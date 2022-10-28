Read full article on original website
Anetha Sanford: Careers in construction build strong futures for students and Kentucky
In October, the Home Builders Association of Kentucky (HBAK) is celebrating Careers in Construction Month, and we are inviting you to help us build the next generation of the Commonwealth’s skilled workforce. As our state experiences increased economic development and population growth, the demand for quality housing continues to...
Health report: 107 counties are mostly COVID green; large spike in flu cases; two new moneypox cases
In data released on Friday, Kentucky COVID-19 Community Levels are mostly green, however the number of cases in the new 2022-2023 influenza season have seen a large spike in cases, and there were two more cases of monkeypox reported. The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated from data compiled...
Kentucky State Police extend application through November 25 to apply to become state trooper
The Kentucky State Police extended the deadline to apply to become a state trooper through Nov. 25. In addition, the agency said that the top achieving applicants will be able to choose the post of their choice from the 16 located across the state, allowing them the opportunity to stay close to home.
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Kentucky’s rabbit season opens in early November, extends into new year
For many Kentuckians a trip afield in search of rabbits is one of the first species hunted as a youngster. Rabbits are fun to hunt, especially with a pack of beagles, and are great eating, when fried, baked or grilled. Kentucky’s rabbit season opens in early November and extends into...
Five NKY organizations among 28 across Kentucky recognized as KEMI 2022 Destiny Award winners
At a time in which most businesses are struggling to hire and retain employees, keeping available workers healthy and on the job is imperative. Yet, the Bureau of Labor Statistics cited 2.7 million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in 2020, within the private industry alone. Many of these injuries, and the personal and professional difficulties that they caused, could have been prevented.
Gas prices continue to drop as demand remains low; Kentucky average falls to $3.38 per gallon
This week the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has fallen by three cents to $3.76, while the Kentucky average also fell three cents, now $3.38. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose slightly from 8.68 million b/d to 8.93 million b/d last week, and total domestic gasoline stocks decreased from 209.4 million bbl to 207.9 million bbl. Although gasoline demand is up slightly, it remains nearly 400,000 bbl lower than this same time last year. Fluctuating oil prices and low demand are contributing to the national average moving downward. If demand remains low, as oil prices slide, drivers should see pump prices come down through the weekend.
Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence to hold annual meeting, Meeting Future with a Richer Vision
The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence is hosting its Annual Meeting today and Friday at the Boone Tavern Event Center in Berea, Kentucky. The theme for this year’s annual meeting, Meeting the Future with a Richer Vision for Education, will focus on meeting the education sector’s current challenges with a shared vision among state leaders.
Kentucky bishops: Vote ‘yes” on Amendment #2
Each October, the Catholic Church in the United States celebrates “Respect Life Month” as an opportunity to express our deeply held belief in the value and dignity of every human person. The month takes on an even greater meaning this year, as Kentuckians prepare to head to the polls in support of a simple, yet profound, pro-life cause.
Mother Nature prepares for winter — and gives Bluegrass State a vibrant show of colors in process
Every October, the Bluegrass State breaks into reds, oranges and yellows as Mother Nature prepares for winter. With the many forests Kentucky has to offer, the state is one of the best places in the nation to observe the transition of summer into autumn. During the spring and summer months,...
Latest report shows Boone County, at 2.8%, remains among those with lowest unemployment rates
Unemployment rates fell in 119 counties between September 2021 and September 2022, rose in one (Hancock County), and no counties stayed the same according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS). Cumberland and Oldham counties recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 2.5%. They were followed by Scott,...
Thermo Fisher Scientific announces $59 million expansion in Campbell County, to create 200 jobs
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. on Thursday announced a significant investment in Kentucky’s health care sector as the PPD clinical research business will create 200 full-time jobs, including at least 140 Kentucky resident positions, through a $59 million expansion of the company’s facility in Campbell County. “Thermo Fisher’s expanding...
Election ’22: Rand Paul wants to ‘continue his efforts on your behalf’ in the U.S. Senate
As I travel across Kentucky, I’m often asked if Congress is as angry a place as the media depicts. The answer is, of course not. Sure, Republicans and Democrats disagree on many subjects, but our relations with each other are more often than not cordial and respectful, nothing like the vitriol of the internet.
Election officials remain the best source for accurate and credible election information
The November 8 general election is quickly approaching, and misleading election information is on the rise. Each time you turn on the TV or check your social media feed, you may wonder, “Where do I turn for the actual facts?”. In this fast-paced age, where all forms of content...
Welcome House’s Stewart, Ethan’s Promise’s Zegarra named WellCare’s Community Health Champions
Two NKyians are among the winners of WellCare of Kentucky’s Community Health Champions Awards for their selfless service to removing barriers, improving outcomes, and supporting community well-being. Welcome House outreach nurse Samantha Stewart has been named the overall statewide winner of the Community Health Champions Award winner by WellCare...
Election ’22: Advocates, opponents debate two controversial constitutional amendments on KET
Sharp differences over the two controversial constitutional amendments that Kentucky voters will decide Nov. 8 at the polls played out Monday night on statewide television. Advocates of Constitutional Amendment 1, which would give the Kentucky legislature more power over how often it meets, argued it will provide more checks and balances in state government while opponents called it a money and power grab for state lawmakers.
Sen. John Schickel defends ‘Teaching American Principles Act’ as panelist on podcast
Senator John Schickel, R-Union, primary sponsor of 2022 Senate Bill 1, also known as the ‘Teaching American Principles Act’ recently served as a guest panelist on the Courageous Conversations About our Schools podcast. Schickel defended Kentucky law and presented the case for an educational system focusing on traditional classical curriculum.
Bill Straub: Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has been challenged in the past — but never like this
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, in what thus far has been a year of political discontent, seems to be picking up intra-party foes like a Dominican shortstop fielding groundballs. Effortlessly. There have been times during his 15-year tenure atop the GOP in the upper chamber that some dissent has emerged,...
League of Women Voters of Kentucky offers nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org
Ahead of the November 8 general election, the League of Women Voters of Kentucky offers the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org. This voter guide for election information provides Kentucky voters with personalized candidate information and the basics of the Constitutional amendments on the ballot. “From local ballot initiatives to important state...
Kentucky by Heart: A few KY-centric ‘Wordles to live by’; excitement building for Kentucky Book Festival
Most mornings, my wife, Suzanne, and I eat breakfast together, then perform a literary ritual. I engage in planned readings for the day, usually of topics with a Kentucky connection. Suzanne attacks her daily “Wordle” game, which, for those of you not aware, has recently swept the country with its popularity.
Photographers are invited to contribute to Team Kentucky Gallery for next rotation in Capitol exhibit
Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear invite Kentuckians to lend their creative talents to the Team Kentucky Gallery, which is located in a main hall of the state Capitol in Frankfort. The Beshears believe there is no better place than the Capitol to highlight Kentuckians’ voices as represented...
