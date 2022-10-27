Read full article on original website
futurumresearch.com
Qualcomm and Vodafone Provide New Level Set for 5G Open RAN Prospects
Analyst Take: Qualcomm and Vodafone are developing 5G Open RAN Infrastructure solutions powered by the Qualcomm X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card and the Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform. The solutions are designed to improve power consumption performance to reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) and make networks more environmentally sustainable. The solutions also address the demands of next-generation networks with massive MIMO using 64T64R and 32T32R capabilities needed for high-capacity dense urban scenarios.
futurumresearch.com
T-Mobile Q3 2022 Results Show Overall Steadiness as T-Mobile for Business Ramps Up
Analyst Take: T-Mobile’s Q3 2022 results were highlighted by sustained performance and significant progress on integration of Sprint assets, which enabled the company to receive full investment grade ratings from all three rating agencies and board approval to commence a share repurchase program for up to $14 billion of common stock through September 2023.
