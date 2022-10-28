Read full article on original website
Big Island police offer Halloween safety tips
The spooky season is upon us, and the Hawai‘i Police Department wants to make sure everyone stays safe during the revelry. Being safe is no trick; a few common-sense tips can help make Halloween is safe and fun for keiki and adults alike. Here are few suggestions from Big Island police:
Firefighters extinguish Ocean View structure fire
Big Island firefighters were called to a West Hawai‘i structure fire late Friday afternoon. According to a press release from the Hawai‘i Fire Department, firefighters arrived just before 5 p.m. to a two-story single family house at 92-8691 Pineapple Parkway in Ocean View. The unpermitted post-and-pier wooden house was fully engulfed in flames.
Game bird hunting season opens Nov. 5 in Hawai’i
The 2022-2023 Game Bird Hunting Season in Hawai‘i opens Nov. 5 and runs through Jan. 29, 2023. Hunting days, equipment and bag limits vary by unit. Detailed descriptions of hunting opportunities statewide are available on the state Department of Land and Natural Resource’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife website.
Admissions applications open at Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy
Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy, commonly known as HPA, is hosting several in-person and virtual open houses as admission applications to the school is now open for grades K-12 in the 2023-24 academic year. HPA’s priority application deadline is Jan. 15, 2023. After the priority deadline, applications are welcomed on a...
