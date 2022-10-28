Read full article on original website
Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
Our Rich History: Registrar and library had played key roles in success of Thomas More University
Part 69 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. Two of the earliest support offices at Villa Madonna College were the registrar and the library. At first glance, these two offices seem to have little to do with one another. However, the bond that linked them for decades was the Sisters of St. Benedict (the Benedictines).
Anne Geiske, Beechwood graduate and UK student studying aboard, killed in crowd surge in Seoul
Anne Geiske, who celebrated her 20th birthday Friday while studying abroad in Seoul, South Korea, was killed during a horrific crowd surge at a Halloween party in the Itaewon area there Saturday night. The tragedy left 153 dead, most of them young people. Geiske, daughter of Dan and Madonna Geiske...
WKRC
Food banks hit hard by inflation, ask for financial donations to make dollars go further
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Food pantries depend on generosity to help feed families in our area, but the rising cost of food has many of them struggling to make ends meet. Judy Niece and her husband have been coming to the Freestore Foodbank’s Liberty Street Market for about five years.
Gaby Batshoun’s Global Business Solutions and NKU partnering on new GBS Tech and Innovation Center
Global Business Solutions, Inc. (GBS), a local IT & business technologies integrator, Inc. in partnership with Northern Kentucky University will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new GBS Tech and Innovation Center at NKU’s Campbell Hall on Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. By opening an on-campus extension of their...
NKY Young Professionals Nov. 6 Lunchtime Leader Chat to feature Chris Cook of TKOR Holdings
The Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) announced Chris Cook, President of TKOR Holdings, as the featured speaker for its next Lunchtime Leader Chat. The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Central Bank located at 7310 Turfway Road, Suite 200 in Florence. Cook will discuss his career journey, including how he has been able to quickly scale his businesses, why he chooses to do business in Northern Kentucky and the advice he has for emerging leaders building their own careers.
WLWT 5
Former Forest Fair mall to be demolished along with 825 other vacant, blighted buildings
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The former Forest Fair mall is set to be demolished, along with 825 other structures across the state, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday. DeWine announced 825 blighted and vacant buildings across 30 counties in the state will be demolished to pave way for new economic developments.
Thermo Fisher Scientific announces $59 million expansion in Campbell County, to create 200 jobs
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. on Thursday announced a significant investment in Kentucky’s health care sector as the PPD clinical research business will create 200 full-time jobs, including at least 140 Kentucky resident positions, through a $59 million expansion of the company’s facility in Campbell County. “Thermo Fisher’s expanding...
WKRC
Northern Kentucky woman among more than 150 killed in South Korea crowd surge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman was among the more than 150 people who were killed in South Korea during Halloween festivities Saturday. The University of Kentucky announced in a press release Sunday that 20-year-old Anne Gieske, a student from Northern Kentucky, died during the surge. Gieske was a nursing...
spectrumnews1.com
Public housing residents hope to paint a new career path
CINCINNATI — Armed with half a dozen paintbrushes, a handful of rollers and a few buckets of paint, a dozen residents with Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority hoped to brighten up their community space and employment outlook with a little hands-on training. The free course through Sherwin Williams has been...
WLWT 5
National Underground Railroad Freedom Center offering free admission Sunday
CINCINNATI — The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati is offering free admission on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as part of their Fifth Third Community Days. The Freedom Center has partnered with the Fifth Third Foundation to offer free admission to all experiences, including the...
Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center gets $25k grant from Whiskey and Wishes collective
Wishes do come true. And, thanks to Whiskey and Wishes – a Northern Kentucky-based collective giving group — The Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center has been awarded a $25,000 grant. “I am so excited to receive the Whiskey and Wishes Grant – for $25,000 – for the ZEC,”...
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports work scheduled on roadways this week, beware closings, delays
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. • KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built:
Fidelity Investments to offer fully-funded undergraduate degrees to most employees
Fidelity Investments® has announced that it will offer fully-funded undergraduate degrees to many of its employees, providing access to education for early-career customer service representatives, including those at the Covington campus. The program will fully pay for tuition, books, fees, and taxes, providing a truly debt-free education for select...
‘Rocking Your Role’ is theme of NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative Regional Summit, returning Nov. 3
The 2022 NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative Regional Summit sponsored by PNC, returns on Thursday, Nov. 3, at MegaCorp Pavilion in Newport. This unique event, now in its 7th year, supports professional women of all career stages working toward business and professional success. Themed, Rocking Your Role: Amplify Your Power,...
WLWT 5
Country music star Kane Brown attends unveiling of donated parks to Greater Cincinnati neighborhoods
CINCINNATI — Greater Cincinnati kids have a new eco-friendly place to play thanks to a partnership between Kroger and Terracycle. On Friday morning, community, and city leaders, unveiled two new recycled playground donations to local communities. One is located at the Sheakley Boys & Girl Club in West Price...
New Campbell County schools superintendent, Shelli Wilson, sees challenges as opportunities
After 20 years of service to the district, Shelli Wilson became superintendent of Campbell County Schools, replacing former Superintendent Danny Rust, who retired at the end of June. Rust had served as superintendent since 2016. Wilson first decided to go into education due to the impact public education had on...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Deadline for PSLF student loan waiver is Monday
CINCINNATI — Monday, Oct. 31 is the deadline for public service workers to take advantage of a program that could help reduce their student loan debt. Launched in 2007, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program is for public service workers who made 10 years worth of qualifying payments while on the job.
