Cincinnati, OH

Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures

Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Our Rich History: Registrar and library had played key roles in success of Thomas More University

Part 69 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. Two of the earliest support offices at Villa Madonna College were the registrar and the library. At first glance, these two offices seem to have little to do with one another. However, the bond that linked them for decades was the Sisters of St. Benedict (the Benedictines).
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKY Young Professionals Nov. 6 Lunchtime Leader Chat to feature Chris Cook of TKOR Holdings

The Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) announced Chris Cook, President of TKOR Holdings, as the featured speaker for its next Lunchtime Leader Chat. The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Central Bank located at 7310 Turfway Road, Suite 200 in Florence. Cook will discuss his career journey, including how he has been able to quickly scale his businesses, why he chooses to do business in Northern Kentucky and the advice he has for emerging leaders building their own careers.
FLORENCE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Thermo Fisher Scientific announces $59 million expansion in Campbell County, to create 200 jobs

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. on Thursday announced a significant investment in Kentucky’s health care sector as the PPD clinical research business will create 200 full-time jobs, including at least 140 Kentucky resident positions, through a $59 million expansion of the company’s facility in Campbell County. “Thermo Fisher’s expanding...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Public housing residents hope to paint a new career path

CINCINNATI — Armed with half a dozen paintbrushes, a handful of rollers and a few buckets of paint, a dozen residents with Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority hoped to brighten up their community space and employment outlook with a little hands-on training. The free course through Sherwin Williams has been...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Deadline for PSLF student loan waiver is Monday

CINCINNATI — Monday, Oct. 31 is the deadline for public service workers to take advantage of a program that could help reduce their student loan debt. Launched in 2007, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program is for public service workers who made 10 years worth of qualifying payments while on the job.
CINCINNATI, OH
