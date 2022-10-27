Oracle Advances JSONification of App Development and Real-time Graph Analysis with Oracle Database 23c Debut

Analyst Take: BMC Exchange 2022, the company’s annual event held recently in Miami, was all about showcasing innovation and customer success. BMC has a storied history over the last 40 years, but being a private company is both a blessing and a curse for software companies. In the case of BMG, while chances are good you’ve heard of them, chances are also good that you’d be hard pressed to describe what they do.

MIAMI, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO