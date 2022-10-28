ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scsuhuskies.com

Dominguez Named NSIC Offensive Player of the Week

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Soccer senior forward Jenna Dominguez (Geneva, Ill.) was named Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Offensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league on Monday. Dominguez scored a pair of goals in St. Cloud State's regular season finale victory over Minnesota Duluth on Oct. 27.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

No. 2 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Trounces Bemidji State, 4-1

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – After suffering its first setback of the season on Friday night, No. 2 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (7-1-0, 0-0-0 NCHC) rebounded with a 4-1 win over Bemidji State (3-2-1, 1-0-1 CCHA) on Saturday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Beavers scored the game's first goal on a power play 2:17 into the game, but the Huskies responded with four unanswered goals, two in the second period and two in the third period to earn the victory.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

Chobak blanks Tommies, Gentry scores twice in Huskies sweep

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Emma Gentry scored twice as JoJo Chobak and St. Cloud State Women's Hockey shut out St. Thomas 4-0 on Saturday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. SCSU earned a weekend sweep and six conference points, outscoring St. Thomas 8-1 in the series to leap back into fifth place. Chobak made 20 saves to post her second shutout of the season as the Huskies outshot St. Thomas 26-20. Jenniina Nylund scored the game's first goal three minutes into the opening period, knocking the puck loose on the forecheck then burying a feed from Olivia Cvar.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Fun 104.3

Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate

Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Shania Twain Announces Minnesota Show At Xcel Energy Center

2023 is going to be a great year with this news: Shania Twain just announced a brand new tour and it is coming to Minnesota for the ultimate show. Shania announced the news on Friday (October 28th), just days after announcing a special one-off show in Nashville with Kelsea Ballerini. It was good news for those in Tennessee but sad news for us.
MINNESOTA STATE
wizmnews.com

Governor candidate Jensen and running mate Birk barnstorm Minnesota, including Rochester stop

The top two candidates on Minnesota’s Republican ticket made a one-day fly-around in the Gopher State this weekend. Scott Jensen, running for governor, and running mate Matt Birk flew to several Minnesota cities with their wives on Saturday, finishing up their trip in Rochester. Jensen told reporters there that making several stops in a single day was “energizing.”
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes

UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
FARGO, ND
B105

11 Haunted Hotels In Minnesota

Halloween is just a few days away and that means we are all in the spooky spirit. Maybe you love celebrating the best season ever by going to a haunted house or you love going to an actual haunted house with real ghosts. Thankfully, there is no shortage of either...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota State Patrol adding support ahead of weekend

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota State Patrol announced that there will be extra staffing and security added ahead of the upcoming busy weekend. With various Halloween events going on in addition to Vikings, Timberwolves, and University of Minnesota football home games, additional staffing will be assigned to the metro area. An increased state trooper presence will also be in place in order to "combat dangerous driving, street racing and other calls for assistance," according to a press release.
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy