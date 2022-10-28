Read full article on original website
Related
New Campbell County schools superintendent, Shelli Wilson, sees challenges as opportunities
After 20 years of service to the district, Shelli Wilson became superintendent of Campbell County Schools, replacing former Superintendent Danny Rust, who retired at the end of June. Rust had served as superintendent since 2016. Wilson first decided to go into education due to the impact public education had on...
Covington voters encouraged to plan ahead as new ballot locations, early voting options in place
If you plan to vote in November’s general election – and we hope you inform yourself enough to do so intelligently – you need to pay attention. The number of voting locations in Covington has been drastically reduced from previous years, and where you vote has almost certainly changed, no matter how many decades you voted there. On the other hand, while every voter has an assigned polling location on Election Day (Nov. 8), there is flexibility to vote at other locations.
Donna Bloemer: Asking for your vote for Kenton County Family Court Judge, Sixth Division
I am asking for your vote to be Kenton County’s Family Court Judge in the Sixth Division. The Judge for this brand-new seat will be decided in a non-partisan election on November 8. As Family Court Judge, I will do my best to serve the people of Kenton County,...
WLWT 5
Kenton County Clerk announces early voting locations
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — The Kenton County Clerk's office has announced the locations that will hold early voting for Kenton County residents hoping to vote before the General Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting will be available on Nov. 3, 4, and 5 from 7:30 a.m. until...
spectrumnews1.com
Grant County pantry and shelter holds donation drive
DRY RIDGE, Ky. — Renee Orr feels called to help people in need- people experiencing food insecurity or who may not have a place to sleep each night. “They’re human beings just like we are,” she said. She started Corines House, a homeless shelter and food pantry...
WLWT 5
West Clermont elementary school delaying opening Monday due to power outage
BATAVIA, Ohio — West Clermont Local Schools says one of its elementary schools will be on a two-hour delay Monday. WCLS says due to a power outage, Willowville Elementary will start two hours later and adds there will be no Extended Day. All other schools in the district are...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County History Center garners state award
The Clinton County History Center was recently presented with a History Outreach Award in the category of Public Programming by the Ohio Local History Alliance during their annual meeting in October. The award is for “an outstanding contribution to the field of local history in the category of public programming.”...
Our Rich History: Registrar and library had played key roles in success of Thomas More University
Part 69 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. Two of the earliest support offices at Villa Madonna College were the registrar and the library. At first glance, these two offices seem to have little to do with one another. However, the bond that linked them for decades was the Sisters of St. Benedict (the Benedictines).
Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center gets $25k grant from Whiskey and Wishes collective
Wishes do come true. And, thanks to Whiskey and Wishes – a Northern Kentucky-based collective giving group — The Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center has been awarded a $25,000 grant. “I am so excited to receive the Whiskey and Wishes Grant – for $25,000 – for the ZEC,”...
spectrumnews1.com
Public housing residents hope to paint a new career path
CINCINNATI — Armed with half a dozen paintbrushes, a handful of rollers and a few buckets of paint, a dozen residents with Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority hoped to brighten up their community space and employment outlook with a little hands-on training. The free course through Sherwin Williams has been...
Superintendent: Swatting incident at Middletown High School Sunday evening
Middletown High School experienced a "threat of violence" Sunday evening, according to a statement from Superintendent Marlon Styles, Jr. Police said the threat was a swatting incident.
Fox 19
NKY school locked down after receiving false threat
COVINGTON, Ky (WXIX) - Holmes High School was on a 25-minute lockdown Monday morning after receiving a false threat, according to Debra Vance with Covington Independent Schools. Vance says the threat was shared with the school by someone nearby. Police investigated and did not find anything suspicious. It’s unclear who...
Latest report shows Boone County, at 2.8%, remains among those with lowest unemployment rates
Unemployment rates fell in 119 counties between September 2021 and September 2022, rose in one (Hancock County), and no counties stayed the same according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS). Cumberland and Oldham counties recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 2.5%. They were followed by Scott,...
More than 100 area students attend NKY Regional Youth Summit on Vaping/Tobacco Prevention
Over 100 middle and high school students from across eight counties participated in the 2022 Northern Kentucky Regional Youth Summit on Vaping/Tobacco Prevention. The day-long summit Tuesday at Northern Kentucky University featured a scavenger hunt, Mega Lung exhibit, breakout sessions, near-peer advocacy and leadership skill building focused on the prevention of vaping/tobacco as well as mental health awareness.
daytonlocal.com
Lebanon Ohio Trick or Treat
The City of Lebanon Trick-or-Treat is October 31, 2022 from 5:30 PM-7:30 PM. The City of Lebanon’s Trick-or-Treat activities are scheduled for October 31 each year, rain or shine. Here are some helpful guidelines to make this year’s event a fun and safe one:. Go only to well-lit...
linknky.com
LINK nky Northern Kentucky election guide
Kentucky’s general election concludes Nov. 8 and LINK nky has been covering all the races important to the Northern Kentucky community. Read on to learn about local senate, mayoral, city council, school board and commission races. Editor’s note: LINK nky will be adding stories to this guide leading up...
NKY Young Professionals Nov. 6 Lunchtime Leader Chat to feature Chris Cook of TKOR Holdings
The Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) announced Chris Cook, President of TKOR Holdings, as the featured speaker for its next Lunchtime Leader Chat. The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Central Bank located at 7310 Turfway Road, Suite 200 in Florence. Cook will discuss his career journey, including how he has been able to quickly scale his businesses, why he chooses to do business in Northern Kentucky and the advice he has for emerging leaders building their own careers.
abandonedway.com
Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures
Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
WLWT 5
National Underground Railroad Freedom Center offering free admission Sunday
CINCINNATI — The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati is offering free admission on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as part of their Fifth Third Community Days. The Freedom Center has partnered with the Fifth Third Foundation to offer free admission to all experiences, including the...
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports work scheduled on roadways this week, beware closings, delays
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. • KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built:
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0