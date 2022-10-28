Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Southern Crescent Women In Business Funds Fifth Woman-Owned Business in Yearly Funding Pitch on October 26thSouthern Crescent WomenStockbridge, GA
My Top 7 Luxury Restaurant Picks In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A Conversation with Actress, Dancer, and Singer-Songwriter Mia DelamarMeikhel PhilogeneAtlanta, GA
Albany Herald
After wild win, Atlanta Falcons surprisingly lead NFC South
Remember the last time the Atlanta Falcons were in first place this late in the season?. If you’re a Falcons fan, you should — it’s the last time they went to the Super Bowl, a game against the New England Patriots that most Falcons fans would rather forget.
Albany Herald
Arthur Smith likes direction of his first-place Falcons
It's been years since the Atlanta Falcons have been in first place in the NFC South. But at 4-4, that's exactly where they find themselves ahead of Sunday's home date with the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3). Arthur Smith doesn't want his team to rest on its laurels. But he is...
Albany Herald
MMQB Week 8: Christian McCaffrey’s Impact, First-Place Falcons
Welcome to Week 8 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 8, plus more from our staff.
Albany Herald
Fantasy Fallout: Welcome Back, D.J. Moore and Alvin Kamara
Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season will go down in the books as “the wake-up call.” Several players who have been notable fantasy studs in the past, but have been missing in action this season, finally decided to make their presence felt. For fantasy managers dealing with the frustration of missed opportunities through the first two months of the season, Week 8 provided some relief. That said, it might have created more frustration for those who benched their disappointing players and couldn’t reap the benefits of their big weeks.
Albany Herald
Doug Pederson on Jaguars’ Losing Streak: ‘These Last Couple of Weeks Are Tough To Take’
After Week 3, the Jacksonville Jaguars were on Cloud 9. A month later, they are in the cellar, and the door appears to be closing faster and faster each week. The Jaguars have taken tough loss after tough loss on the chin this year, with Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos extending a five-game losing streak that has seen the Jaguars lose by one score in each game.
Albany Herald
Buccaneers Legend Wants Devin White's Captain Privileges Taken Away
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a problem. Or many of them, potentially.
Albany Herald
Why It’s Kind of Sucked For Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos
Nathaniel Hackett hopes someday, maybe a couple of months down the line, he and his Broncos can look at what happened this September and October as something that was really valuable. Maybe they’ll be able to tell the story about how all the weird scheduling quirks, and concessions made for television, and losses brought together and hardened a team with new people everywhere, from the roster to the coaching staff to the owners’ box.
Albany Herald
Midseason Fantasy Report Card
In the olden days, Week 8 was the true midseason mark of the NFL campaign. Now, with the addition of a 17th game, there’s no clean split. Nevertheless with (almost) half of the 2022 season behind us, it’s time to take stock of how things have unfolded in the world of fantasy football.
Albany Herald
Prep Football Round-Up: Worth County improves to 8-1, Deerfield-Windsor to 7-2
SYLVESTER - The Worth County Rams moved to 8-1 on the season Friday night with a 46-26 win over Sumter County. Senior quarterback Chip Cooper ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more to lead the Rams. He completed 22 of 29 passes for 293 yards and ran 13 times for 102 yards. Freshman running back Kayden Chester rolled up 111 yards rushing on 20 carries. Chester scored twice - once as a receiver and the other on a 54-yard run to put the game out of reach for Sumter.
