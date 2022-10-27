ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Colton Library Reopens to the Public

The Colton branch of Whitman County Library reopened to the public on Thursday, October 27. During the closure, the library received some updates thanks to a grant from the METER Foundation. Improvements included new carpet and paint. Some work has previously been done as part of this grant, including lighting, wiring and HVAC upgrades. This will be the first time visitors will get to see the improvements.
Harvest Festival in Downtown Pullman

Gladish is hosting a Carnival and Trunk-or-Treat for all ages from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm and then from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm is the Haunted House (age 13+). Downtown Pullman will hold a trick-o-treat at 40+ participating businesses for all ages. There will be a Costume Contest at...
Washington State University to host annual Vocal Extravaganza

WSU will hold its annual Vocal Extravaganza this Friday at 7:30 pm in Bryan Hall Theatre. The extravaganza features the campus’s four vocal ensembles including an opera workshop, University Singers, Treble Choir and a concert choir. The event is free and open to the public.
Trick or Treat spots on Halloween

There are several Trick or treat spots in the area this Monday for families to attend. Regency Pullman will host a Trick or Treat on Monday from 5:00pm to 7:00 pm at 1285 West Center Street in Pullman. Palouse Chamber presents Trunk or Treat on Monday from 5:00 to 7:00...
Pullman Couple Found Living With Over A Dozen Dead Animals Pleads Guilty To Animal Cruelty

The Pullman couple charged with animal cruelty after over a dozen dead animals were found inside their College Hill apartment have pleaded guilty. 20 year old Sydney Weston and 22 year old Carson Hammer each pleaded guilty to 3 counts of felony 1st degree animal cruelty in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. The case began in March when Pullman Police responded to a report of dead animals inside the couple’s apartment. Pullman Police executed a search warrant on the residence and found 13 dead animals including a dog and ferrets. Police rescued 9 animals including dogs and cats. Those animals were found in very poor condition with some of them near death. The rescued animals were treated at the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. All of those animals survived.
Authorities Confirm Suspects From Moscow Area Shootout Pose No Threat To The Public-Suspects In Custody In Another Jurisdiction

Latah County authorities are confirming that the suspects involved in a September shootout at a Moscow area home pose no threat to the public as they are now in custody. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson confirms that the male suspects are in custody in another jurisdiction. The suspects from the local case haven’t been publicly identified. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case. Deputies were called to a home on Carmichael Road during the early morning hours of Saturday September 4th. The victim told deputies that two men tried to rob him and assaulted him before he exchanged gunfire with the suspects. No one was hurt. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.
City of Lewiston's proposed public nuisance ordinance draws concern

The City of Lewiston's proposed ordinance 4852, regarding nuisances, had some residents voicing their concerns during Monday night's citizen comment portion of the regular meeting. Among the chances, other city nuisance ordinances will now fall under Ordinance 4852. Also, the code will be renamed 'Public Nuisances' instead of 'Nuisances'. It...
Lewiston man arrested twice in one week for possession of methamphetamine

LEWISTON, Wash. — A 46-year-old man from Lewiston was arrested twice in one week for possession of methamphetamine. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, Oliver Taylor was arrested by the Lewiston Police Department on October 20 for a warrant. Police say they found a zip-lock bag on Taylor with six grams of methamphetamine inside.
19 Year Old Palouse Man Pleads Guilty To Child Molestation

The 19-year-old Palouse man accused of child molestation has pleaded guilty. Kaleb Gibler pleaded guilty as charged to 2nd degree felony child molestation Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Gibler was arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department on August 25th shortly after he molested a 13-year-old. Gibler...
Paul Sorensen: What I saw in another maddening WSU football game

THURSDAY NIGHT GAMES in Pullman in October aren’t exactly conducive to booming attendance, but as a guy whose Saturdays are taken up by broadcast duties with EWU football I can tell you I appreciated the Pac-12 scheduling gods’ work this week for one reason: it allowed me to watch the Cougars in person for the second time this season.
