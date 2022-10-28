Kanye’s spiral out of control continues, but thankfully it is not affecting the kids. Contrary to reports Donda Academy is not closing for the school year. As spotted on Complex, MAGA Ye could probably mess up a cup of coffee at this point, but his recent actions are not going to be a deterrent to his school. Earlier this week Donda Academy’s principal, Jason Angell, sent out an email to the parents of the student body. The message took families by surprise as it announced the institution would be shutting down for the rest of the academic calendar.

3 DAYS AGO