Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Steak House to Occupy Dallas Landmark Reunion TowerLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
The XFL is Returning to Arlington, Texas in 2023Larry LeaseArlington, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
Yardbarker
3 Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 4-2 Loss to Kings
The Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Los Angeles Kings by a score of 4-2 on the Kings’ home ice. After the game, the team’s newcomer in goal (Ilya Samsonov) said it clearly. Samsonov admitted to the press: ”We lost confidence a little bit the last three games....
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Most Valuable Trade Assets
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for his patience, but patience does not mean passivity. His offseason makeover proved that he is ready to be more active in building this team into a playoff contender. Whether it’s for the future or for more immediate help, it’s not hard to imagine Yzerman making one or more trades this season.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak and Barry Trotz
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Pierre LeBrun: The Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak continue to talk but get the sense that there are some ‘sizable gaps.’. Talks could be similar to the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg talks which went...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell's Tweet Before The Cavs Played The Knicks
Mitchell has been posting that tweet before games this season, and his post on Sunday already has over 3,000 likes in less than four hours. Over the offseason, the three-time NBA All-Star was traded from the Utah Jazz (in a blockbuster deal) to the Cavs. So far, the move has...
Yardbarker
Commanders Trade Ideas on Daron Payne: His Final Game in Washington?
It is an NFL open secret now: The Washington Commanders front office does not know exactly what to do about its "good problem to have'' in Daron Payne. Sign him to an extension? Much of that available money has been eaten up elsewhere. Lose him via free agency this offseason and take the compensatory pick? Maybe, but it'd be nice to get something more than that for such a talent.
Yardbarker
Hartman hurt in fight; Foligno out with upper-body injury
Injury concerns are mounting for the Minnesota Wild as they were without Marcus Foligno to start Sunday's game in Chicago and then Ryan Hartman left after suffering an apparent shoulder injury during a fight in the second period. Hartman, who assisted on Matt Boldy's goal in the first period, got...
Yardbarker
Kevin Love And Donovan Mitchell Make NBA History In Cavs Win
Cleveland being one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA without Darius Garland may have been a little more surprising. But that's exactly what's happening. Whatever it is, the three-ball continues to fall for the Cavs. Entering Sunday's game against the Knicks, the Cavs led the NBA in...
Yardbarker
World Series Updates: Framber Valdez raises suspicion after changing equipment during Game 2
The Phillies and Astros are currently squaring off in a split series of the 2022 World Series. Now, I’m not talking about an average switch involving broken equipment or anything like that. However, after starting pitcher Framber Valdez’s interesting ritual/equipment change against Philly last night, many have quickly circulated if history were repeating itself.
Yardbarker
49ers Make Four Moves For Week 8
49ers promoted Willie Snead to their active roster. 49ers waived OL Blake Hance. 49ers elevated WR Tay Martin and DL T.Y. McGill to their active roster. Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Make Five Roster Moves
The team is also placing LB Devin Harper on injured reserve with an Achilles injury. Ollison, 26, was drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round out of Pitt in 2019. He finished a four-year, $2.8 million rookie deal with the Falcons. He re-signed with Atlanta earlier this offseason but...
Yardbarker
Trade Rumors: Commanders, Panthers, Rams, Seahawks
According to NFL Media, the Commanders and CB William Jackson both remain open to a trade and parting ways. However, Jackson has a back injury and is due $3.2 million for the rest of the season, so no deal is imminent. Commanders HC Ron Rivera said the team has no...
Yardbarker
Trevon Diggs Is Off To Historic Start To NFL Season
The Dallas Cowboys have some of the best talent money can buy on defense. Everyone knows how dangerous the linebackers of the Cowboys are this season. However, while those players are dangerous, it’s Trevon Diggs that’s making NFL history. So what is the Cowboys’ cornerback doing that’s making...
Yardbarker
New Details Emerge Regarding Josh Primo's Exit In San Antonio
In a move that caught everyone in the NBA by surprise on Friday night, the San Antonio Spurs decided to waive 2021 first-round pick Joshua Primo, who was selected 12th overall by the team last year. Primo was the youngest player selected in the 2021 NBA Draft and after some...
Yardbarker
Greg Joseph is going down a dangerous Vikings kicker road
Greg Joseph is quickly entering dangerous territory as a kicker in Minnesota. After missing only five field goals and four extra points all of last season, Joseph has already missed five field goals and three extra points this season – and he was bad in Minnesota's win the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Facing Backlash For Browns Decision
Former Cleveland Cavaliers star player, and Ohio’s very own, LeBron James is facing backlash. The backlash comes from him deciding to switch from being a Cowboys fan to backing the Cleveland Browns. While the backlash might seem odd, the story behind everything reveals the reasoning behind this backlash. So...
Yardbarker
Latest On Potential Alvin Kamara Trade
Of course, plans change and that report doesn’t say the Saints aren’t getting interest in Kamara. According to a report from NFL Media, the Saints aren’t holding a fire sale but they would be willing to deal Kamara for a package similar to what the Panthers got for RB Christian McCaffrey.
Yardbarker
Seahawks QB Geno Smith dedicates latest win to former Giants bosses
Geno Smith insisted that the Seattle Seahawks’ 27-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday at Lumen Field wasn’t about revenge in his book. However, snapping the four-game win streak of his former team had to be a little vindicating for the 32-year-old signal caller, who was thrust into a quarterback controversy in 2017 with the Giants when then-head coach Ben McAdoo infamously ended Eli Manning’s streak of 210 consecutive starts — the second-longest streak in NFL history — to play Smith for only one game, benching him the following week.
Yardbarker
Saints Make Three Roster Moves
Saints released WR Keith Kirkwood. Saints elevated WR Kevin White to their active roster. Saints signed CB Chris Harris to their active roster. Harris, 33, wound up signing on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas back in 2011. He has played all seven years of his NFL career in Denver.
Comments / 0