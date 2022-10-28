ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller

The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
TV Fanatic

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 21 Review: Outpost 22

With four episodes left, The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 21 should have had far more movement in the plot. Introducing a functioning train line should have landed with more of a thud because it's something none of the survivors thought they'd ever see again. However, the pace was all...
ohmymag.co.uk

Chilling photos of Jeffrey Dahmer's actual apartment have been revealed

Why does the life of the killers fascinate us so much? Since its release on Netflix, the series Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a huge success and fascinates as much as it disgusts. Inspired by the true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most violent and bloodthirsty killersin the United States, the 10-episode miniseries is arousing the morbid curiosity of viewers.
wegotthiscovered.com

DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it

DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
Tyla

New horror movie is so disturbing people are fainting and walking out of the cinema

People are reeling with shock after watching a recently released horror sequel which caused some cinema goers to throw up or pass out. I've never watched a horror film in the cinema and I never plan to. If I do ever dare to branch out from the safety of a good, old rom-com and dip my toe into the dark side of cinema, I'll do it firmly from the comfort of my sofa, my back against the wall (so nothing can creep up on me), with the lights on, volume down as low as possible and my fingers planted firmly in front of my eyes.
Popculture

Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
EW.com

Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'

Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
Collider

Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66

On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
Refinery29

Disney’s First Plus-Size Animated Character Is Here — So What’s Next?

Content warning: This article discusses body image and disordered eating in a way that some readers may find distressing. Disney has received a wave of praise over the past few days following the release of a new short film, Reflect. While many of us have grown up seeing Disney princesses and characters with narrow waists and slender frames, Reflect represents the animation powerhouse's deviation from this trend as it continues its mission to better represent society's diversity.
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fanatics relish in grimy and trashy forgotten monster flick

The 1980s were the battleground for countless B-horror movies which revelled in their own trashiness and absurdity, and some forty years later a surprisingly inspirational one is getting reminisced upon by the genre’s hardcore. 1984 saw the release of C.H.U.D., a film forgotten by mainstream audiences that has now...

