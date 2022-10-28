ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

baristanet.com

Montclair Mayor’s ‘Local Scandals’ Make News Across The River

Montclair, NJ – Montclair and its mayor are making news across the river, but it’s not one of those articles about how great it is to live in Montclair. A former Montclair Local editor who now writes for Gothamist has penned “Montclair, NJ’s mayor is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?”
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey Herald

After notorious nursing home goes bankrupt, Andover seeks help to plug $1.4M budget hole

ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — Local taxpayers are "taking it on the chin" because of the bankruptcy of the former Andover Subacute II nursing home and its resulting $1.4 million default on property taxes. So the township is reaching out to Gov. Phil Murphy for financial help. Last Monday, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, whose 5th Congressional District includes the town, held a news conference in front of the shuttered facility and asked Murphy to tap into funding that the...
ANDOVER, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed

Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Planet Fitness sets location for newest N.J. gym

Popular fitness center chain Planet Fitness is set to open another location in New Jersey. Planet Fitness is coming to Hawthorne in December at 204 Wagaraw Rd., across the street from Hawthorne Tennis Courts. Planet Fitness of Hawthorne is expected to open in December, although an exact opening date has...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Four $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In North Jersey

Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is good for $50,000. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34554, 35 Madison Ave., Cresskill;. Bergen County: Montvale Snack Shop, 108 Spring Valley Rd., Montvale;. Essex County: El Caballo Blanco #2, 690 Mount Prospect Ave.,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment

Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County honors two Italian Americans as Stars of Essex County

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. hosted the 2022 Essex County Italian American Heritage Month celebration on Friday, Oct. 21, in the Essex County Martin Luther King Jr. Justice Building in Newark. During the event, DiVincenzo recognized Ralph A. LaRossa, president and CEO of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., and Kristen Gengaro, president of CDM New York, as “Stellas della Contea di Essex,” or Stars of Essex County. The honor recognizes them for their commitment to improving the lives of all residents and their community involvement.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County man admits tax evasion over several years

BUDD LAKE, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man Friday admitted his role in evading taxes for the tax years 2015 through 2018, according to United States Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Robert Lambert, 57, of Budd Lake pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Julien X. Neals by videoconference...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

