nhsportpress.com

Northport Tiger Marching Band Returns To Hofstra

For around 10 years, Lynn Cromeyn has been the band director for the Northport Tiger Marching Band. The band performs during halftime at all home football games, and takes part in parades such as the Cow Harbor Day Parade and the Memorial Day Parade. One of the events that the...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
syossetadvance.com

Hospital earns Magnet designation for nursing care

Plainview Hospital has earned the coveted Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), which recognizes excellence in nursing. This is the first time Plainview Hospital has been recognized with a Magnet designation and the 10th Northwell Health hospital to do so. The Magnet Recognition Program® spotlights health care...
PLAINVIEW, NY
outlooknewspapers.com

Huntington Health: Lifesaving Care, Close to Home

Fran Norris Scoble was first diagnosed with a heart murmur as a teenager. Years went by without any cardiac concerns. “It wasn’t serious, so I didn’t think about it very much,” she said. When she was older, Scoble began annual checkups to track changes to her...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Strong run for East Meadow

East Meadow’s girls’ team brought its best to the Nassau County cross-country championships last Saturday at Bethpage State Park but had to settle for a runner-up finish to Syosset for the Class I title. Each of the Jets’ top seven runners set career best times on the course...
EAST MEADOW, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Ferguson Brothers Lynchings on Long Island: A Civil Rights Catalyst

In a book dedicated to Wilfred Ferguson, the son of Charles Ferguson, teacher and historian Christopher Verga resurrects the story of two Roosevelt, New York brothers killed by a Freeport police officer in 1946. Verga opens The Ferguson Brothers Lynchings on Long Island: A Civil Rights Catalyst (History Press, 2022)...
FREEPORT, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester Medical Center and New York State Nurses Association Reach a Five-Year Contract Agreement

NYSNA members ratify contract that will benefit approximately. Ratified agreement delivers increased wages and creates a new family leave. Westchester Medical Center and the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) announced a new ratified five-year collective bargaining agreement that will benefit more than 1,500 nurses at Westchester Medical Center, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, and the Behavioral Health Center. The agreement, which is the result of a strong working relationship and commitment to bargaining in good faith, increases nurse wages, preserves existing healthcare and pension benefits, and offers a new family leave bank for nurses.
VALHALLA, NY
theexaminernews.com

Bowman, Ex-Scarsdale Mayor in 16th Congressional District Matchup

Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a Westchester pediatrician, medical director in the Bronxville School District and former Scarsdale mayor, is vying to unseat Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-Yonkers) in the upcoming race for New York’s 16th Congressional District, which includes all of southern Westchester, including White Plains, and a portion of the northern Bronx.
SCARSDALE, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 15 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In NYC

From cheap street snacks to exquisite caviar French plates, NYC has some of the best food in the world. You’re sure to find something of interest here, no matter your interests. If your budget allows, you can also have a pre-fixe lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant. From their street...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TBR News Media

Port Jefferson Station/Terryville civic talks public safety, LIRR electrification, Brookhaven redistricting, shake-up at the helm

The Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Civic Association met Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Comsewogue Public Library for its monthly general meeting covering various topics. Due to a recent shortage of Suffolk County COPE officers, civic vice president Sal Pitti, whose background is in law enforcement, delivered the public safety report. He concentrated on the crime trend of catalytic converter thefts in the area.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

10 years after Superstorm Sandy, Long Island communities rebuild

NEW YORK - The 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy striking our region is upon us and across Long Island, people are looking back at how the storm changed their lives. Sandy devastated parts of Long Island, especially Long Beach, which saw a storm surge so strong that the ocean met the bay on the other side of the island and ripped the community's iconic boardwalk into pieces.
LONG BEACH, NY

