ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abington, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papreplive.com

District 1-5A playoffs run through Cardinal Stadium

Upper Dublin’s 38-8 win over Quakertown Friday night not only clinched an outright Suburban One League Continental Conference championship, but it made sure the District 1-5A playoffs run through Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed and would host four games, including the district...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Broskey, CB West defense wall up to advance past Pennridge in District 1-4A quarterfinals

EAST ROCKHILL >> Teammates call her “Brick Wall Broskey” with deep reverence and adulation. Central Bucks West senior Jules Broskey has been gutting it out all season, playing through an injury that would have sidelined most and making bail-out saves with her shoulder heavily wrapped. She knows she’ll probably need surgery at some point after the season, but even when things looked bleak for the Bucks making the postseason, Broskey kept strapping up and taking the punishment a goalkeeper subjects themselves too because her team needed her to.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Plymouth Whitemarsh leaves no doubt in besting Upper Moreland for SOL American title

UPPER MORELAND >> Plymouth Whitemarsh knew it and now everyone else does too. With a dominant effort from the Colonials to claim their second straight division title, it left no doubt that the SOL American runs through Plymouth Whitemarsh until someone proves otherwise. Although they took some time to celebrate, coach Dan Chang was quick to remind his team this was only the first check on what they’re hoping is a long playoff run.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
papreplive.com

Shumaker, Conover lead game-winning drive for Methacton over Upper Merion in PAC crossover

KING OF PRUSSIA >> When the lights are brightest and the stakes are highest, winning teams find ways to win close games. And after a back-and-forth contest through three quarters with Upper Merion, Methacton put together an impressive game-winning drive to top the Vikings 42-35 and secure the Warriors a spot in the upcoming District 1 Class 5A playoffs.
NORRISTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Nelson to Collins keys Henderson win over WC East

WEST GOSHEN>>Henderson quarterback Aaron Nelson only threw the ball four times against crosstown rival West Chester East Friday night. But his final throw of the night made all the difference in the world, as he connected with Evan Kearney for a 54-yard touchdown that gave the Warriors (2-7 overall, 2-5 Ches-Mont) a 14-7 victory over the host Vikings (1-9, 1-6).
WEST CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

Norristown closes year with win, tops Pottstown 20-0

POTTSTOWN >> Finishing the season with a victory is a feat that can’t be downplayed. Even if it’s not accompanied by a championship trophy. The opportunity to go into the offseason with a win under one’s belt, particularly for a team whose successes have been skimpy in number, carries a lot of weight.
POTTSTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Lansdale Catholic finishes strong with victory over Cardinal O’Hara

LOWER GWYNEDD >> Lansdale Catholic sent its seniors out in style, with youngsters like Yeboa Cobbold providing a dynamic glimpse of LC’s future. “He’s a big, multi-purpose player for us,” Crusaders coach Dom D’Addona said of the freshman, who filled many roles Saturday night. “We can snap him the ball, throw him the ball, he can return, plays defense. It’s gonna be a pleasure coaching him the next three years, that’s for sure.”
LANSDALE, PA
papreplive.com

DLN local roundup: Unionville girls volleyball team advances to District 1 4A semifinals

The Unionville High School girls volleyball team remains undefeated after defeating Upper Merion, 3-1, in the PIAA District 1 4A tournament quarterfinals Saturday, posting scores of 25-20, 25-23, 23-25 and 25-20. The Longhorns were led by Olivia Harper (45 assists), Maddy Lowe (15 kills), Jillian Murphy (11 kills, 5 blocks) and Ava Brenner (11 kills). Unionville advances to the district semifinals, where it will play No. 5 seed Lower Merion Nov. 1. By advancing to the district semifinal, Unionville has clinched a berth in the PIAA 4A girls volleyball tournament (the top five teams from District 1 4A qualify).
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
papreplive.com

Central Bucks South surges past Pennridge

EAST ROCKHILL >> Central Bucks South’s internal drive to go into the playoffs the right way was epitomized by the pile-moving runs of Jack Carver. “Jack Carver was unbelievable. He’s such a tough runner,” Titans coach Tom Hetrick said. “He means business when he gets the football in his hands. And I couldn’t be more proud of our front, for what they were able to do in the fourth quarter.”
PERKASIE, PA
papreplive.com

Yesavage sets rushing record in Boyertown win over Upper Perkiomen

RED HILL >> There was nothing tricky or fancy about Boyertown’s offense on Friday night. But the results were spectacular. The Bears rushed for 584 yards, with a record-setting 307 of them by Cole Yesavage, in a 62-31 win at Upper Perkiomen Friday. Cade Sennott also had an impressive...
BOYERTOWN, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Video of ATVs boxing in a vehicle along Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting and East Norriton

MoreThanTheCurve.com has obtained a video which according to the person who took it was taken at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th along Germantown Pike as you leave Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township) and enter into East Norriton (East Norriton Township) at Arch. While the video doesn’t show what happened initially, it does show several ATVs illegally riding on the street and dangerously boxing in a vehicle. One driver of an ATV even reaches to open the car’s door.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
phillygrub.blog

Free Miller Lite for Phillies Fans!

It’s game time, Philadelphia. In honor of the Phillies advancing to the World Series, Miller Lite is helping local fans cheer on their favorite team with America’s original light beer. As part of its “Ring the Bell, It’s Miller Time” program, Miller Lite will offer the first round...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy