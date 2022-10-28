The Last Inning (Oct. 27, 2022): Spotlighting Oklahoma State-committed Tara Vandewater, Big Tournaments, Latest Verbals, Rage Against The Machine & Andor

Read full article on original website
Recruiting Q&A: Tia Milloy Commits to Oklahoma as the Latest in the Family to Go Big-Time in the Softball World
What an athletic pedigree the Milloy family has when it comes to college sports. Lawyer Milloy had a storied career at Washington and went on to play 15 years in the NFL with the Seahawks and Patriots, and finished with a Super Bowl Trophy and four Pro Bowl appearances. He met his wife, Claudine, at UW where she was a notable track athlete, twice earning All-American honors.
The Best of College Softball’s Halloween Costumes
Between Halloween-themed practices and workouts last week and extra dressing-up over the weekend, college softball players and coaches had some serious ingenuity and creativity on display this Halloween. We compiled some of our very favorites. Mississippi State and Stetson’s coaching staffs both had incredible video accompaniments to their costumes; check...
Analyzing the Conference USA Softball Offseason Coaching Moves
The highly-competitive Conference USA softball scene saw some changes this summer, with the departure of one perennial-contending program and a head coaching change at another. In total, of the currently-existing CUSA members, two changed head coaches and an additional five programs saw changes among their assistant coaching staffs. Let’s dive...
2023 College Team Profile: Penn State Nittany Lions
No team had a sharper turnaround last season than the Penn State Nittany Lions. Head coach Clarisa Crowell and her club enjoyed a 25-win improvement in their overall record and moved up seven spots in the Big Ten conference standings. It was just Crowell’s second season at the program’s helm,...
Big 12 Announces 2023 Conference Softball Schedule
On Tuesday, the Big 12 announced the league’s full conference schedule for the 2023 season. The 2023 season also marks the final year of the current conference makeup, as four schools – and three softball programs – are set to join the league next summer. The Big...
Rounding the Bases with Radford Assistant Coach Krystal Goodman
Rounding the Bases checks in with first-year assistant coaches at new programs and shines a spotlight on their coaching styles and perspectives. Some may be rookies in the coaching world, while others may be seasoned veterans who have simply moved to a new locale. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~. During her college playing career,...
High School News: Georgia State Playoffs Wrap-Up Over the Weekend… & There Was One Very Big Travel Ball Winner Too!
The Georgia State High School Championships were played over the weekend in Columbus, Ga., and there were two very excited coaches watching the action over the two-day event. East Cobb Bullets travel ball coaches Greg Schnute, the head of the organization and head coach of the 18U premier team, and assistant coach Mike Bagarose were like proud parents watching their club team members advance to the Finals on Saturday.
Event Recap: Hotshots National-Nelson, Beverly Bandits Premier-Holloway & Texas Sudden Impact-Seneca Claim Titles at PGF Shootout (Oct. 30, 2022)
Many of the top 14U, 16U and 18U club teams in the country were at the PGF Shootout this weekend in Orange County, CA. Here are Sunday’s highlights:. HOTSHOTS-NELSON TAKES DOWN TOP TEAMS AT PGF SHOOTOUT. The first big test of the fall season came at the PGF Shootout...
