Anetha Sanford: Careers in construction build strong futures for students and Kentucky
In October, the Home Builders Association of Kentucky (HBAK) is celebrating Careers in Construction Month, and we are inviting you to help us build the next generation of the Commonwealth’s skilled workforce. As our state experiences increased economic development and population growth, the demand for quality housing continues to...
Health report: 107 counties are mostly COVID green; large spike in flu cases; two new moneypox cases
In data released on Friday, Kentucky COVID-19 Community Levels are mostly green, however the number of cases in the new 2022-2023 influenza season have seen a large spike in cases, and there were two more cases of monkeypox reported. The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated from data compiled...
Kentucky State Police extend application through November 25 to apply to become state trooper
The Kentucky State Police extended the deadline to apply to become a state trooper through Nov. 25. In addition, the agency said that the top achieving applicants will be able to choose the post of their choice from the 16 located across the state, allowing them the opportunity to stay close to home.
Governor unveils ‘Education First’ plan to advance student learning, ease teacher shortage
With the World Health Organization stating last month that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is in sight, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state education leaders today in the Capitol Rotunda to announce his Education First Plan. The Governor’s plan aims to address student learning loss brought on by the pandemic...
More than 100 area students attend NKY Regional Youth Summit on Vaping/Tobacco Prevention
Over 100 middle and high school students from across eight counties participated in the 2022 Northern Kentucky Regional Youth Summit on Vaping/Tobacco Prevention. The day-long summit Tuesday at Northern Kentucky University featured a scavenger hunt, Mega Lung exhibit, breakout sessions, near-peer advocacy and leadership skill building focused on the prevention of vaping/tobacco as well as mental health awareness.
Mother Nature prepares for winter — and gives Bluegrass State a vibrant show of colors in process
Every October, the Bluegrass State breaks into reds, oranges and yellows as Mother Nature prepares for winter. With the many forests Kentucky has to offer, the state is one of the best places in the nation to observe the transition of summer into autumn. During the spring and summer months,...
Welcome House’s Stewart, Ethan’s Promise’s Zegarra named WellCare’s Community Health Champions
Two NKyians are among the winners of WellCare of Kentucky’s Community Health Champions Awards for their selfless service to removing barriers, improving outcomes, and supporting community well-being. Welcome House outreach nurse Samantha Stewart has been named the overall statewide winner of the Community Health Champions Award winner by WellCare...
Five NKY organizations among 28 across Kentucky recognized as KEMI 2022 Destiny Award winners
At a time in which most businesses are struggling to hire and retain employees, keeping available workers healthy and on the job is imperative. Yet, the Bureau of Labor Statistics cited 2.7 million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in 2020, within the private industry alone. Many of these injuries, and the personal and professional difficulties that they caused, could have been prevented.
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Kentucky’s rabbit season opens in early November, extends into new year
For many Kentuckians a trip afield in search of rabbits is one of the first species hunted as a youngster. Rabbits are fun to hunt, especially with a pack of beagles, and are great eating, when fried, baked or grilled. Kentucky’s rabbit season opens in early November and extends into...
Thermo Fisher Scientific announces $59 million expansion in Campbell County, to create 200 jobs
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. on Thursday announced a significant investment in Kentucky’s health care sector as the PPD clinical research business will create 200 full-time jobs, including at least 140 Kentucky resident positions, through a $59 million expansion of the company’s facility in Campbell County. “Thermo Fisher’s expanding...
Latest report shows Boone County, at 2.8%, remains among those with lowest unemployment rates
Unemployment rates fell in 119 counties between September 2021 and September 2022, rose in one (Hancock County), and no counties stayed the same according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS). Cumberland and Oldham counties recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 2.5%. They were followed by Scott,...
Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence to hold annual meeting, Meeting Future with a Richer Vision
The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence is hosting its Annual Meeting today and Friday at the Boone Tavern Event Center in Berea, Kentucky. The theme for this year’s annual meeting, Meeting the Future with a Richer Vision for Education, will focus on meeting the education sector’s current challenges with a shared vision among state leaders.
Gas prices continue to drop as demand remains low; Kentucky average falls to $3.38 per gallon
This week the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has fallen by three cents to $3.76, while the Kentucky average also fell three cents, now $3.38. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose slightly from 8.68 million b/d to 8.93 million b/d last week, and total domestic gasoline stocks decreased from 209.4 million bbl to 207.9 million bbl. Although gasoline demand is up slightly, it remains nearly 400,000 bbl lower than this same time last year. Fluctuating oil prices and low demand are contributing to the national average moving downward. If demand remains low, as oil prices slide, drivers should see pump prices come down through the weekend.
Kentucky by Heart: A few KY-centric ‘Wordles to live by’; excitement building for Kentucky Book Festival
Most mornings, my wife, Suzanne, and I eat breakfast together, then perform a literary ritual. I engage in planned readings for the day, usually of topics with a Kentucky connection. Suzanne attacks her daily “Wordle” game, which, for those of you not aware, has recently swept the country with its popularity.
Kentucky bishops: Vote ‘yes” on Amendment #2
Each October, the Catholic Church in the United States celebrates “Respect Life Month” as an opportunity to express our deeply held belief in the value and dignity of every human person. The month takes on an even greater meaning this year, as Kentuckians prepare to head to the polls in support of a simple, yet profound, pro-life cause.
Constance Alexander: University Press of Kentucky opens the book on publishing how-tos
The sideways “open book” logo of the University Press of Kentucky suggests that UPK is unique among university publishers. As a consortium that includes all of Kentucky’s state universities, six private colleges, and two historical societies, each constituent institution is represented on a statewide editorial board, which supervises the UPK imprint.
Photographers are invited to contribute to Team Kentucky Gallery for next rotation in Capitol exhibit
Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear invite Kentuckians to lend their creative talents to the Team Kentucky Gallery, which is located in a main hall of the state Capitol in Frankfort. The Beshears believe there is no better place than the Capitol to highlight Kentuckians’ voices as represented...
‘Rocking Your Role’ is theme of NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative Regional Summit, returning Nov. 3
The 2022 NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative Regional Summit sponsored by PNC, returns on Thursday, Nov. 3, at MegaCorp Pavilion in Newport. This unique event, now in its 7th year, supports professional women of all career stages working toward business and professional success. Themed, Rocking Your Role: Amplify Your Power,...
League of Women Voters of Kentucky offers nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org
Ahead of the November 8 general election, the League of Women Voters of Kentucky offers the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org. This voter guide for election information provides Kentucky voters with personalized candidate information and the basics of the Constitutional amendments on the ballot. “From local ballot initiatives to important state...
Final Honor Flight of year is off to Washington DC from CVG; veterans go for free visit to memorials
Tri-State veterans and their guardians took off from CVG Airport for the fourth and final Honor Flight of the year early this morning, offering veterans the opportunity to see their memorials and participate in ceremonies that honor their service to their country. The send-off ceremony took place in the welcome...
