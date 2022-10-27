Read full article on original website
Related
Recap: BP Q3 Earnings
BP BP reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 03:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BP beat estimated earnings by 25.12%, reporting an EPS of $2.59 versus an estimate of $2.07. Revenue was up $18.84 billion from the same period last...
Toyota reports quarterly profit decline amid chips crunch
TOKYO (AP) — Toyota said Tuesday that its profit fell 31% in the last quarter as a shortage of computer chips offset foreign exchange gains from a weaker yen. Toyota Motor Corp.’s quarterly profit through September totaled 434 billion yen, or $2.9 billion, down from nearly 627 billion yen a year earlier.
Cryptoverse: Bitcoin wants to break its bond with stocks
Nov 1 (Reuters) - After months of tears and tantrums, bitcoin wants to split up with stock markets. The cryptocurrency, which has been closely correlated with tech stocks for much of its torrid 2022, is staging one of its strongest efforts yet to break away.
Earnings Scheduled For November 1, 2022
• BP BP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $64.76 billion. • Sony Group SONY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $18.04 billion. • Chunghwa Telecom CHT is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
Barakatech's QAF Platform Offers Fast and Seamless NFT Integration for Gaming Companies
ANKARA, Türkiye--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Turkey-based Barakatech has developed the QAF tokenization platform that enables video game studios to integrate NFTs rapidly and seamlessly into their game ecosystems, eliminating costs and software associated with this development process. Barakatech’s platform, ranked as one of Turkiye’s top 20 innovative companies by the Fast Company magazine, enables video game studios to integrate Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) into existing game infrastructures. Featuring a white-label solution for speedy NFT integration, the QAF platform removes the need to in-source extra resources for smart contract expertise or IT support. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005054/en/ Barakatech’s QAF platform offers fast and seamless NFT integration for gaming companies (Graphic: Business Wire)
futurumresearch.com
WebexOne 2022 – The Enhancements and Innovations Reveal Great Momentum in the Product Pipeline
The News: The WebexOne 2022 event kicked off on Oct 25th with a flurry of announcements focused on enabling the trend of hybrid work. Among them are the previously announced hardware partnership with Microsoft, a new whiteboarding app, support for sharing video from the rear camera on Apple devices, Group Call Management capabilities, and a Microsoft Teams integration in Webex Calling, enhancements to their hybrid events offering, and improvements to Control Hub. The two most interesting new developments are audio watermarking, which will help curtail the leaking of sensitive meeting audio, and the official launch of Vidcast, the product from Webex Leap to address the growing need for asynchronous video in the marketplace. The Cisco blog post covering all of these updates at a high level can be found here.
Comments / 0