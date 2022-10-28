ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Michigan University Cooley Law School has been recognized by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) as both a Veteran-Friendly School and Michigan Veteran Connector. The dual certification by the MVAA recognizes higher education institutions for supporting military veterans. WMU-Cooley is among 35 Michigan universities, colleges, and trade schools that...
Law school recognized for veterans support

Court Digest

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California judge has been publicly censured for misconduct after he crashed his SUV while driving under the influence of alcohol, attempted to leave the scene of the crash, and lied to bystanders and police officers, the state Commission on Judicial Performance announced Thursday.
Task Force on Forensic Science wants to hear from the public

Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack and Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper will conduct a meeting of the Michigan Task Force on Forensic Science online Tuesday, November 1, via Zoom. The agenda includes discussion of the findings and updated recommendations from the three Task Force subcommittees: Forensic...
