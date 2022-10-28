Read full article on original website
Anetha Sanford: Careers in construction build strong futures for students and Kentucky
In October, the Home Builders Association of Kentucky (HBAK) is celebrating Careers in Construction Month, and we are inviting you to help us build the next generation of the Commonwealth’s skilled workforce. As our state experiences increased economic development and population growth, the demand for quality housing continues to...
New Campbell County schools superintendent, Shelli Wilson, sees challenges as opportunities
After 20 years of service to the district, Shelli Wilson became superintendent of Campbell County Schools, replacing former Superintendent Danny Rust, who retired at the end of June. Rust had served as superintendent since 2016. Wilson first decided to go into education due to the impact public education had on...
Highland Heights-based clinical research business expansion to bring 200 jobs
A $59 million expansion of Campbell County’s Thermo Fisher Scientific is expected to create 200 full-time jobs, including at least 140 Kentucky resident positions, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday. The clinical research business’ expansion and the accompanying job creation are huge wins for the state, Beshear said. “We...
Health report: 107 counties are mostly COVID green; large spike in flu cases; two new moneypox cases
In data released on Friday, Kentucky COVID-19 Community Levels are mostly green, however the number of cases in the new 2022-2023 influenza season have seen a large spike in cases, and there were two more cases of monkeypox reported. The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated from data compiled...
Our Rich History: Registrar and library had played key roles in success of Thomas More University
Part 69 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. Two of the earliest support offices at Villa Madonna College were the registrar and the library. At first glance, these two offices seem to have little to do with one another. However, the bond that linked them for decades was the Sisters of St. Benedict (the Benedictines).
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
Gas prices continue to drop as demand remains low; Kentucky average falls to $3.38 per gallon
This week the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has fallen by three cents to $3.76, while the Kentucky average also fell three cents, now $3.38. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose slightly from 8.68 million b/d to 8.93 million b/d last week, and total domestic gasoline stocks decreased from 209.4 million bbl to 207.9 million bbl. Although gasoline demand is up slightly, it remains nearly 400,000 bbl lower than this same time last year. Fluctuating oil prices and low demand are contributing to the national average moving downward. If demand remains low, as oil prices slide, drivers should see pump prices come down through the weekend.
Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures
Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
Kentucky State Police extend application through November 25 to apply to become state trooper
The Kentucky State Police extended the deadline to apply to become a state trooper through Nov. 25. In addition, the agency said that the top achieving applicants will be able to choose the post of their choice from the 16 located across the state, allowing them the opportunity to stay close to home.
Former Forest Fair mall to be demolished along with 825 other vacant, blighted buildings
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The former Forest Fair mall is set to be demolished, along with 825 other structures across the state, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday. DeWine announced 825 blighted and vacant buildings across 30 counties in the state will be demolished to pave way for new economic developments.
Anne Geiske, Beechwood graduate and UK student studying aboard, killed in crowd surge in Seoul
Anne Geiske, who celebrated her 20th birthday Friday while studying abroad in Seoul, South Korea, was killed during a horrific crowd surge at a Halloween party in the Itaewon area there Saturday night. The tragedy left 153 dead, most of them young people. Geiske, daughter of Dan and Madonna Geiske...
Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
Governor unveils ‘Education First’ plan to advance student learning, ease teacher shortage
With the World Health Organization stating last month that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is in sight, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state education leaders today in the Capitol Rotunda to announce his Education First Plan. The Governor’s plan aims to address student learning loss brought on by the pandemic...
Northern Kentucky woman among more than 150 killed in South Korea crowd surge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman was among the more than 150 people who were killed in South Korea during Halloween festivities Saturday. The University of Kentucky announced in a press release Sunday that 20-year-old Anne Gieske, a student from Northern Kentucky, died during the surge. Gieske was a nursing...
Kenton County Clerk announces early voting locations
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — The Kenton County Clerk's office has announced the locations that will hold early voting for Kenton County residents hoping to vote before the General Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting will be available on Nov. 3, 4, and 5 from 7:30 a.m. until...
Covington voters encouraged to plan ahead as new ballot locations, early voting options in place
If you plan to vote in November’s general election – and we hope you inform yourself enough to do so intelligently – you need to pay attention. The number of voting locations in Covington has been drastically reduced from previous years, and where you vote has almost certainly changed, no matter how many decades you voted there. On the other hand, while every voter has an assigned polling location on Election Day (Nov. 8), there is flexibility to vote at other locations.
Democrats and Republicans hold GOTV rallies ahead of Nov. 8 election
Democratic Governor Andy Beshear urged Northern Kentucky voters to get out and vote because “we need all of your work on these last, final days.”. Beshear spoke at New Riff Distilling in Newport on Saturday morning as part of a Get Out the Vote Rally for Northern Kentucky Democrats. Just down Interstate 75, Republican Sen. Rand Paul held a Get out the Vote Barnburner in the afternoon in Verona.
Dollar General Under Fire After Serious Problem
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
LINK nky Northern Kentucky election guide
Kentucky’s general election concludes Nov. 8 and LINK nky has been covering all the races important to the Northern Kentucky community. Read on to learn about local senate, mayoral, city council, school board and commission races. Editor’s note: LINK nky will be adding stories to this guide leading up...
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports work scheduled on roadways this week, beware closings, delays
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. • KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built:
