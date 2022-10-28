ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Western Michigan University Cooley Law School has been recognized by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) as both a Veteran-Friendly School and Michigan Veteran Connector. The dual certification by the MVAA recognizes higher education institutions for supporting military veterans. WMU-Cooley is among 35 Michigan universities, colleges, and trade schools that...
MICHIGAN STATE
Attorneys to discuss 'The Anatomy of a Data Breach'

As part of its Cyber Savvy webinar series, McDonald Hopkins will present “The Anatomy of a Data Breach: What you need to know to be prepared” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 2 to 3 p.m. In this webinar presented by the McDonald Hopkins Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice...
DETROIT, MI
Task Force on Forensic Science wants to hear from the public

Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack and Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper will conduct a meeting of the Michigan Task Force on Forensic Science online Tuesday, November 1, via Zoom. The agenda includes discussion of the findings and updated recommendations from the three Task Force subcommittees: Forensic...
MICHIGAN STATE
Court Digest

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California judge has been publicly censured for misconduct after he crashed his SUV while driving under the influence of alcohol, attempted to leave the scene of the crash, and lied to bystanders and police officers, the state Commission on Judicial Performance announced Thursday.
STOCKTON, CA
Macomb County prosecutor seeks staff to collect child support, over $33 million owed

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido’s 2023 budget request seeks funds to pursue 6,750 felony non-support cases owing a total of over $33 million in back child support. Lucido recently asked the Macomb County Board of Commissioners for one investigator and two support staff, all positions funded 2/3 by a state grant, at a reduced cost to the county. In each felony non-support case, $5,000 or more in child support is owed to Macomb County children.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Prosecutor seeks faster mental health evaluations in $100 million jail proposal

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido has proposed a plan to streamline court ordered mental health evaluations. He said his plan would put qualified local, licensed professionals at the Macomb County Jail to perform competency and culpability evaluations to be funded as part of a $100 million jail project under review by the Macomb County Commission.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

