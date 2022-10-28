Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New rooftop bar opens in San FranciscoJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Democrat Lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herselfVictorSan Francisco, CA
These Famous Writers Would be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk was Criticized after Posting a Baseless Conspiracy theory about the assault of Paul Pelosi on TwitterShameel Shams
Paul Pelosi's attacker could face 50 years in prisonLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
Related
Daily Californian
On performativity
In eighth grade, my class, from a small middle school in the San Fernando Valley, took a trip across the state to visit colleges and stepped on the grounds of University of California, Berkeley. The admission tour guide told my mostly Latino classmates about the birth of the Free Speech...
Daily Californian
Aggravated assault reported at Li Ka Shing Center
An aggravated assault occurred at the south side of the Li Ka Shing Center Sunday around 2 a.m., according to a UC Berkeley WarnMe. The victim was reportedly punched and kicked while on the ground, causing injuries to his face. The unknown suspect and two other individuals fled the scene in a gray sedan.
Daily Californian
Campus associate professor Elizabeth Hoover rescinds claim to Native American ancestry
UC Berkeley associate professor Elizabeth Hoover, who often worked with students in the campus Indigenous Community Learning Garden, released a statement Oct. 20 on her personal website revealing that she has no documentation verifying Native American ancestry. Hoover, who is currently the chair for the Division of Society & Environment...
Daily Californian
‘A second chance’: Largest affordable housing development in Berkeley history opens
Community members, government officials and financial contributors came together to celebrate the grand opening of Berkeley Way Apartments and the Hope Center — the largest affordable housing development for low-income and unhoused people in Berkeley’s history — on a sunny afternoon last Thursday. Against a backdrop of...
Daily Californian
MUNA ignites The Fillmore with festive fire, queer freedom
Twirling under the glow of pink and orange lesbian lighting, MUNA had the audience of The Fillmore wrapped around its fingers the night of Oct. 23. Effortlessly enthralling, the band opened with the euphoric “What I Want,” lighting the show’s spark. As pink strobes gave way to dusky red and black, it tumbled straight into “Number One Fan” without pausing for breath, setting the fluorescent show’s quick pace. “I’m your number one fan!” audience members chanted as MUNA jumped and spun onstage, now the subject of its own infatuated lyrics.
Daily Californian
'Pinky' of Pinky and Red’s restaurant crowdfunds following cancer diagnosis
The founder and executive chef of Pinky and Red’s restaurant, Bernadine “Pinky” Sewell, was diagnosed with stage 3C colon cancer in August 2020 and is asking for financial support to help pay for treatment and bills. Pinky and Red’s was first established in UC Berkeley’s Martin Luther...
Daily Californian
Best Mexican restaurants in Berkeley
Ever since my freshman year, I’ve been on the hunt to find the best Mexican food. Moving from a town filled with authentic restaurants at every corner, coming to Berkeley felt like I’d been stripped of my favorite foods. Over the past two years, however, I’ve hunted down and created a list of my go-to Mexican food spots within walking distance. If you, like me, are in the search of the best places for some great food, this is the perfect list for you.
Daily Californian
Empress Of stirs, stimulates Greek Theatre opening for Carly Rae Jepsen
The Greek Theatre looked like a massive diorama on Oct. 21. In the dim blue light of the autumnal dusk, Carly Rae Jepsen’s cotton ball clouds and glittery star decor filled the space like an extension of the sky. Stagehands soon wheeled in four floor-length mirrors to the center of the stage, propping them up in a neat semi-circle.
Comments / 0