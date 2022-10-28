ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine-Russia news - live: Zelensky says Russia has deployed dozens of drones in days

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar and Aisha Rimi
 3 days ago

Russia has deployed more than 30 drone attacks on Ukraine , says Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as he pledged to “clip the wings” of Moscow ’s air power.

Since February, Moscow has carried out nearly 4,500 missile strikes and over 8,000 air raids, the president said in his nighttime address.

Russia has been flying “Iranian drones” into key Ukrainian infrastructure facilities and residential areas, but both Moscow and Tehran deny the origins of the drones.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused the Russian military of using the devices to “kill Ukrainian civilians and destroy the infrastructure they rely on for electricity, for water, for heat”.

Western allies on the UN Security Council have insisted that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has the right to investigate if Russia has used Iranian drones to attack civilians and power plants in Ukraine.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has called for Ukraine to bring any evidence supporting their accusations forward, adding that the claims were “baseless”.

On Monday, he said: “If...it becomes clear to us that Russia has used Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine, we will definitely not be indifferent about this issue.”

