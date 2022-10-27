Read full article on original website
Related
pullmanradio.com
Pay University of Idaho Parking Fines with Food Donations
University of Idaho’s Food for Fines is back starting tomorrow until Friday, November 18th. Participants can donate six food or personal care items from the Parking and Transportation Services Food for Fines BINGO card and PTS will mark eligible parking fines as paid. Donations go to the Vandal Food...
pullmanradio.com
Cheryll Root Art Exhibit Fundraiser for Humane Society of the Palouse
There will be a Cheryll Root Art Exhibit from November 1st through the 17th at the Moscow Food Coop. This is a fundraising event to sell paintings of animals. All proceeds will be donated to the Humane Society of the Palouse.
pullmanradio.com
Meet the Author & Community Conversation at Colfax Library
Whitman County Rural Library invites the community to celebrate Everybody Reads and Native American Heritage Month with author, Beth Piatote this Tuesday at the Colfax Library. Piatote is set to discuss her book, “The Beadworkers,” at several locations across the Palouse and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley November 1-4. “The Beadworkers” is a...
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Police Department to hold online auction
The City of Moscow and the Moscow Police Department will hold an online auction from Nov 1 to Nov 8. Items for auction will include bicycles, computer equipment and shop items. A complete list and photos of auction items is posted (once the auction goes live) on the auction web...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Transit Welcomes Third Electric Bus to Fleet
Pullman Transit welcomed the newest 35-foot fully electric GILLIG coach bus this Friday, the third since July 2021. Once its road-ready, about 40% of the fleet will consist of either fully electric or hybrid-electric buses. In October 2021, the City Council approved the acceptance of a Federal Transit Administration grant...
pullmanradio.com
Gritman Medical Center offers free cooking class
Gritman Medical Center will offer a free cooking class presented by registered dietitian Nutritionists on Tuesday from 4 to 5 pm. The class takes place at the Clinical Nutrition and Diabetes Care classroom at 803 S. Main Street in Moscow.
pullmanradio.com
Seattle Flights At Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Move To Embraer Jets Starting Tuesday
Commercial air service for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport moves to all jets starting on Tuesday. Alaska Airlines is replacing its Q400 turboprop fleet with Embraer 175 jets. The jets were introduced on local Boise flights in early October. The Embraer 175’s will start serving Seattle flights with Tuesday morning’s departure at 11:30 from the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. The early morning Tuesday flight to Seattle will be the last on a Q400 turboprop. The new Embraer 175’s are quieter, larger, faster, and include a first-class cabin.
Comments / 0