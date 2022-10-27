Read full article on original website
Police: Nassau County family of 4 robbed in their own driveway
SADDLE ROCK, N.Y. -- A mother and father and their two young children had weapons pointed at them during a terrifying driveway robbery on Saturday morning.The Long Island family was traumatized but unhurt.Police told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan on Monday that the Nassau County victims were followed home and ambushed as they got out of their car.It all happened at their Whitman Road house in the village of Saddle Rock on the Great Neck Peninsula."Person comes right behind the husband and with a knife and while the wife was getting kids out, somebody else comes up from behind with a gun,"...
longisland.com
Seaford Man Arrested for Driving on Drugs After Seriously Injuring Motorist in Crash
Suffolk County Police on Saturday, October 30 arrested a man for driving while ability impaired by drugs following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured another man in North Amityville. Tristan McLaughlin was driving a 2020 Nissan Frontier northbound on Route 110 when the vehicle struck the rear of a...
Boy on bicycle fatally struck by driver on Long Island
A 13-year-old boy on a bicycle was struck and killed by a driver on Long Island over the weekend, Suffolk County police said Monday.
Man, 73, fatally run over by truck driver on Long Island
A 73-year-old man was struck by a pickup truck and critically injured as he crossed a road on Long Island Sunday night, Suffolk County police said.
2 Drivers Charged With DWI After Fiery East Quogue Crash, Police Say
Two men are facing driving while intoxicated charges following a fiery two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened in East Quogue on County Road 104 near Jeffrey Lane on the night of Friday, Oct. 28, the Southampton Town Police Department said. Police received a report of the crash at...
Nassau police: Driver in fatal Hempstead crash faces DWI charges
A driver is facing driving while intoxicated charges after a fatal crash occurred in Hempstead.
Duo Wanted For Robbing Victims Of Gucci Watches, iPhones At Knifepoint In Saddle Rock
Police are searching for two suspects who are wanted for a knifepoint robbery on Long Island. The robbery happened in Saddle Rock at about midnight on Saturday, Oct. 29, the Nassau County Police Department reported. NCPD said a 41-year-old man parked his vehicle in his driveway on Whitman Avenue and...
Police Investigate After Gunshots Fired In Broad Daylight At Occupied Vehicle In Riverhead
Authorities asked the public for information after gunshots were fired at an occupied vehicle on Long Island. Police responded to a report of gunshots in Riverhead at a location in the area of Doctor's Path north of Northville Turnpike at about 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, the Riverhead Town Police Department reported on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Cable Guy Helps Ghost Gun-Toting Bellport Man Flee From Officers, Police Say
A man who allegedly fled from police with help from a local cable contractor is now facing criminal charges in New York. Long Island resident Borndivine Intelligence Jackson, age 26, of Bellport, was formally indicted on weapons charges Friday, Oct. 28, in Suffolk County Court. Prosecutors said Jackson ran from...
Suffolk police: Officer injured in Copiague shooting
Homicide Squad detectives say a Babylon park ranger was involved in a shooting in Copiague around 4:45 p.m.
Lindenhurst Woman Driving Drunk Crashes SUV Into Marked Cruiser In West Babylon, Police Say
A woman driving drunk crashed her SUV into a marked police vehicle, injuring the officer overnight on Long Island, according to authorities. The incident happened around 9:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 in West Babylon. A Suffolk County PD Highway Patrol vehicle, with flashing lights activated, was traveling westbound on Sunrise...
Park ranger shoots man wielding box cutter on Long Island: police
COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Town of Babylon park ranger shot a man wielding a box cutter, seriously injuring the suspect on Saturday, police said. The shooting happened in Copiague at Tanner Park during a Superstorm Sandy remembrance event around 4:45 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Prior to the shooting, someone had […]
Suspect At Large After East Patchogue Woman Shot, Killed In Coram
A suspect is at large after the fatal overnight shooting of a woman on Long Island. It happened around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in Coram. Suffolk County Police responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in the rear parking lot of 24 Middle Country Road. When officers arrived,...
Man Seriously Injured In Single-Vehicle Stony Brook Crash
A 37-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash on Long Island over the weekend. The crash happened in Stony Brook at 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, the Suffolk County Police Department said. SCPD said a Mastic man was riding a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle east on North Country Road...
Woman fatally shot in parking lot on Long Island
The shooting happened in the back of a parking lot on Middle Country Road in Coram early Saturday morning.
LI couple fatally struck by car while crossing street was on their way to husband's surprise birthday party: report
The Long Island couple fatally struck by a car while crossing the street on Saturday night was on their way to the husband’s surprise birthday party.
News 12
88-year-old’s wallet stolen while shopping with GPS tracker inside
Trips to Target were frequent for Cheryl Baity and her 88-year-old mother Jeanie Plant, both of Darien. But what happened Oct. 12 was a first. “I was looking in the purse department, and these two men were talking to me, and they were trying to get a present for their mother for her birthday, and I was trying to help them,” explained Plant.
Officials Announce Significant Progress On $71.4M Suffolk County Highway Reconstruction Project
State officials gave an update on a $71.4 million highway reconstruction project on Long Island. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Monday, Oct. 31, that significant progress has been made on the State Route 347 corridor project between Gibbs Pond Road and Hallock Road in the towns of Smithtown and Brookhaven.
Alert mom flags cops about missing girl, 12, on Staten Island Ferry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — An alert mom noticed a 12-year-old girl who’d been missing more than a month riding the Staten Island Ferry Saturday. The NYPD confirmed to PIX11 News Saturday night the mother flagged police officers who were riding the ferry and told them the girl looked like the 12-year-old who never came […]
CBS New York
NYPD: 3 shot at intersection in Jamaica, Queens
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a triple shooting in Jamaica, Queens.It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday on Sutphin Boulevard near 91st Avenue.Police said a 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 24-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, and a 21-year-old woman was shot in the back.All three victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital and are expected to survive."I was arriving from early voting. I went to early voting and it was a chaotic scene," witness Andy Quito told CBS2's Lisa Rozner. "It was just chaotic. They were put into the stretcher and into the ambulance...
