Statesville Record & Landmark
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:. (twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-three) Estimated jackpot: $100,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Iredell BOE warns of confusing voting notifications from PAC
Voters in Iredell County and across the state have received “notices” of their voting history, but those mailers aren’t coming from the North Carolina State Board of Elections, and in some cases, the data doesn’t match voting records. Board of Elections Director Susie Jordan wants to...
