Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
Protect your rights, vote Huxtable
Russ Huxtable is a champion for freedom. Russ believes everyone deserves access to the same freedoms, rights, benefits and protections that come from marriage to the person you love. But Steve Smyk voted against marriage equality (HB 75, April 2013). Russ believes we need to protect the right to abortion...
Cape Gazette
Huxtable will support public education
I encourage you to vote for Democratic party candidate Russ Huxtable for Delaware’s Senate District 6 seat. Huxtable was recently endorsed by the Delaware State Education Association; serving as our state senator, he will actively support the needs of our public schools. Huxtable has been very active in our local community, working to enhance the education and personal development of our young people. For over 10 years, he has served as a coach and teacher with Henlopen Soccer Club; he is also involved with the Lewes Base Ball Club. He attended public schools in New Castle County, he graduated from the University of Delaware, and his children currently attend Cape Henlopen School District. He knows the importance of a strong public education system.
Cape Gazette
Huxtable will work for durable solutions
Russ Huxtable is the right choice for the Delaware Senate 6th District seat. He is an intelligent, sensible and moderate candidate who grasps and brings a fresh perspective to the complex issues that plague and undermine Sussex: our affordable housing crisis; environmental degradation; inadequate healthcare resources; an economy heavily dependent on low-wage businesses; a high percentage of the workforce earning less than a living wage; and, of course, an inadequate transportation infrastructure.
Election 2022: Early voting kicks off in Delaware Friday
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections officially kicks off in Delaware on Friday. Voters can begin casting their ballots at 11 a.m. Delaware Democrats gathered Thursday morning at the Wilmington Riverfront to encourage residents to get out...
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Oct. 30, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines History favors Ramone, numbers favor Burns in Pike Creek race Who’s running? Nov. 8 Delaware general election Benefits Committee extends retiree health plans for 1 year Report: Delaware math, reading scores drop tops state lists Culture Firefly ’23 canceled to ‘recharge lights,’ whatever that ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Vote the Democratic ticket in Delaware
I am the proud daughter and niece of World War II heroes. My dad survived his ship being torpedoed off the coast of North Africa. My mother’s oldest brother, a Marine, was awarded the Purple Heart on Iwo Jima. My mother’s closest brother flew in the Pacific, then was a POW for nine months in Korea and later flew Vietnam out of Dover. I learned the love of my country and what that really means from those whose courage gave us the freedoms we enjoy today.
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Delaware: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Delaware: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Snowfall in Delaware comes in all shapes and sizes across several cities. Average snowfall in Delaware measures between approximately 10 and 20 inches. While temperatures in Delaware aren’t unbearable, winters remain cold and with them come the possibility of snowstorms and heavy snowfall.
Cape Gazette
Worried About Inflation? Take a Look at How Much Money You’ll Save with a Home in Delaware
While we help all kinds of people find or sell homes, we’re meeting lots of folks who are especially interested in moving to Delaware to escape much higher taxes in neighboring states. We answer many of their questions in a special Buyer’s Guide that details, in simple terms, how our tax structure relates to mortgages, retirement income and everyday expenses.
WBOC
Coyotes Cause Chaos in Delaware
DELAWARE- Coyotes have been causing some chaos in Delaware, and local farmers say the wild canines are showing up more than ever before. In 2014, Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control established a statewide hunting and trapping season for coyotes. A year-round depredation order allows landowners to hunt...
PhillyBite
The Best Thrift Shops in Delaware
- Whether you're in the mood to shop for vintage items or looking for an original piece of art, there are many places in Delaware where you can find a treasure trove of goods. Many of these stores accept donations and have extensive lists of hours and locations. Several have maps of their locations and a list of their daily hours.
delawarepublic.org
Wegmans opens in Delaware
Delaware’s first Wegmans grocery store opened Wednesday. Before this week, Wegmans loyalists had to cross the state line to shop at the one on Route 202 in PA. Now they can buy baked goods, fresh fish, gourmet desserts, sushi made in-house, and more from Wegmans tax-free. One shopper Piepra...
Cape Gazette
Young of the Year numbers below average again
The Maryland Young of the Year Striped Bass Survey has come out, and once again, the numbers are well below the average. This survey has been conducted since the 1950s and is considered the standard for judging the spawning success of striped bass in the Chesapeake Bay. Traditionally, the Chesapeake...
Delaware may face ‘tripledemic’ of COVID, flu, RSV cases
If you are sick, stay home. That’s the big message behind the state’s announcement Friday that Delaware could face a “tripledemic” of three serious respiratory viruses: COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. All three are putting patients of all ages into hospitals, which were already strained by infected patients and those who need medical ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Dewey Beach Lions present 300 eyeglasses pairs to sight team
Dewey Beach Lions Club members are proud to have made a contribution of 300 pairs of eyeglasses to the Delaware Lions Sight Team. The donation was accepted by Milford Lions Club member Clyde Bragg, who addressed the Dewey Beach Lions membership Oct. 20 at the Dewey Beach Lions Clubhouse. Also in attendance as a guest was Milford Lions Club member Jean Bielefedt.
WBOC
First of Its Kind Substance Abuse Recovery Farm to Open in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. - On Thursday, statewide addiction recovery service Impact Life Inc. hosted a ribbon cutting in Seaford to introduce a new recovery farm for pregnant and parenting women in substance use recovery. The Sanctuary is the first residential recovery farm in the state of Delaware. It sits on 17-acres...
WGMD Radio
DPH Concerned Over Increasing Flu and RSV Cases In Delaware
Delaware Public Health is seeing an increase in respiratory viruses – especially in influenza and RSV. In the week ending on October 22 there were 44 laboratory confirmed cases of flu – compared to 19 the week before. The total is at 69 – the flu season officially began on October 2. For the same time frame – there were 98 cases of RSV bringing the season total to 250. Public health officials are concerned about the impact that a Tripledemic could have on the state’s overall health and hospital capacity. There is currently no vaccine available for RSV so you should follow preventative measures for all three viruses.
Cape Gazette
Millsboro man charged in Dewey assault
A Millsboro man faces felony assault and other charges in connection with an August fight in Dewey Beach that left a victim with brain injury. Anthony A. Allen, 34, had been sought by police following the early morning fight Aug. 19 near Bellevue Street and Dagsworthy Avenue. Police said Allen struck a Milton man, 19, in the face causing severe facial fractures and a brain injury. The man was airlifted to Christiana Care for treatment, police said.
Cape Gazette
Seahawks field hockey shuts out Hawks 7-0
The Sussex Academy field hockey team finished up its home schedule with a 7-0 shutout win over St. Georges Tech Oct. 27. Morgan Leeper and Callie Short each tallied two goals to lead the Seahawks. Shelby Manlove, Rilyn Lehman and Natalee Petty each hit the board for one score. Manlove, Leeper, Petty and Lehman were each credited with an assist.
Comments / 0