maui businesses are paying close attention to the upcoming election. They're facing two crises that have a connection: a shortage of housing, and a shortage of labor. Maui Health, with hospitals on Maui, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi, has 200 vacant positions it needs to fill, said Jim Diegel, chief strategy officer.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Locally-rooted landscape business hopes to grow with new national owner

HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Community event focuses on gift giving, but with no money involved

HAWAII STATE

