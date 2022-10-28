GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Janet May Nicholson Robinson, 84, passed peacefully on October 30, 2022, at Holzer Assisted Living in Gallipolis, Ohio, with loving family by her side. Janet came into the world 10 minutes before her beloved twin, Janice Fay on November 21, 1937, in Clifton, WV; born to the late Asa Pearl Nicholson and the late Evelyn (Cartwright) Nicholson. Janet married Earl Wayne Robinson in October of 1958.

