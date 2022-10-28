Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lawrence Has Been Wearing These Controversial Flats to Walk Around NYC
When one typically thinks of "controversial" walking shoes, they think of heels, but I'm here to throw a bit of a curve ball in the form of Jennifer Lawrence. NYC resident Lawrence is quite often seen out and about strolling the city blocks, just like any of her fellow New Yorkers. And when it comes to footwear, she's fairly practical, often favoring sneakers and flats by The Row.
15 Cool and Trendy Winter Finds I'm Fully Obsessing Over
It might still be fall, but I am already creating my ideal winter shopping wishlists. There are so many exciting trends circulating right now and since I can't invest in them all, I wanted to figure out which are worth waiting for just a little longer. After sifting through all of my favorite retailers and then some, I was able to narrow down my picks to a slim 15.
Chloë Sevigny Wore a $200 Everlane Sweater With Dangerously Cool Wide-Leg Pants
In fashion, it's common knowledge that anything spotted on indie industry darling Chloë Sevigny will be a smash hit. From her '90s-era street style to her daring fashion party ensembles, the Bones and All actress never fails to impress when it comes to her styling. And while her latest look—a striped sweater and khaki pants—is one of the more tame combinations we've seen Sevigny debut, that je nai se quoi quality her style has always embodied was as present as ever.
The 9 Best Button-Down Shirts, According to Picky Fashion Editors
If you ask any Who What Wear fashion editor what their favorite basics are, a button-down shirt will probably be on their list. It's one of the most versatile items you can own, and it can and should be worn year-round. They're also quite trendy at the moment, so we've been wearing them even more as of late. We're not complaining about that.
These $75 Sneakers Have Reached Cult Status, and I Have the Outfits to Prove It
Buzzy items that take hold over the fashion community usually come with a steep price tag—Totême's internet-famous scarf coat, Balenciaga's Cagole knee boots, Miu Miu's ballet flats… The list goes on. But there is some financial relief when it comes to It sneakers. In this world, it's usually the simplest or most normcore styles that get the most attention (just look at the eternal popularity of Chuck Taylor high-tops and Nike Blazers), and they're usually relatively affordable. The latest entry in this It-sneaker canon? Adidas Samba sneakers.
13 Ways Fashion People Are Wearing This Trendy Fall Staple
We first reported on the sweater vest trend in 2020 when it blew up on our social media feeds and although a few years have now passed, we're pleased to report that they're definitely still a thing in 2022. Rather than being a must-have It item this season, the trend mania that surrounded them has died down and now sweater vests are simply a trendy fall staple that stylish people are wearing with their casual, everyday outfits. If you ask me, these looks prove that it's an item worth adding to your forever wardrobe.
30 Luxe Fall Buys from Net-a-Porter, Moda, and Nordstrom I'm Losing It Over
I'm perpetually looking at the latest pieces to hit the fashion market, and since I write The Luxury List, that includes all things designer. Recently, I've been scouring the new drops at Net-a-Porter, Moda Operandi, and Nordstrom whose fall arrivals have me thinking about which investment pieces will land in my closet—or at least at the top of my wish list.
5 Controversial Shoe Trends My Stylish 58-Year-Old Aunt and I Actually Agree On
My aunt and I definitely have different personal styles, but we agree on specific items more often than not. Our assortment of quality basics and investment pieces are pretty comparable, but it's in the trend department that we differ. I tend to buy into trends more often than her, but when it comes to a shoe trend, she's typically always down. Since there are quite a few controversial shoe trends floating around this season, I thought it would be fun to sit down with her and find out which we both would actually wear.
Hailey Bieber Wore the Dress Trend That Goes Perfectly With Knee-High Boots
Hailey Bieber has the art of outfit making down to a science. Whether she's keeping it casual at the gym or masquerading at a costume party, this style star has both the taste and talent for putting together a seemingly effortless yet inspired look. Case in point: the midi sweaterdress and knee-high black boots she wore earlier this week at The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference in Laguna Beach.
These 9 Urban Outfitters Items Are Exceptionally Chic—Here's How They Look IRL
I've been a loyal Urban Outfitters shopper since my teens. And now, at age 27, I still find just as many (if not more) gems at the always on-trend retailer. After a recent shopping escapade on the site, I wound up with four boxes of clothes and accessories at my doorstep. Faux-leather outerwear, baggy trousers, chunky loafers—I snagged it all. I'm feeling extra generous and tried it all on so you could see how it looks. Keep scrolling to see how I styled these exceptionally chic pieces. (Plus, I've included everything else on the list for my next haul.)
Oversize Shirts Are Trending—Here's How the Fashion Set Wears Them Perfectly
For the past few seasons, it's been all about oversize clothing. As a modest dresser, I've always gravitated toward looser tops, so I've been taking thorough notes on how the fashion set has been styling them. While I still love the fitted look on certain occasions, you'll most likely find me in oversize shirting for the foreseeable future. And whether it's a baggy sweater or roomy poplin shirt, I've been saving outfit ideas for them all. You've probably seen all the trending "big shirt, little pants" videos on TikTok and Instagram, but these outfit ideas stretch far beyond just that.
Every Fashion Girl Owns One of These 29 Sneakers That Are Ideal for Winter
"A sneaker girl never gets cold." Or at least that's what I thought until I had to carefully waddle through the snow in a pair. Some people are lucky to live in more moderate climates than New York City so can show off our regular kicks, but for us East Coasters, a thick pair of socks is required along with special styles. For me, high-tops and shearling-lined sneakers are currently high on the list for their warmth and protection.
I Tried On 32 Boots at Nordstrom—Here Are the 12 I'd Actually Take Home With Me
Buying shoes online has never been easy, but thanks to our associate fashion editor Sierra Mayhew, now it is. She zips around the stores of New York City trying on all the trending shoes to report on the comfortability, fit, and style so you never have to make a return again.
I Think Shopbop Has the Chicest Fall Basics—35 I Added to My Cart Immediately
Like most people, I have a love-hate relationship with my closet. All those years of buying sequin-covered blazers and flower-printed palazzo pants have caught up to me. When looking at my wardrobe, I feel like I have nothing to wear. Naturally, that’s a bald-faced lie—my closet is practically a black hole, overflowing with an endless array of options. But when I open my dresser every morning and try to pick out something to wear, I’m finding myself struggling more than usual. More likely than not, it’s because I’m missing timeless basics to round out my outfits.
These Are the 30 Items That Always Make It in My Luggage for a Weekend Away
One of my favorite things about fall in New York is getting to escape the city to upstate for fall foliage, visiting East Coast wineries, spending time by the fire, and getting to enjoy the fresh air and open space we don't always get in the city. This past weekend, my friends and I did just that, and I have to admit I almost didn't want to come back to the city. Luckily for me, I'm packing up again to head to California this week, and it's safe to say I'm escaping New York City every chance I get these days. When packing I noticed that after so many travels I have come up with a master list of travel items that I think everyone's weekend luggage should carry—from fragrance minis that I swear by to the perfect pocket-sized mascara to leggings to pajamas that you'll definitely be wearing on your fall weekend away.
Listen Up: These 5 Fall Outfits From Nordstrom Deserve a Moment
Welcome to Weekday Wardrobe, a series in which one Who What Wear editor or staffer will snap a pic of the outfits they wear from Monday to Friday. We'll break down where you can shop it all to inspire your own everyday style, no matter what's on your weekly agenda.
From TikTok to My DMs—23 of My Best Fashion Finds This Week
I stumble upon a lot of sartorial treasures while finding market and doing research for other stories. I can't tell you how many cool items I've screenshotted, copied and pasted, and saved to my Insta folders in a frenzy of inspiration. At the end of the week, I usually go through my phone and the mass of tabs I've minimized on my computer and see what I really want to scoop up for myself as well as what could be fun to share with our readers, which is exactly what I'm doing today!
Dua Lipa Somehow Made Clashing Animal Prints and Space-Age Boots Look Chic
From neon catsuits to micro bikinis, Dua Lipa has more than proven that she can pull anything off. And her latest look, worn by the "Levitating" singer during a recent trip to Tokyo, is no exception. For what appears to be a jam-packed evening full of museum tours, shopping malls, and late-night roaming throughout the city, Lipa chose to combine not one, not two, but three controversial trends into a single outfit (four if you count the wedge heels). Even more shocking, she made what would normally be a puzzling combination look chic.
I Tried Hailey Bieber's New Eyewear Drop, and Yep, You Need Everything
When I saw that Hailey Bieber dropped the second wave of her ultra-cool collaboration with Vogue Eyewear, I immediately knew that I had to get my hands on it. Not only is she my style crush, but the It girl's first collection with the brand was iconic, so I was expecting nothing short of perfection when the boxes arrived at our West Hollywood office. I snagged two styles from the drop: a super-sleek pair of opal-green sunglasses that are giving classic vibes with a modern twist and a pair of tortoiseshell frames with clear lenses. (I'm in my preppy era.) And spoiler alert: They exceeded all my expectations.
