Kentucky State

More than 100 area students attend NKY Regional Youth Summit on Vaping/Tobacco Prevention

Over 100 middle and high school students from across eight counties participated in the 2022 Northern Kentucky Regional Youth Summit on Vaping/Tobacco Prevention. The day-long summit Tuesday at Northern Kentucky University featured a scavenger hunt, Mega Lung exhibit, breakout sessions, near-peer advocacy and leadership skill building focused on the prevention of vaping/tobacco as well as mental health awareness.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Welcome House’s Stewart, Ethan’s Promise’s Zegarra named WellCare’s Community Health Champions

Two NKyians are among the winners of WellCare of Kentucky’s Community Health Champions Awards for their selfless service to removing barriers, improving outcomes, and supporting community well-being. Welcome House outreach nurse Samantha Stewart has been named the overall statewide winner of the Community Health Champions Award winner by WellCare...
KENTUCKY STATE
Five NKY organizations among 28 across Kentucky recognized as KEMI 2022 Destiny Award winners

At a time in which most businesses are struggling to hire and retain employees, keeping available workers healthy and on the job is imperative. Yet, the Bureau of Labor Statistics cited 2.7 million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in 2020, within the private industry alone. Many of these injuries, and the personal and professional difficulties that they caused, could have been prevented.
KENTUCKY STATE
Thermo Fisher Scientific announces $59 million expansion in Campbell County, to create 200 jobs

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. on Thursday announced a significant investment in Kentucky’s health care sector as the PPD clinical research business will create 200 full-time jobs, including at least 140 Kentucky resident positions, through a $59 million expansion of the company’s facility in Campbell County. “Thermo Fisher’s expanding...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence to hold annual meeting, Meeting Future with a Richer Vision

The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence is hosting its Annual Meeting today and Friday at the Boone Tavern Event Center in Berea, Kentucky. The theme for this year’s annual meeting, Meeting the Future with a Richer Vision for Education, will focus on meeting the education sector’s current challenges with a shared vision among state leaders.
BEREA, KY
Gas prices continue to drop as demand remains low; Kentucky average falls to $3.38 per gallon

This week the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has fallen by three cents to $3.76, while the Kentucky average also fell three cents, now $3.38. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose slightly from 8.68 million b/d to 8.93 million b/d last week, and total domestic gasoline stocks decreased from 209.4 million bbl to 207.9 million bbl. Although gasoline demand is up slightly, it remains nearly 400,000 bbl lower than this same time last year. Fluctuating oil prices and low demand are contributing to the national average moving downward. If demand remains low, as oil prices slide, drivers should see pump prices come down through the weekend.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky bishops: Vote ‘yes” on Amendment #2

Each October, the Catholic Church in the United States celebrates “Respect Life Month” as an opportunity to express our deeply held belief in the value and dignity of every human person. The month takes on an even greater meaning this year, as Kentuckians prepare to head to the polls in support of a simple, yet profound, pro-life cause.
KENTUCKY STATE
Constance Alexander: University Press of Kentucky opens the book on publishing how-tos

The sideways “open book” logo of the University Press of Kentucky suggests that UPK is unique among university publishers. As a consortium that includes all of Kentucky’s state universities, six private colleges, and two historical societies, each constituent institution is represented on a statewide editorial board, which supervises the UPK imprint.
KENTUCKY STATE
League of Women Voters of Kentucky offers nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org

Ahead of the November 8 general election, the League of Women Voters of Kentucky offers the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org. This voter guide for election information provides Kentucky voters with personalized candidate information and the basics of the Constitutional amendments on the ballot. “From local ballot initiatives to important state...
KENTUCKY STATE
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

