The News: The WebexOne 2022 event kicked off on Oct 25th with a flurry of announcements focused on enabling the trend of hybrid work. Among them are the previously announced hardware partnership with Microsoft, a new whiteboarding app, support for sharing video from the rear camera on Apple devices, Group Call Management capabilities, and a Microsoft Teams integration in Webex Calling, enhancements to their hybrid events offering, and improvements to Control Hub. The two most interesting new developments are audio watermarking, which will help curtail the leaking of sensitive meeting audio, and the official launch of Vidcast, the product from Webex Leap to address the growing need for asynchronous video in the marketplace. The Cisco blog post covering all of these updates at a high level can be found here.

14 HOURS AGO