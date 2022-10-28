Bitcoin and the whole crypto market are at present ready with bated breaths to see the end result of the FOMC assembly. The USA Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) assembly started on Nov. 1 and the market now waits patiently for the choice of the Fed. Within the final couple of months, the FOMC assembly has confirmed to be a really risky time for the monetary markets, and this time may show to be no totally different relying on the announcement.

5 HOURS AGO