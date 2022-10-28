ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Irving wins middle school football title

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Washington Irving Middle School captured the Mid-10 Football Championship Thursday night against Buckhannon-Upshur in Buckhannon on a crisp fall evening by the score of 12-10. WI opened the scoring in the second quarter with a JR Smith 51-yard pass to a wide-open Elijah Holmes.
