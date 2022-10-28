2 Dixon children reported missing found safe, police say

UPDATE : Both juveniles have been found and are now back home safely, Dixon police say.

Previous story below:

DIXON — The Dixon Police Department is searching for two missing children.

According to a news release on Oct. 26, 13-year-old Liam Bourland was last seen walking away from John Knight Middle School before school started.

Later in the day, he was seen in Vacaville with his 13-year-old cousin Mckenzie Johnson, who was reported missing to the Vacaville Police Department on the morning of Oct. 27.

Dixon Police say that they believe that Liam and Mckenzie are currently together, but their whereabouts are unknown. They don't have a cell phone or electronic device with them.

Liam is described as a 5'7" white male with light brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs roughly 105 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red sweatshirt covered by a black sweatshirt along with tan moccasin-type shoes.

Police say Liam's hair has been cut since the below photo was taken.

Mckenzie is described as a white female with brown and hazel eyes. She is roughly 5'0" and approximately 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a black backpack in her possession.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Liam and McKenzie, contact Dixon Police Department Investigations Unit at 707-678-7070.