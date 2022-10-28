Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Washington Irving wins middle school football title
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Washington Irving Middle School captured the Mid-10 Football Championship Thursday night against Buckhannon-Upshur in Buckhannon on a crisp fall evening by the score of 12-10. WI opened the scoring in the second quarter with a JR Smith 51-yard pass to a wide-open Elijah Holmes.
WVNews
The Falcons gather together before the state championship race.
ONA, W.Va. (WVNews) – They came. They saw. They conquered. For the second time in three year…
WVNews
Robert C. Byrd High School (West Virginia) US Army JROTC conducts Organizational Day promotion ceremony
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd's U.S. Army JROTC program on Thursday welcomed new cadet officers and promoted senior cadet officers and staff within the Eagle Battalion. The newly promoted cadet officers and their assistants trained rigorously in JROTC's Cadet Officer Candidate School in June in order...
Comments / 0