Read full article on original website
Related
15 Cool and Trendy Winter Finds I'm Fully Obsessing Over
It might still be fall, but I am already creating my ideal winter shopping wishlists. There are so many exciting trends circulating right now and since I can't invest in them all, I wanted to figure out which are worth waiting for just a little longer. After sifting through all of my favorite retailers and then some, I was able to narrow down my picks to a slim 15.
5 Controversial Shoe Trends My Stylish 58-Year-Old Aunt and I Actually Agree On
My aunt and I definitely have different personal styles, but we agree on specific items more often than not. Our assortment of quality basics and investment pieces are pretty comparable, but it's in the trend department that we differ. I tend to buy into trends more often than her, but when it comes to a shoe trend, she's typically always down. Since there are quite a few controversial shoe trends floating around this season, I thought it would be fun to sit down with her and find out which we both would actually wear.
8 Coat Trends That Will Dominate This Winter
Winter is coming. In fact, it’s officially here in just under a month so coats are on my mind. A chic topper is the hero of our cold-weather wardrobes and can take a simple outfit from zero to 100 in an instant. That's why I like to carefully consider my outerwear purchases—especially since they’re usually one of the more expensive items I spend on in winter.
I Think Shopbop Has the Chicest Fall Basics—35 I Added to My Cart Immediately
Like most people, I have a love-hate relationship with my closet. All those years of buying sequin-covered blazers and flower-printed palazzo pants have caught up to me. When looking at my wardrobe, I feel like I have nothing to wear. Naturally, that’s a bald-faced lie—my closet is practically a black hole, overflowing with an endless array of options. But when I open my dresser every morning and try to pick out something to wear, I’m finding myself struggling more than usual. More likely than not, it’s because I’m missing timeless basics to round out my outfits.
Dua Lipa Somehow Made Clashing Animal Prints and Space-Age Boots Look Chic
From neon catsuits to micro bikinis, Dua Lipa has more than proven that she can pull anything off. And her latest look, worn by the "Levitating" singer during a recent trip to Tokyo, is no exception. For what appears to be a jam-packed evening full of museum tours, shopping malls, and late-night roaming throughout the city, Lipa chose to combine not one, not two, but three controversial trends into a single outfit (four if you count the wedge heels). Even more shocking, she made what would normally be a puzzling combination look chic.
13 Ways Fashion People Are Wearing This Trendy Fall Staple
We first reported on the sweater vest trend in 2020 when it blew up on our social media feeds and although a few years have now passed, we're pleased to report that they're definitely still a thing in 2022. Rather than being a must-have It item this season, the trend mania that surrounded them has died down and now sweater vests are simply a trendy fall staple that stylish people are wearing with their casual, everyday outfits. If you ask me, these looks prove that it's an item worth adding to your forever wardrobe.
29 Luxury Winter Accessories That Are Actually Worth the Money
Winter accessories are highly likely to be worn over and over, so spending a little more on them could be justified. And a Loewe scarf costs a whole lot less than a Loewe sweater but makes just as much of an impact, so here we are with a roundup of lust-worthy luxury winter accessories for your consideration.
Zara Just Released Its Most French-Girl Collection Yet
If you're not fully familiar with Emmanuelle Alt, her name probably at least rings a bell. Alt served as the editor in chief of Vogue Paris for 10 years, departing last spring. Alt, who now focuses on styling, has a pared-down aesthetic when it comes to her own personal style, and is known for her impeccable wardrobe of neutral basics. When she wears trends, they're subtle and timeless, like an oversize leather jacket.
Listen Up: These 5 Fall Outfits From Nordstrom Deserve a Moment
Welcome to Weekday Wardrobe, a series in which one Who What Wear editor or staffer will snap a pic of the outfits they wear from Monday to Friday. We'll break down where you can shop it all to inspire your own everyday style, no matter what's on your weekly agenda.
Chloë Sevigny Wore a $200 Everlane Sweater With Dangerously Cool Wide-Leg Pants
In fashion, it's common knowledge that anything spotted on indie industry darling Chloë Sevigny will be a smash hit. From her '90s-era street style to her daring fashion party ensembles, the Bones and All actress never fails to impress when it comes to her styling. And while her latest look—a striped sweater and khaki pants—is one of the more tame combinations we've seen Sevigny debut, that je nai se quoi quality her style has always embodied was as present as ever.
These 5 Low-Key Outfits Are Flawless, and Each Piece Is Under $75
If there was one word or phrase to describe my personal style beyond classic and fashion-forward, it would be low-key. Effortless looks with a subtle injection of the latest trends will forever be my comfort zone. It’s for that very reason, when I’m seeking out fresh outfit inspiration on Instagram, I keep an eye out for looks that are understated while still managing to have a cool factor. And I can’t help but want to recreate every outfit from my most recent roundup.
Trust Me—I'm an Editor: These Are the 16 Fashion Items to Prioritize for Winter
Maybe it's the layering, the tailored outerwear, or the extensive selection of polished boots to pick from, but all I know is that there is something inherently chic about winter style. One retailer that I can always count on for a full cart and wish list is Net-a-Porter, and this season, its winter edit is is full of items that deserve to be seen. I spotted 16 pieces that will layer beautifully, from a cute pink cardigan to the shearling coat sitting high at the top of my wish list, and I think you'll be just as eager to shop them, too. See my favorites below.
I Tried On 32 Boots at Nordstrom—Here Are the 12 I'd Actually Take Home With Me
Buying shoes online has never been easy, but thanks to our associate fashion editor Sierra Mayhew, now it is. She zips around the stores of New York City trying on all the trending shoes to report on the comfortability, fit, and style so you never have to make a return again.
These Are the 30 Items That Always Make It in My Luggage for a Weekend Away
One of my favorite things about fall in New York is getting to escape the city to upstate for fall foliage, visiting East Coast wineries, spending time by the fire, and getting to enjoy the fresh air and open space we don't always get in the city. This past weekend, my friends and I did just that, and I have to admit I almost didn't want to come back to the city. Luckily for me, I'm packing up again to head to California this week, and it's safe to say I'm escaping New York City every chance I get these days. When packing I noticed that after so many travels I have come up with a master list of travel items that I think everyone's weekend luggage should carry—from fragrance minis that I swear by to the perfect pocket-sized mascara to leggings to pajamas that you'll definitely be wearing on your fall weekend away.
I've Been Sick of Shopping, But These 30 Pieces Pulled Me Out of My Trance
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. This might come as a surprise, but sometimes, I get sick of shopping. It's a rare occurrence, but it does happen. I'm basically surrounded by clothes and beauty products all day—at work, at home… They follow me everywhere. I know it's a good problem to have, but it's really easy to become uninspired or even bored. Sometimes, all it takes is a special group of items to pull me out of my rut, and this list, my friends, is it. From the fashion pieces that remind me why I love fall so much to the beauty picks my vanity is missing, these are the 30 items inspiring me right now. Keep scrolling for my current shopping wish list.
So This Is the Lily Collins Way to Style $100 Sneakers at the Airport
Celebrities are all over the place when it comes to airport style. On one end of the spectrum, you have Kate Beckinsale, who dares to wear six-inch platform boots while traveling. On the more casual side, Lily Collins prefers to be all about comfort at the airport. Photographed at LAX in Los Angeles, Collins wore an oversize blazer, a practical crossbody bag, easy straight-leg jeans, and New Balance 327 Sneakers.
Selena Gomez Returned to Waverly Place in the Chicest New Reformation Sweater
Selena Gomez took a trip down memory lane this weekend, sending every last Wizards of Waverly Place fan into a full-on frenzy. On Instagram, the Only Murders in the Building star posted a photo of herself looking up at the New York City street sign for Waverly Place, the street where her character on the Disney show, Alex Russo, lived with her parents and two brothers. She posted it with the caption, "Where it all began."
Shopbop Put a Ton of Designer Jeans and Sweaters on Sale—Here's What to Buy ASAP
While Shopbop's entire sale selection is elite, two categories stood out: sweaters and jeans. Many retailers are discounting summer wares like dresses and skirts right now, but Shopbop's current sale features my two absolute favorite things to wear for the current fall season. The denim selection, in particular, is seriously...
These Gen Z Celebs Are Fashion's Next It Girls—8 Outfits to Prove It
Here at Who What Wear, we're known for a few things. Maybe you pay us a visit to get your download on the latest emerging trends or to glean some inspiration on what to add to your cart. But we have another hidden talent. We pride ourselves on our keen ability to pinpoint rising talent before they reach their breakout moments, whether we're chatting with scream queen Jenna Ortega or streaming star Maia Reficco. You could say it's kind of our thing.
whowhatwear
Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fashion and style, decoded.https://www.whowhatwear.com/
Comments / 0