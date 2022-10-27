Read full article on original website
pullmanradio.com
Emmanuel Baptist Church invites families to Harvest Fest
The Emmanuel Baptist Church invites the community to a Harvest Fest at the church in Pullman this Monday from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. There will be carnival type activities, light refreshments, a bounce house, and trunk or treat. Costumes are encouraged but optional. This is a free family-friendly event, but...
pullmanradio.com
Harvest Festival in Downtown Pullman
Gladish is hosting a Carnival and Trunk-or-Treat for all ages from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm and then from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm is the Haunted House (age 13+). Downtown Pullman will hold a trick-o-treat at 40+ participating businesses for all ages. There will be a Costume Contest at...
Paul Sorensen: What I saw in another maddening WSU football game
THURSDAY NIGHT GAMES in Pullman in October aren’t exactly conducive to booming attendance, but as a guy whose Saturdays are taken up by broadcast duties with EWU football I can tell you I appreciated the Pac-12 scheduling gods’ work this week for one reason: it allowed me to watch the Cougars in person for the second time this season.
pullmanradio.com
Trick or Treat spots on Halloween
There are several Trick or treat spots in the area this Monday for families to attend. Regency Pullman will host a Trick or Treat on Monday from 5:00pm to 7:00 pm at 1285 West Center Street in Pullman. Palouse Chamber presents Trunk or Treat on Monday from 5:00 to 7:00...
KLEWTV
City of Lewiston's proposed public nuisance ordinance draws concern
The City of Lewiston's proposed ordinance 4852, regarding nuisances, had some residents voicing their concerns during Monday night's citizen comment portion of the regular meeting. Among the chances, other city nuisance ordinances will now fall under Ordinance 4852. Also, the code will be renamed 'Public Nuisances' instead of 'Nuisances'. It...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Couple Found Living With Over A Dozen Dead Animals Pleads Guilty To Animal Cruelty
The Pullman couple charged with animal cruelty after over a dozen dead animals were found inside their College Hill apartment have pleaded guilty. 20 year old Sydney Weston and 22 year old Carson Hammer each pleaded guilty to 3 counts of felony 1st degree animal cruelty in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. The case began in March when Pullman Police responded to a report of dead animals inside the couple’s apartment. Pullman Police executed a search warrant on the residence and found 13 dead animals including a dog and ferrets. Police rescued 9 animals including dogs and cats. Those animals were found in very poor condition with some of them near death. The rescued animals were treated at the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. All of those animals survived.
pullmanradio.com
61 Year Old Pullman Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Raping Girl For 10 Years
The 61-year-old Pullman man who raped a girl for 10 years has been sentenced to life in prison. Douglas Martin was sentenced to the maximum by Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey on Friday morning. Martin was also ordered to pay the victim 3,000 dollars in restitution. He will be eligible for parole in 13 years.
KXLY
Lewiston man arrested twice in one week for possession of methamphetamine
LEWISTON, Wash. — A 46-year-old man from Lewiston was arrested twice in one week for possession of methamphetamine. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, Oliver Taylor was arrested by the Lewiston Police Department on October 20 for a warrant. Police say they found a zip-lock bag on Taylor with six grams of methamphetamine inside.
pullmanradio.com
19 Year Old Palouse Man Pleads Guilty To Child Molestation
The 19-year-old Palouse man accused of child molestation has pleaded guilty. Kaleb Gibler pleaded guilty as charged to 2nd degree felony child molestation Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Gibler was arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department on August 25th shortly after he molested a 13-year-old. Gibler...
