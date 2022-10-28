ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

thecutoffnews.com

Mizzou is a slight underdog next weekend against Kentucky

Missouri is coming off a victory Saturday at South Carolina and Kentucky suffered a blowout loss to Tennessee, but the Wildcats were installed as a small favorite for their meeting next weekend with the Tigers in Columbia, Mo. The pointspreads for the coming week's college football games were posted Sunday...
COLUMBIA, MO
thecutoffnews.com

Tigers rattle Gamecocks

For two consecutive drives in Missouri’s game against South Carolina, Tigers fans saw what they had desperately asked for all season long: properly timed play calls, great reads, coherent drives and completions downfield from Brady Cook. The Tigers scored touchdowns on two of their first three drives and the...
COLUMBIA, MO
thecutoffnews.com

Cook, Lovett help Missouri offense hit its stride

After consecutive weeks of not being the Tigers’ leading receiver, Dominic Lovett found his footing against South Carolina. The wideout — who led Missouri in receiving yards through the first five weeks — stepped up again with 148 yards on 10 receptions Saturday. “I’m just going in...
COLUMBIA, MO

