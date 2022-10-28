The Last Inning (Oct. 27, 2022): Spotlighting Oklahoma State-committed Tara Vandewater, Big Tournaments, Latest Verbals, Rage Against The Machine & Andor

What an athletic pedigree the Milloy family has when it comes to college sports. Lawyer Milloy had a storied career at Washington and went on to play 15 years in the NFL with the Seahawks and Patriots, and finished with a Super Bowl Trophy and four Pro Bowl appearances. He met his wife, Claudine, at UW where she was a notable track athlete, twice earning All-American honors.

