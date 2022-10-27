Read full article on original website
nhsportpress.com
Northport Tiger Marching Band Returns To Hofstra
For around 10 years, Lynn Cromeyn has been the band director for the Northport Tiger Marching Band. The band performs during halftime at all home football games, and takes part in parades such as the Cow Harbor Day Parade and the Memorial Day Parade. One of the events that the...
Brewster High School teacher placed on paid administrative leave amid investigation
A Brewster High School teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to a district spokesperson.
syossetadvance.com
Hospital earns Magnet designation for nursing care
Plainview Hospital has earned the coveted Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), which recognizes excellence in nursing. This is the first time Plainview Hospital has been recognized with a Magnet designation and the 10th Northwell Health hospital to do so. The Magnet Recognition Program® spotlights health care...
Floral Park holds benefit charity race in memory of late community leader
More than 200 people attended the event and they raised thousands of dollars towards local charities from Floral Park Knights of Columbus Council.
greaterlongisland.com
Young Garden City entrepreneur thrives in gelato business after ditching health care job
GreaterRockvilleCentre coverage is funded in part by The Tap Room, now with four L.I. locations with the latest in Rockville Centre. Click here to read about The Tap Room’s new Saturday brunch. On paper, Brandyn Williams seemed to be the least likely individual to enter the Italian ice and...
Huntington Honors Veterans With Inaugural ‘Army-Navy’ Game
The Town of Huntington recognized veterans Saturday with a thriller “Army-Navy” high school football game won 27-26 by Harborfields. The ceremony was designed as a remembrance of Fred Amore of East Northport. The – Vietnam veteran, Purple Heart recipient and longest serving commander Read More ...
outlooknewspapers.com
Huntington Health: Lifesaving Care, Close to Home
Fran Norris Scoble was first diagnosed with a heart murmur as a teenager. Years went by without any cardiac concerns. “It wasn’t serious, so I didn’t think about it very much,” she said. When she was older, Scoble began annual checkups to track changes to her...
Herald Community Newspapers
Strong run for East Meadow
East Meadow’s girls’ team brought its best to the Nassau County cross-country championships last Saturday at Bethpage State Park but had to settle for a runner-up finish to Syosset for the Class I title. Each of the Jets’ top seven runners set career best times on the course...
newyorkalmanack.com
Ferguson Brothers Lynchings on Long Island: A Civil Rights Catalyst
In a book dedicated to Wilfred Ferguson, the son of Charles Ferguson, teacher and historian Christopher Verga resurrects the story of two Roosevelt, New York brothers killed by a Freeport police officer in 1946. Verga opens The Ferguson Brothers Lynchings on Long Island: A Civil Rights Catalyst (History Press, 2022)...
Happy Halloween from TBR News Media!
Witch-ing you a spook-tacular and fang-tastic Halloween!. TBR News Media covers everything happening on the North Shore of Suffolk County from Cold Spring Harbor to Wading River.
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Medical Center and New York State Nurses Association Reach a Five-Year Contract Agreement
NYSNA members ratify contract that will benefit approximately. Ratified agreement delivers increased wages and creates a new family leave. Westchester Medical Center and the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) announced a new ratified five-year collective bargaining agreement that will benefit more than 1,500 nurses at Westchester Medical Center, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, and the Behavioral Health Center. The agreement, which is the result of a strong working relationship and commitment to bargaining in good faith, increases nurse wages, preserves existing healthcare and pension benefits, and offers a new family leave bank for nurses.
News 12
Funeral held for Baldwin teen stabbed on campus at University at Buffalo
A funeral was held in Hempstead Saturday for Tyler Lewis, the Baldwin graduate who was fatally stabbed in Buffalo earlier this month. Family and friends came together at Union Baptist Church to pay their final respects to the 19-year-old. Police say he was stabbed in an on-campus fight at the...
theexaminernews.com
Bowman, Ex-Scarsdale Mayor in 16th Congressional District Matchup
Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a Westchester pediatrician, medical director in the Bronxville School District and former Scarsdale mayor, is vying to unseat Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-Yonkers) in the upcoming race for New York’s 16th Congressional District, which includes all of southern Westchester, including White Plains, and a portion of the northern Bronx.
Midterm Election: Long Island residents take advantage of early voting
Long Island residents are taking advantage of early voting for the midterm election.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In NYC
From cheap street snacks to exquisite caviar French plates, NYC has some of the best food in the world. You’re sure to find something of interest here, no matter your interests. If your budget allows, you can also have a pre-fixe lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant. From their street...
Hempstead police unveil 2nd annual Halloween haunted house
Hempstead police transformed the Hempstead Armory into a haunted house for local families.
GOP gubernatorial hopeful Lee Zeldin joined by Florida Gov. DeSantis at Hauppauge rally
DeSantis campaigned alongside the gubernatorial hopeful at Zeldin's campaign headquarters.
Port Jefferson Station/Terryville civic talks public safety, LIRR electrification, Brookhaven redistricting, shake-up at the helm
The Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Civic Association met Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Comsewogue Public Library for its monthly general meeting covering various topics. Due to a recent shortage of Suffolk County COPE officers, civic vice president Sal Pitti, whose background is in law enforcement, delivered the public safety report. He concentrated on the crime trend of catalytic converter thefts in the area.
fox5ny.com
10 years after Superstorm Sandy, Long Island communities rebuild
NEW YORK - The 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy striking our region is upon us and across Long Island, people are looking back at how the storm changed their lives. Sandy devastated parts of Long Island, especially Long Beach, which saw a storm surge so strong that the ocean met the bay on the other side of the island and ripped the community's iconic boardwalk into pieces.
Rockland County DA: Detective, drug task force supervisor dies at 31
A Rockland County detective has died at 31-years-old, the District Attorney’s Office announced on Sunday.
