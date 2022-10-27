Analyst Take: Qualcomm and Vodafone are developing 5G Open RAN Infrastructure solutions powered by the Qualcomm X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card and the Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform. The solutions are designed to improve power consumption performance to reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) and make networks more environmentally sustainable. The solutions also address the demands of next-generation networks with massive MIMO using 64T64R and 32T32R capabilities needed for high-capacity dense urban scenarios.

