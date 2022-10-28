Read full article on original website
5 Controversial Shoe Trends My Stylish 58-Year-Old Aunt and I Actually Agree On
My aunt and I definitely have different personal styles, but we agree on specific items more often than not. Our assortment of quality basics and investment pieces are pretty comparable, but it's in the trend department that we differ. I tend to buy into trends more often than her, but when it comes to a shoe trend, she's typically always down. Since there are quite a few controversial shoe trends floating around this season, I thought it would be fun to sit down with her and find out which we both would actually wear.
These $75 Sneakers Have Reached Cult Status, and I Have the Outfits to Prove It
Buzzy items that take hold over the fashion community usually come with a steep price tag—Totême's internet-famous scarf coat, Balenciaga's Cagole knee boots, Miu Miu's ballet flats… The list goes on. But there is some financial relief when it comes to It sneakers. In this world, it's usually the simplest or most normcore styles that get the most attention (just look at the eternal popularity of Chuck Taylor high-tops and Nike Blazers), and they're usually relatively affordable. The latest entry in this It-sneaker canon? Adidas Samba sneakers.
Hailey Bieber Wore the Dress Trend That Goes Perfectly With Knee-High Boots
Hailey Bieber has the art of outfit making down to a science. Whether she's keeping it casual at the gym or masquerading at a costume party, this style star has both the taste and talent for putting together a seemingly effortless yet inspired look. Case in point: the midi sweaterdress and knee-high black boots she wore earlier this week at The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference in Laguna Beach.
Chloë Sevigny Wore a $200 Everlane Sweater With Dangerously Cool Wide-Leg Pants
In fashion, it's common knowledge that anything spotted on indie industry darling Chloë Sevigny will be a smash hit. From her '90s-era street style to her daring fashion party ensembles, the Bones and All actress never fails to impress when it comes to her styling. And while her latest look—a striped sweater and khaki pants—is one of the more tame combinations we've seen Sevigny debut, that je nai se quoi quality her style has always embodied was as present as ever.
I Think Shopbop Has the Chicest Fall Basics—35 I Added to My Cart Immediately
Like most people, I have a love-hate relationship with my closet. All those years of buying sequin-covered blazers and flower-printed palazzo pants have caught up to me. When looking at my wardrobe, I feel like I have nothing to wear. Naturally, that’s a bald-faced lie—my closet is practically a black hole, overflowing with an endless array of options. But when I open my dresser every morning and try to pick out something to wear, I’m finding myself struggling more than usual. More likely than not, it’s because I’m missing timeless basics to round out my outfits.
Every Fashion Girl Owns One of These 29 Sneakers That Are Ideal for Winter
"A sneaker girl never gets cold." Or at least that's what I thought until I had to carefully waddle through the snow in a pair. Some people are lucky to live in more moderate climates than New York City so can show off our regular kicks, but for us East Coasters, a thick pair of socks is required along with special styles. For me, high-tops and shearling-lined sneakers are currently high on the list for their warmth and protection.
I Went to Zara, and These 10 Fall Pieces Really Stood Out
As much as I love shopping online, there's nothing like going into a store IRL to try, touch, and see the clothes for myself. Zara happens to be one of my favorite brands to shop for trend-forward yet affordable pieces, and while I'm not a fan of standing in line at Zara, I am a fan of seeing and trying the brand's of-the-moment pieces in person. After all, I know that what looks good on a model online doesn't always translate when I try it on myself.
I Tried On 32 Boots at Nordstrom—Here Are the 12 I'd Actually Take Home With Me
Buying shoes online has never been easy, but thanks to our associate fashion editor Sierra Mayhew, now it is. She zips around the stores of New York City trying on all the trending shoes to report on the comfortability, fit, and style so you never have to make a return again.
I'm Committed to Shopping Smarter—These 30 On-Trend Items Are Genius Buys
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. Writing about sustainability in fashion journalism is like walking a tightrope—it must be done with precaution. Some brands will often make big claims using buzzwords like "sustainable" and "ethically sourced" when addressing their environmental impact, and while this is a conversation that certainly needs to be had, it's a tricky one to navigate because the standards are still being set. But have no fear—there are many brands that deserve to be acknowledged for the progress they've made so far (and the very on-trend apparel and accessories that have resulted).
These 5 Low-Key Outfits Are Flawless, and Each Piece Is Under $75
If there was one word or phrase to describe my personal style beyond classic and fashion-forward, it would be low-key. Effortless looks with a subtle injection of the latest trends will forever be my comfort zone. It’s for that very reason, when I’m seeking out fresh outfit inspiration on Instagram, I keep an eye out for looks that are understated while still managing to have a cool factor. And I can’t help but want to recreate every outfit from my most recent roundup.
30 Luxe Fall Buys from Net-a-Porter, Moda, and Nordstrom I'm Losing It Over
I'm perpetually looking at the latest pieces to hit the fashion market, and since I write The Luxury List, that includes all things designer. Recently, I've been scouring the new drops at Net-a-Porter, Moda Operandi, and Nordstrom whose fall arrivals have me thinking about which investment pieces will land in my closet—or at least at the top of my wish list.
These 9 Urban Outfitters Items Are Exceptionally Chic—Here's How They Look IRL
I've been a loyal Urban Outfitters shopper since my teens. And now, at age 27, I still find just as many (if not more) gems at the always on-trend retailer. After a recent shopping escapade on the site, I wound up with four boxes of clothes and accessories at my doorstep. Faux-leather outerwear, baggy trousers, chunky loafers—I snagged it all. I'm feeling extra generous and tried it all on so you could see how it looks. Keep scrolling to see how I styled these exceptionally chic pieces. (Plus, I've included everything else on the list for my next haul.)
Listen Up: These 5 Fall Outfits From Nordstrom Deserve a Moment
Welcome to Weekday Wardrobe, a series in which one Who What Wear editor or staffer will snap a pic of the outfits they wear from Monday to Friday. We'll break down where you can shop it all to inspire your own everyday style, no matter what's on your weekly agenda.
8 Coat Trends That Will Dominate This Winter
Winter is coming. In fact, it’s officially here in just under a month so coats are on my mind. A chic topper is the hero of our cold-weather wardrobes and can take a simple outfit from zero to 100 in an instant. That's why I like to carefully consider my outerwear purchases—especially since they’re usually one of the more expensive items I spend on in winter.
29 Luxury Winter Accessories That Are Actually Worth the Money
Winter accessories are highly likely to be worn over and over, so spending a little more on them could be justified. And a Loewe scarf costs a whole lot less than a Loewe sweater but makes just as much of an impact, so here we are with a roundup of lust-worthy luxury winter accessories for your consideration.
Blanket Coats: The Outerwear Trend Going Viral on TikTok
What started as a micro-trend in the world of outerwear, blanket coats are now going viral on TikTok, where we're seeing many fashion conversations unfold. Totême’s signature scarf-jacket—finished with a fringed scarf, chain-stitch embroidered pockets and edges, and a blanket-like wool material—is specifically the cult buy that is landing everywhere on my feed. Perhaps, that is why the piece is sold out practically everywhere and carving itself out as one of the key buys for fall. What’s interesting is that it isn’t a new style this season but one that been brought back from earlier years, but it is officially in its moment.
I Tried Hailey Bieber's New Eyewear Drop, and Yep, You Need Everything
When I saw that Hailey Bieber dropped the second wave of her ultra-cool collaboration with Vogue Eyewear, I immediately knew that I had to get my hands on it. Not only is she my style crush, but the It girl's first collection with the brand was iconic, so I was expecting nothing short of perfection when the boxes arrived at our West Hollywood office. I snagged two styles from the drop: a super-sleek pair of opal-green sunglasses that are giving classic vibes with a modern twist and a pair of tortoiseshell frames with clear lenses. (I'm in my preppy era.) And spoiler alert: They exceeded all my expectations.
I Shop All Day For a Living—These Are the 15 Coolest Things I've Seen This Month
October happens to be my favorite month of the year, so while I'm certainly mourning its departure, I'm also reminiscing about all of the great fashion items I came across this fall. Retailers were very busy stocking the new arrivals sections in October, let me tell ya. This month, I've had my eye on festive clothes (to avoid the last-minute holiday-party shopping scramble), outerwear, sweaters, and boots of every style, to name a few.
Zara Just Released Its Most French-Girl Collection Yet
If you're not fully familiar with Emmanuelle Alt, her name probably at least rings a bell. Alt served as the editor in chief of Vogue Paris for 10 years, departing last spring. Alt, who now focuses on styling, has a pared-down aesthetic when it comes to her own personal style, and is known for her impeccable wardrobe of neutral basics. When she wears trends, they're subtle and timeless, like an oversize leather jacket.
