Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
papreplive.com
District 1-5A playoffs run through Cardinal Stadium
Upper Dublin’s 38-8 win over Quakertown Friday night not only clinched an outright Suburban One League Continental Conference championship, but it made sure the District 1-5A playoffs run through Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed and would host four games, including the district...
papreplive.com
Perkiomen Valley football overcomes losing starters to injury, graduation in PAC championship run
Perkiomen Valley wasn’t supposed to repeat as PAC champion. Not after losing Ethan Kohler, the 2021 Mercury Player of the Year and one of the best quarterbacks in recent area history to graduation. Not after replacing a number of starting linemen due to graduations and injury. Not after losing...
papreplive.com
Broskey, CB West defense wall up to advance past Pennridge in District 1-4A quarterfinals
EAST ROCKHILL >> Teammates call her “Brick Wall Broskey” with deep reverence and adulation. Central Bucks West senior Jules Broskey has been gutting it out all season, playing through an injury that would have sidelined most and making bail-out saves with her shoulder heavily wrapped. She knows she’ll probably need surgery at some point after the season, but even when things looked bleak for the Bucks making the postseason, Broskey kept strapping up and taking the punishment a goalkeeper subjects themselves too because her team needed her to.
papreplive.com
Plymouth Whitemarsh leaves no doubt in besting Upper Moreland for SOL American title
UPPER MORELAND >> Plymouth Whitemarsh knew it and now everyone else does too. With a dominant effort from the Colonials to claim their second straight division title, it left no doubt that the SOL American runs through Plymouth Whitemarsh until someone proves otherwise. Although they took some time to celebrate, coach Dan Chang was quick to remind his team this was only the first check on what they’re hoping is a long playoff run.
papreplive.com
Shumaker, Conover lead game-winning drive for Methacton over Upper Merion in PAC crossover
KING OF PRUSSIA >> When the lights are brightest and the stakes are highest, winning teams find ways to win close games. And after a back-and-forth contest through three quarters with Upper Merion, Methacton put together an impressive game-winning drive to top the Vikings 42-35 and secure the Warriors a spot in the upcoming District 1 Class 5A playoffs.
papreplive.com
Plymouth Whitemarsh battles past Downingtown West in District 1-4A quarterfinals clinches spot in states
WHITEMARSH >> When speaking of her team’s motivation and drive, Plymouth-Whitemarsh’s Neve Straff pointed up towards the rafters. There, in PW’s spacious gym, resides the Colonials’ impressive but lonesome banner signifying the team’s only district title in girls volleyball, from 1984. “It’s really exciting to...
papreplive.com
Nelson to Collins keys Henderson win over WC East
WEST GOSHEN>>Henderson quarterback Aaron Nelson only threw the ball four times against crosstown rival West Chester East Friday night. But his final throw of the night made all the difference in the world, as he connected with Evan Kearney for a 54-yard touchdown that gave the Warriors (2-7 overall, 2-5 Ches-Mont) a 14-7 victory over the host Vikings (1-9, 1-6).
papreplive.com
Conestoga overwhelms Spring-Ford to return to District 1 semifinals
Tredyffrin >> Staring into the morning sun at Conestoga’s Teamer Field on a perfectly crisp late October day isn’t nearly as idyllic as it sounds. For opposing teams, it means it’s playoff time, and the Pioneers aren’t playing host so they can hand out treats. The...
papreplive.com
Norristown closes year with win, tops Pottstown 20-0
POTTSTOWN >> Finishing the season with a victory is a feat that can’t be downplayed. Even if it’s not accompanied by a championship trophy. The opportunity to go into the offseason with a win under one’s belt, particularly for a team whose successes have been skimpy in number, carries a lot of weight.
papreplive.com
Lansdale Catholic finishes strong with victory over Cardinal O’Hara
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Lansdale Catholic sent its seniors out in style, with youngsters like Yeboa Cobbold providing a dynamic glimpse of LC’s future. “He’s a big, multi-purpose player for us,” Crusaders coach Dom D’Addona said of the freshman, who filled many roles Saturday night. “We can snap him the ball, throw him the ball, he can return, plays defense. It’s gonna be a pleasure coaching him the next three years, that’s for sure.”
papreplive.com
Eckert scores twice, Archbishop defends PCL title with OT win over Lansdale Catholic
PHILADELPHIA >> Maybe another freshman finds the moment in overtime too overwhelming. But with the ball on her feet and in striking distance of the goal, Paige Eckert gave herself a chance to accomplish what she always envisioned doing at Archbishop Wood — winning a Philadelphia Catholic League girls soccer championship.
papreplive.com
DLN local roundup: Unionville girls volleyball team advances to District 1 4A semifinals
The Unionville High School girls volleyball team remains undefeated after defeating Upper Merion, 3-1, in the PIAA District 1 4A tournament quarterfinals Saturday, posting scores of 25-20, 25-23, 23-25 and 25-20. The Longhorns were led by Olivia Harper (45 assists), Maddy Lowe (15 kills), Jillian Murphy (11 kills, 5 blocks) and Ava Brenner (11 kills). Unionville advances to the district semifinals, where it will play No. 5 seed Lower Merion Nov. 1. By advancing to the district semifinal, Unionville has clinched a berth in the PIAA 4A girls volleyball tournament (the top five teams from District 1 4A qualify).
papreplive.com
Central Bucks South surges past Pennridge
EAST ROCKHILL >> Central Bucks South’s internal drive to go into the playoffs the right way was epitomized by the pile-moving runs of Jack Carver. “Jack Carver was unbelievable. He’s such a tough runner,” Titans coach Tom Hetrick said. “He means business when he gets the football in his hands. And I couldn’t be more proud of our front, for what they were able to do in the fourth quarter.”
papreplive.com
Yesavage sets rushing record in Boyertown win over Upper Perkiomen
RED HILL >> There was nothing tricky or fancy about Boyertown’s offense on Friday night. But the results were spectacular. The Bears rushed for 584 yards, with a record-setting 307 of them by Cole Yesavage, in a 62-31 win at Upper Perkiomen Friday. Cade Sennott also had an impressive...
papreplive.com
Perkiomen Valley football repeats as PAC champion in 21-14 win over Pope John Paul II
ROYERSFORD >> Scott Reed was 24 when he began his coaching career at Perkiomen Valley. From 2004-2015, he helped build up the program to what it is today, a Pioneer Athletic Conference juggernaut. But on Saturday in the PAC championship game, Pope John Paul II’s first-year head coach was tasked with slaying the beast he helped create.
Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto makes New Jersey 13-year-old's birthday unforgettable
"I said to him, I was like, 'J.T., how many we got left?' He was like, 'We got four more topper,'" Kirwan said describing the moment he met the Phillies catcher.
morethanthecurve.com
Video of ATVs boxing in a vehicle along Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting and East Norriton
MoreThanTheCurve.com has obtained a video which according to the person who took it was taken at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th along Germantown Pike as you leave Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township) and enter into East Norriton (East Norriton Township) at Arch. While the video doesn’t show what happened initially, it does show several ATVs illegally riding on the street and dangerously boxing in a vehicle. One driver of an ATV even reaches to open the car’s door.
TopGolf Live Stadium Tour is returning to Fenway Park this week
BOSTON — The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour is returning to Fenway Park this week for the second consecutive year. The immersive golf experience will hold a five-day event at Boston’s beloved ballpark from Nov. 5 through Nov. 9. Players will have the opportunity to hit golf balls at...
phillygrub.blog
Free Miller Lite for Phillies Fans!
It’s game time, Philadelphia. In honor of the Phillies advancing to the World Series, Miller Lite is helping local fans cheer on their favorite team with America’s original light beer. As part of its “Ring the Bell, It’s Miller Time” program, Miller Lite will offer the first round...
wgbh.org
In a wealthy Boston suburb, Asian American and white students strive to stand out in college admissions
The leafy suburb of Wayland, 20 miles west of Boston, is home to affluent families and top-notch public schools. It's also the scene of fierce competition among mostly Asian American and white students for coveted spots at colleges like Harvard. “The kids are really obsessed with [elite admissions] in a...
Comments / 0