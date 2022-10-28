Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Musgrave (ASX:MGV) quarterly report: Flagship Cue Gold sees significant gold intersections
New significant gold intersections further extending the mineralisation potential have been obtained across Musgrave Minerals Ltd’s projects, mainly the flagship, Cue Gold Project. At White Heat-Mosaic deposit and Big Sky deposit, assay results are pending for several RC holes from extensional and infill RC drilling. Waratah and East Numbers...
vinlove.net
The largest rat market in the West gathering 5 tons a day is still not enough to sell
Phu Dat Rat Market (An Giang) is the largest market for hamsters in the West. Small traders here slaughter 4-5 tons of live mice/per day to supply restaurants and restaurants inside and outside the province. An Giang is a land that produces many unique markets such as the grass market,...
kalkinemedia.com
What’s boosting Origin Energy’s (ASX:ORG) shares today?
Origin Energy shared its September quarterly report today. Origin’s domestic sales volumes have risen 62% in the September quarter. Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG) on 31 October 2022 released its quarterly report for the period ended 30 September 2022. The report has covered the performance of the Australian electricity generator’s Integrated Gas and Energy Markets divisions.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 closes in green; IT leads gains, energy falls
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed up today (31 October), gaining 77.80 points or 1.15% to end at 6,863.50 points. Over the last five days, the index has gained 1.24%, but is down 7.81% for the last year to date. IT was the biggest gainer, advancing 2.36% followed by consumer...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Which stocks to watch as winter energy supplies get a boost?
Finally, there seems to be some good news ahead of the winter season, as the UK’s largest gas storage site has been reopened. While energy suppliers are making efforts to meet the soaring demand, Centrica has announced that it has returned the rough gas storage facility in the North Sea to 20% of its earlier capacity. In light of this development, we look at the shares of the two energy giants.
kalkinemedia.com
Nitro’s (ASX:NTO) shares zoom up over 17% on Alludo’s offer
Nitro Software has entered a process deed with Alludo, a North American software firm. Alludo has offered to buy all of Nitro for AU$2.00 per share. A few days ago, Nitro was given a takeover offer of AU$1.80 per share by another tech firm Potentia. Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO) today...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 likely to fall; Wall Street dips
Australian shares are poised to open on a muted note on Tuesday. The latest SPI futures indicate that ASX 200 would open 5 points or 0.1% lower. On Monday, the benchmark index ended 1.15% higher at 6,863.5 points. Australian shares are poised to open on a muted note on Tuesday...
kalkinemedia.com
ASIC penalises Tlou Energy AU$53,280 on corporate greenwashing; key details
ASIC has issued four infringement notices to Tlou Energy for making misleading sustainability and clean energy claims. The Australian energy business has paid AU$53,280 in fine; but denied the allegations. ASIC outlines managing greenwashing and dubious sustainable finance claims as its key priority. Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) has...
kalkinemedia.com
What’s boosting GrainCorp’s (ASX:GNC) share price today?
The shares of GrainCorp closed in green on ASX today (31 October). Wheat prices have jumped over the weekend due to Russia suspending a major Black Sea grain export deal. The shares of Australia’s integrated grain and edible oil company GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) were on the rise today (31 October 2022) despite there being no price-sensitive update from the company. GrainCorp’s shares were trading 7.860% up at AU$8.370 on the ASX at 4:40 PM AEDT.
kalkinemedia.com
Business confidence in Scotland slips to 5%: Stocks to watch
Amid the economic turbulence, business confidence in Scotland slipped by 10 points in October. The manufacturing sector fell to 13%, while retail fell to 9%. The current wave of economic challenges is hitting consumers and businesses, making the outlook for the next few months less optimistic. This becomes more concerning as the upcoming months are among the busiest trading period for several businesses. In fact, business confidence in Scotland slipped 10 points to 5% during October.
kalkinemedia.com
Here's why Piedmont’s (ASX:PLL) shares are trading in green today
Piedmont's shares were trading at AU$0.97 apiece on ASX up 3.76% on ASX at 1.14 PM AEDT. This outperforms ASX 200 materials index, which was trading 0.51% lower at 15,137.20 points. Piedmont's (ASX:PLL) shares were trading higher on Monday despite no price-sensitive news shared by the company. The lithium company’s...
kalkinemedia.com
Lark Distilling (ASX:LRK) delivers net sales of AU$4.2M in Q1 FY23
Lark Distilling has shared its quarterly activities and cashflow report for the September quarter. As per the report, the beverages giant has delivered a net sales of AU$4.2 million in FY23 first quarter. Australian beverages brand Lark Distilling Co. Ltd (ASX:LRK) today (31 October 2022) released its quarterly activities and...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar tiles connected to an air heat pump
Germany’s Paxos has partnered with the TH Köln University of Applied Sciences to develop a solar roof tile that could be used to generate electricity and heat at the same time. The photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) tile’s appearance barely differs from conventional roof tiles, which could make them attractive for...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 rises; Coronado, Imugene gain over 6%
Australian shares opened flat on Monday. The ASX 200 rose marginally in opening trade, rising 1 point, or 0.015%, to 6,786.70. On Friday, the benchmark index ended 0.9% lower at 6,785.7 points. Australian shares opened flat on Monday despite Wall Street rallying last Friday, lifted by weaker consumer prices or...
Australia’s school-bus sized 'smart' underwater war-drones 'will travel completely flooded'
The prototypes of the extra-large autonomous undersea vehicles (XL-AUVs) for the Royal Australian Navy will not be water-proof; rather, water will flow through them when they are delivered in three years by a U.S. defense corporation. The school bus-sized underwater drones built by the Australian subsidiary of the defense technology...
demolitionandrecycling.media
New bucket tooth system launched by MTG
MTG has launched a new fully hammerless solution for small construction machines at Bauma. The bucket tooth system, called COMET, has been especially developed for digging applications of excavators under 15 tonnes, mini loaders, and backhoe loaders. Speaking to KHL, the company said that the main markets for the product...
rigzone.com
Norway Sees Series of Dusters
Several dry wells have been drilled offshore Norway over the past couple of months, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate’s (NPD) website shows. On October 26, the NPD revealed that Equinor Energy AS concluded the drilling of wildcat well 6607/12-5, which is located about 11 miles west of the Norne field in the Norwegian Sea. The well was classified as dry, with traces of gas, and drilled to a vertical depth of 12,667 feet, according to the NPD.
techunwrapped.com
If fiber optics arrives at my house, why is the cable from my PC to the router made of copper?
The first thing one might think is that it makes no sense for fiber optics to reach our home and for the communication mechanism between our router and the PC to be a set of eight copper wires. But, the truth is that this design is still more than enough in the domestic environment.
gripped.com
Access Group in Eastern Canada Comments After Bolts Chopped
Ascent New Brunswick issued a statement after a few bolts were chopped on a relatively new sport route at the popular Cochrane Lane. House Sass is an 18-metre 5.5 at the right side of the Waterfall Wall that was developed in 2018 by Dom Caron, Anna Schneider and Amanda Savoie as a fully bolted line. It’s one of three sport routes on this part of the wall. The climb is popular for people learning how to lead. When Caron shared the route details after the first ascent, he said, “The closely spaced bolts and the grade of this route are sure to attract a fair share of traffic – whether for a warm up, a cool down or for a first outdoor lead.”
Comments / 0