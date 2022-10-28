Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $770 per month, includes heat and hot waterBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy CarBridget MulroyEnglewood, NJ
Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a monthWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
baristanet.com
Final Version of Montclair’s Resolution Authorizing Paid Administrative Leave for Town Manager
Montclair, NJ – The Town Council of Montclair, at its last meeting, passed a resolution authorizing temporary paid administrative leave for Township Manager Timothy Stafford. The original resolution, put forth by Mayor Sean Spiller, was scrapped after Councilor Peter Yacobellis called for it to be amended. “This is ridiculous...
baristanet.com
Montclair Mayor’s ‘Local Scandals’ Make News Across The River
Montclair, NJ – Montclair and its mayor are making news across the river, but it’s not one of those articles about how great it is to live in Montclair. A former Montclair Local editor who now writes for Gothamist has penned “Montclair, NJ’s mayor is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?”
Police officer awarded $259K after suing N.J. city that wouldn’t promote him
A jury in Passaic County has awarded a former police officer in Clifton more than $259,000, finding that city officials retaliated against him because he’d filed an earlier lawsuit against them. Salvatore Saggio, now 65 and retired, had claimed in court papers that his age and the fact that...
Thousands of NJ residents lose power in Hunterdon, Somerset
Thousands of residents lost power across Hunterdon and Somerset counties on Monday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed more than 16,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m. mostly in East Amwell, Flemington Borough and Raritan Township in Hunterdon County. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said there was no estimate for restoration/
After notorious nursing home goes bankrupt, Andover seeks help to plug $1.4M budget hole
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — Local taxpayers are "taking it on the chin" because of the bankruptcy of the former Andover Subacute II nursing home and its resulting $1.4 million default on property taxes. So the township is reaching out to Gov. Phil Murphy for financial help. Last Monday, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, whose 5th Congressional District includes the town, held a news conference in front of the shuttered facility and asked Murphy to tap into funding that the...
Montclair, NJ Mayor Sean Spiller is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?
Montclair Township Mayor Sean Spiller at an event in 2021. The mayor is considered an up-and-comer in New Jersey politics, and a potential future gubernatorial candidate. Mayor Sean Spiller finds himself connected, directly or indirectly, to several accusations of poor governance. [ more › ]
N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed
Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
Planet Fitness sets location for newest N.J. gym
Popular fitness center chain Planet Fitness is set to open another location in New Jersey. Planet Fitness is coming to Hawthorne in December at 204 Wagaraw Rd., across the street from Hawthorne Tennis Courts. Planet Fitness of Hawthorne is expected to open in December, although an exact opening date has...
Four $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In North Jersey
Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is good for $50,000. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34554, 35 Madison Ave., Cresskill;. Bergen County: Montvale Snack Shop, 108 Spring Valley Rd., Montvale;. Essex County: El Caballo Blanco #2, 690 Mount Prospect Ave.,...
NJ could end up on different time from NY and PA — here’s how
"Hey I'm leaving Elizabeth at 10:45 so I'll be at the meeting in Manhattan at about 10:30." No, you didn't find a glitch in the matrix. You didn't find a space/time wormhole. You simply heard one of the things that will inevitably be said if a piece of New Jersey legislation becomes law.
wrnjradio.com
Woman accused of being in possession of heroin, drug paraphernalia at Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Sussex County woman was arrested Friday after she was allegedly in possession of heroin, and drug paraphernalia at Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital, according to Denville Township police. On October 28, police responded to Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital for the report of...
Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment
Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County honors two Italian Americans as Stars of Essex County
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. hosted the 2022 Essex County Italian American Heritage Month celebration on Friday, Oct. 21, in the Essex County Martin Luther King Jr. Justice Building in Newark. During the event, DiVincenzo recognized Ralph A. LaRossa, president and CEO of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., and Kristen Gengaro, president of CDM New York, as “Stellas della Contea di Essex,” or Stars of Essex County. The honor recognizes them for their commitment to improving the lives of all residents and their community involvement.
This NJ business can solve our plastic bag problem (Opinion)
Got a call on the show this morning from Nancy who owns with her husband Ramy, ANS Plastics in New Brunswick. It was among my favorite calls. I was happy Nancy stayed on hold through the long commercial and news break to speak with me. The company has been hurt...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County and Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office host special training on lessons from the Holocaust
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Sussex County Acting Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart along with their staff, collaborated to host a unique training program at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy. This special training, titled What You Do Matters-Lessons From the Holocaust, included three...
Montclair administrator placed on leave while town investigates ‘hostile work environment’ claim
The Montclair Township Council voted early Wednesday to place township manager Timothy Stafford on paid administrative leave during an investigation into allegations he was hostile and verbally abusive to women who worked for the municipality. The council vote came just after midnight at the end of a long, angry public...
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County man admits tax evasion over several years
BUDD LAKE, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man Friday admitted his role in evading taxes for the tax years 2015 through 2018, according to United States Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Robert Lambert, 57, of Budd Lake pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Julien X. Neals by videoconference...
Detective, Drug Task Force Supervisor In Rockland Dies At Age 31
A detective in the Hudson Valley has died at the age of 31. The Rockland County District Attorney's Office announced with "profound sadness" that detective and Drug Task Force Supervisor Xavier Fernandez died on Friday, Oct. 28. A cause of death has not been released. Fernandez worked as an NYPD...
New Jersey Democrats are under the gun on the Second Amendment | Mulshine
A lot of people in Trenton think of state Senator Ed Durr as a right-wing nut – as if there’s something wrong with that. It doesn’t bother me. There are plenty of left-wing nuts in the Legislature. Why not a right-winger?. It certainly livens up an otherwise...
Comments / 1