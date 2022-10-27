Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $770 per month, includes heat and hot waterBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a monthWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy CarBridget MulroyEnglewood, NJ
‘Electrical Malfunction’ Cause of Blaze that Killed 4 in Bronx?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New CanaanFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Canaan, CT
Related
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Medical Center and New York State Nurses Association Reach a Five-Year Contract Agreement
NYSNA members ratify contract that will benefit approximately. Ratified agreement delivers increased wages and creates a new family leave. Westchester Medical Center and the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) announced a new ratified five-year collective bargaining agreement that will benefit more than 1,500 nurses at Westchester Medical Center, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, and the Behavioral Health Center. The agreement, which is the result of a strong working relationship and commitment to bargaining in good faith, increases nurse wages, preserves existing healthcare and pension benefits, and offers a new family leave bank for nurses.
Herald Community Newspapers
With Nassau County cancer rates high, Glen Cove Hospital says early detection is very crucial
Amy Peters was clearing paperwork from her dresser in 2017 when she discovered her year-old prescription for a mammogram. Although she doesn’t have a family history of breast cancer, she was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer not long after she found the prescription. Peters, 60, of Glen Cove, dealt...
wutv29.com
Report: With highest shortage of home healthcare workers, NY raises wages
It's been almost one year since Governor Hochul first made efforts to reduce the home health aide workforce shortage in New York. According to a Mercer study from 2021, the state had the lowest ranked workforce shortage nationwide. But since last year, efforts have been made to attract more aides,...
greaterlongisland.com
Young Garden City entrepreneur thrives in gelato business after ditching health care job
GreaterRockvilleCentre coverage is funded in part by The Tap Room, now with four L.I. locations with the latest in Rockville Centre. Click here to read about The Tap Room’s new Saturday brunch. On paper, Brandyn Williams seemed to be the least likely individual to enter the Italian ice and...
NYC health commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
New York City Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan said he has tested positive for COVID-19 Dr. Ashwin Vasan said his symptoms are mild and he is isolating at home. [ more › ]
beckersspine.com
Hospital for Special Surgery launches independent orthopedic company
New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery received a $21 million series A funding round to launch RightMove, a company focused on virtual physical therapy. Amy Fahrenkopf, MD, senior vice president at HSS and president of HSS Health, will be interim CEO of the company, according to an Oct. 25 news release. An executive search is underway.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its November application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, are...
Fordham University's upcoming vaccine mandate has some staffers pursing legal action against requirement
The new mandate says all students, staff and visitors must have a full round of COVID-19 shots, including the new bivalent booster by this Tuesday, Nov. 1. If they do not comply, they will lose access to campus.
Cleaning staff at Bronx's Montefiore who worked during COVID are suing for denied overtime
Medical workers enter Montefiore Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic on April 24, 2020. One of the plaintiffs was sometimes paid under a different name when he worked extra hours, rather than getting overtime, the complaint alleges. [ more › ]
foodpoisonjournal.com
Campylobacter hits Brooklyn
According to press reports, city health officials are investigating a potential outbreak in Brooklyn of campylobacter, a bacterial infection that causes flu-like stomach symptoms. Campylobacter is a gastrointestinal bug that can come from eating raw or undercooked poultry or something that comes in contact with it, according to the Centers...
Officials Announce Significant Progress On $71.4M Suffolk County Highway Reconstruction Project
State officials gave an update on a $71.4 million highway reconstruction project on Long Island. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Monday, Oct. 31, that significant progress has been made on the State Route 347 corridor project between Gibbs Pond Road and Hallock Road in the towns of Smithtown and Brookhaven.
Floral Park holds benefit charity race in memory of late community leader
More than 200 people attended the event and they raised thousands of dollars towards local charities from Floral Park Knights of Columbus Council.
Guide: How to dispose of prescription medicines in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York
Here are some ways to dispose of your unwanted medications in the tri-state.
Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing
TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
therealdeal.com
Company deserts 180K sf building on Long Island to shrink footprint
Long Island’s largest public company is abandoning a large part of its office footprint. Medical supply distributor Henry Schein is leaving its 180,000-square-foot office at 80 Baylis Road in Melville at the end of the year, Newsday reported. The space, internally referred to as Melville East, is the larger of the company’s two headquarters in the Suffolk County hamlet.
Newburgh graduates first class from Citizen Police Academy
Officials say fifteen Newburgh residents met with police officers over the course of nine weeks, talking about things like patrol procedures, gun violence strategy, and criminal investigations.
Man Seriously Injured In Single-Vehicle Stony Brook Crash
A 37-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash on Long Island over the weekend. The crash happened in Stony Brook at 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, the Suffolk County Police Department said. SCPD said a Mastic man was riding a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle east on North Country Road...
Boy on bicycle fatally struck by driver on Long Island
A 13-year-old boy on a bicycle was struck and killed by a driver on Long Island over the weekend, Suffolk County police said Monday.
Port Jefferson Station/Terryville civic talks public safety, LIRR electrification, Brookhaven redistricting, shake-up at the helm
The Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Civic Association met Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Comsewogue Public Library for its monthly general meeting covering various topics. Due to a recent shortage of Suffolk County COPE officers, civic vice president Sal Pitti, whose background is in law enforcement, delivered the public safety report. He concentrated on the crime trend of catalytic converter thefts in the area.
Detective, Drug Task Force Supervisor In Rockland Dies At Age 31
A detective in the Hudson Valley has died at the age of 31. The Rockland County District Attorney's Office announced with "profound sadness" that detective and Drug Task Force Supervisor Xavier Fernandez died on Friday, Oct. 28. A cause of death has not been released. Fernandez worked as an NYPD...
Comments / 0