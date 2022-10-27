Read full article on original website
eastvillagetimes.com
SDSU’s Elijah Saunders is ready to make an impact as a true freshman
For most freshmen, their first year of college feels massive and intimidating. They are usually immature with underdeveloped minds, bodies, and souls leading to an arrogance that they have life all figured out. For athletes, it is even more difficult because they must also acclimate to their sport. Gelling with...
goaztecs.com
Four Aztecs Earn All-Conference Honors
SAN DIEGO – San Diego State women's soccer players Denise Castro, Emma Gaines-Ramos, Grace Goins, and Kiera Utush garnered All-Mountain West honors on Sunday afternoon. Castro and Gaines-Ramos earned first-team honors, while Utush earned a second-team selection, and Goins was named to the newcomers team. The awards are based...
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs complete epic comeback against SDSU
FRESNO, Calif. -- Fresno State completed the epic fourth quarter comeback against San Diego State, scoring 15 points in the final quarter with two touchdowns in a 13 second span within the final 70 seconds. Fresno State keeps possession of the Old Oil Can with a 32-28 win over the Aztecs on Saturday night at Valley Children's Stadium.
NBC San Diego
All Hail the Giant Donut: Randy's Donuts Opening San Diego Locations
Anybody who's been to L.A. has driven by a Randy's Donuts, the iconic breakfast-cake shop whose flagship location opened in Inglewood way back in 1952. Even if you haven't seen that particular giant donut looming over the landscape, in the intervening 70 years, you may have passed by one of its 11 other locations in and around Los Angeles. Or you may have seen it featured in a movie, say, or a music video.
Motorcyclist killed in East County crash
A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in East County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Top 3 Ramen Spots to Try in San Diego
There are probably hundreds if not thousands of ramen spots throughout the city of San Diego, so it can be quite difficult to narrow down the spots that are worth trying. With that being said, I want to make it clear that I by no means claim that I have tried every ramen spot in San Diego, but there are quite a few spots that I have tried, namely the most popular ones and some smaller, hole in the wall spots as well. So, you can say I am pretty well versed in the ramen world, but it would be impossible to try every single ramen spot in San Diego. Of course, this is all pretty subjective and everyone can have very different tastes when it comes to what we look for in a bowl of ramen, but this is a compilation of reviews that are based on my personal experience as well as ratings found on the internet. Like I always say, I am not a fan of spicy food, so there could very well be really delicious and amazing spicy ramen dishes out there, but I for one can not be one to judge for that, unfortunately. But nonetheless we continue.
San Diego weekly Reader
La Posta's Cali Burrito – why you choose to live in San Diego
I'm not sure who first came up with the California burrito, but I'm pretty sure that's what they were going for – stuffing a cheesy burrito with potatoes, just enough to get you home, not enough to put you to sleep immediately. It's not midnight food, it's middle of the night food. And because your recollection of it will be dim, and because you can blame the hangover for how awful you feel the next day, you will remember it fondly. (Apr. 14, 2014)
7 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chula Vista (Chula Vista, CA)
According to the Chula Vista Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that the crash happened on Otay Lakes Road East at around 9:53 p.m. The officials reported that a Honda lost control and veered off Otay Lakes Road.
Crashes on SR-52 leads to heavy traffic backup
Two separate crashes on state Route 52 in the Tierrasanta area led to a heavy traffic backup during the Tuesday morning commute.
18-year-old woman still seeking justice a year later after allegedly being gang-raped by former SDSU football players
SAN DIEGO — Just a few blocks from San Diego State University, a teenager reported to police that she was gang-raped while attending a party in October 2021, and she's still seeking justice. The now 18-year-old victim said she still suffers from the trauma of that night. "I just...
NBC San Diego
Loved Ones Mourn Mother of 3 Killed in Crash Near Poway
The family of a 28-year-old mother who died in a car accident last week wants to remind people just how fragile life is. Sara Haywood died in a tragic accident the morning of Oct. 18, leaving behind three children. It happened near the intersection of Scripps Poway Parkway and Spring Canyon Road.
San Diego Police: Driver falls asleep at wheel, truck rolls over
Two people escaped serious injury following a rollover crash in San Diego’s City Heights neighborhood early Monday morning.
News 8 KFMB
Calvary San Diego's Halloween Trunk or Treat Event
You are invited to our FREE Halloween Trunk or Treat event at Calvary San Diego. Visit: calvarysd.com.
NBC San Diego
SuperLotto Plus Player in San Diego Makes '11th-Hour' Claim on $38-Million Prize
A San Diego SuperLotto Plus player made an "11th-hour" claim to the $38-million prize Thursday evening, a lottery official confirmed Friday. The player came into the California Lottery office in San Diego minutes before 5 p.m., which was the deadline to claim the prize, and submitted a claim report, according to Carolyn Becker with the CA Lottery.
No Jackpot Winner in SuperLotto Plus, But Ticket Worth $45,416 Sold in San Diego
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $38 million. But a ticket with five numbers, and missing the Mega number, was sold at a Ralphs store in College East and is worth $45,416, the California Lottery announced.
NBC San Diego
Man Stabbed Repeatedly Near Mission Bay Park: Police
A 59-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday when he was stabbed near the Mission Bay Park area of San Diego. The victim was standing near a fire pit on 2800 Mission Bay Drive at 8:23 p.m. Monday when a couple approached him, asking for water, according to San Diego Police.
Longtime San Diego radio hosts Dave Rickards and Cookie ‘Chainsaw’ Randolph announce retirement
Two longtime San Diego radio hosts are signing off the airwaves.
20-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In La Mesa (La Mesa, CA)
According to the La Mesa Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 8500 block of Dallas Street at around 6:33 a.m.
eastcountymagazine.org
Campo Road Corridor Revitalization Specific Plan
October 28, 2022 (Spring Valley) -- At its September 13 special meeting, the Valle de Oro Community Planning Group took action on the Pre-final Campo Road Corridor Revitalization Specific Plan to dramatically reconfigure the area, as well as proposed changes to a forthcoming pickleball club. Planners also heard a presentation on Senate Bill 9, a nine-month-old law that allows homeowners to do duplex lot splits more easily. The meeting itself was held in the multipurpose room of the Hillsdale Middle School on Brabham Street due to Labor Day.
