We're now past the midpoint of the 2022 season, so welcome to the Week 9 IDP Waiver Wire Report. I like to talk strategy at the top of the article and this week's offering focuses on your league competition. Sometimes, it's best to move on, meaning, we can outgrow our league. For example, if you're in an IDP league with multiple starters at DL, LB and DB and yet there are 20 scoring players at those positions still on the waiver wire, the league may not be competitive enough for your time. If multiple managers are rostering RB150 and beyond and there are a few top 30 backs on the waiver wire, is this really a serious league? The same applies for IDP. Maybe this league is with your buddies from high school, college or work, so it's more about the camaraderie than the competition. That's fine—there's no wrong way to play. It's fine to be in a casual league. But you should also seek out a more competitive league and challenge yourself as well.

9 HOURS AGO