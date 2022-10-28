ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, KY

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Our Rich History: Registrar and library had played key roles in success of Thomas More University

Part 69 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. Two of the earliest support offices at Villa Madonna College were the registrar and the library. At first glance, these two offices seem to have little to do with one another. However, the bond that linked them for decades was the Sisters of St. Benedict (the Benedictines).
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Gas prices continue to drop as demand remains low; Kentucky average falls to $3.38 per gallon

This week the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has fallen by three cents to $3.76, while the Kentucky average also fell three cents, now $3.38. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose slightly from 8.68 million b/d to 8.93 million b/d last week, and total domestic gasoline stocks decreased from 209.4 million bbl to 207.9 million bbl. Although gasoline demand is up slightly, it remains nearly 400,000 bbl lower than this same time last year. Fluctuating oil prices and low demand are contributing to the national average moving downward. If demand remains low, as oil prices slide, drivers should see pump prices come down through the weekend.
KENTUCKY STATE
abandonedway.com

Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures

Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
CINCINNATI, OH
WEHT/WTVW

Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WLWT 5

Kenton County Clerk announces early voting locations

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — The Kenton County Clerk's office has announced the locations that will hold early voting for Kenton County residents hoping to vote before the General Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting will be available on Nov. 3, 4, and 5 from 7:30 a.m. until...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Covington voters encouraged to plan ahead as new ballot locations, early voting options in place

If you plan to vote in November’s general election – and we hope you inform yourself enough to do so intelligently – you need to pay attention. The number of voting locations in Covington has been drastically reduced from previous years, and where you vote has almost certainly changed, no matter how many decades you voted there. On the other hand, while every voter has an assigned polling location on Election Day (Nov. 8), there is flexibility to vote at other locations.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Democrats and Republicans hold GOTV rallies ahead of Nov. 8 election

Democratic Governor Andy Beshear urged Northern Kentucky voters to get out and vote because “we need all of your work on these last, final days.”. Beshear spoke at New Riff Distilling in Newport on Saturday morning as part of a Get Out the Vote Rally for Northern Kentucky Democrats. Just down Interstate 75, Republican Sen. Rand Paul held a Get out the Vote Barnburner in the afternoon in Verona.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

LINK nky Northern Kentucky election guide

Kentucky’s general election concludes Nov. 8 and LINK nky has been covering all the races important to the Northern Kentucky community. Read on to learn about local senate, mayoral, city council, school board and commission races. Editor’s note: LINK nky will be adding stories to this guide leading up...
KENTUCKY STATE
