Midlands mother upset, confused after 2nd grader left outside elementary school
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands mother reached out to WACH FOX News, frustrated and angry, after she says her 7-year-old son was left outside during recess, and nobody realized he was missing. Keanna Ravenell says her son, who is a second grader at Dutch Fork Elementary, was locked...
Krop magnet HS theater teacher accused of bullying, racism over canceled school trip
MIAMI -- A group of outraged seniors at Dr. Michael M. Krop High School say they are being discriminated against and are blaming their new theater teacher of bullying. "We've been bullied for months now," senior student Jayden Jones said. "And it won't end.""This is our future in her hands, and she's just playing with it," senior Joshua Harper said. "It's not cool or funny."The school has a magnet program for the arts, and students told CBS 4 Thursday that they got a new theater teacher this year. The high school seniors have been looking forward to attending...
Springfield colleges make big investments in students, the community
Friday marked a celebration for both Drury and Evangel Universities.
Arvin High School stomps out suicide with SALT Walk
Following alleged bullying incidents and a student who took his own life back in August, Arvin High School is trying to make sure everyone is aware of the dangers of suicide.
MAGA Ye’s Donda Academy Is NOT Closing For The School Year
Kanye’s spiral out of control continues, but thankfully it is not affecting the kids. Contrary to reports Donda Academy is not closing for the school year. As spotted on Complex, MAGA Ye could probably mess up a cup of coffee at this point, but his recent actions are not going to be a deterrent to his school. Earlier this week Donda Academy’s principal, Jason Angell, sent out an email to the parents of the student body. The message took families by surprise as it announced the institution would be shutting down for the rest of the academic calendar.
Teacher Has Classroom Make an Ofrenda Together and It’s Incredibly Moving
How beautiful is it that they have a space to remember their loved ones in school?
Meet the teacher encouraging her students one affirmation at a time
A Georgia teacher is on a mission to inspire both her young students and her followers online. Known by her students as Miss P., Anyunna Phillips strives to instill confidence and build up her kindergartners at Barack H. Obama Elementary Magnet School of Technology in Atlanta. She also shares snippets of her classroom life with tens of thousands of followers through her @cool.missp Instagram account.
Buckeye charter school cancels football game, dance over threat
Administrators at the Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies have canceled two homecoming events following a threat. The school announced on its Facebook page that it had been in ...
