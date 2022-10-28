ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

Huxtable will support public education

I encourage you to vote for Democratic party candidate Russ Huxtable for Delaware’s Senate District 6 seat. Huxtable was recently endorsed by the Delaware State Education Association; serving as our state senator, he will actively support the needs of our public schools. Huxtable has been very active in our local community, working to enhance the education and personal development of our young people. For over 10 years, he has served as a coach and teacher with Henlopen Soccer Club; he is also involved with the Lewes Base Ball Club. He attended public schools in New Castle County, he graduated from the University of Delaware, and his children currently attend Cape Henlopen School District. He knows the importance of a strong public education system.
DELAWARE STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Waunakee residents to vote on $175 million investment for new schools

WAUNAKEE, Wis. – There are dozens of school referendums facing voters around the state. Some are asking for help keeping the districts operational, others asking for capital project funding, and in Waunakee, district leaders are asking for both. Of the nine districts in Dane County taking their needs to the Nov. 8 ballot, Waunakee’s proposal is the most expensive at...
WAUNAKEE, WI
Cape Gazette

Chacuterie Class with Anna Burkholder

Want to do something fun, interesting and wow your friends and family? Much like a"Sip and Paint" this class is part. demonstration, part hands-on and 100% FUN! Great for couples, girlfriends night out, bachelorette parties, birthday parties and more!. Learn the "Art"of arranging the board and how to pair cheeses...

Comments / 0

Community Policy