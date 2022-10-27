Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $770 per month, includes heat and hot waterBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a monthWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy CarBridget MulroyEnglewood, NJ
‘Electrical Malfunction’ Cause of Blaze that Killed 4 in Bronx?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New CanaanFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Canaan, CT
qchron.com
Anti-affirmative action rally held in Bayside
For the first time in months, neither Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization nor New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen was the U.S. Supreme Court case galvanizing Queens residents this past weekend. Roughly 35 civic leaders and community members — many with the Asian Wave Alliance...
New York State Offering Positions to Retired Officers
For my whole life I've been told that the "plan" for life is supposed to be, go to school, get a degree, get a job, settle down, have some kids, provide for your family and eventually when your old and all grey, you retire and pick-up some hobby like golf or shuffleboard.
newyorkalmanack.com
Ferguson Brothers Lynchings on Long Island: A Civil Rights Catalyst
In a book dedicated to Wilfred Ferguson, the son of Charles Ferguson, teacher and historian Christopher Verga resurrects the story of two Roosevelt, New York brothers killed by a Freeport police officer in 1946. Verga opens The Ferguson Brothers Lynchings on Long Island: A Civil Rights Catalyst (History Press, 2022)...
Want in on N.Y.’s cannabis industry? Don’t miss this event on Friday.
NY Cannabis Insider events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the state’s emerging cannabis industry. Presented by Cannaspire, our next conference will be held in Tarrytown on Friday, November 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Westchester Marriott. Event details and ticket information can be found here.
Mayor Adams unveils plan to electrify NYC schools for $4 billion
Mayor Eric Adams announced the initiative, called “Leading the Charge,” at Brooklyn's P.S. 5. The Adams administration has released a new plan that will make the construction of all new NYC schools completely electric and convert 100 existing schools to run on all-electric heating by 2030. [ more › ]
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its November application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, are...
Is New York State A Dangerous Place To Live? Here’s Where It Ranks
How safe is New York State as a place to live? I'm sure there will be tons of opinions coming from New Yorkers and non-New Yorkers, alike. But when it comes down to facts and statistics, WalletHub actually conducted a study to determine the safest and most dangerous states in America.
Actor Jim Belushi opens marijuana dispensary on Upstate New York Indian nation
Hogansburg, N. Y. — A company owned by actor and comedian Jim Belushi has been awarded the latest license to operate a dispensary selling recreational marijuana on Northern New York’s Saint Regis (Akwesasne) Mohawk Tribe territory. Belushi, a star of television and film, and the younger brother of...
Did You Know the State With the Most Dunkin’ Locations Isn’t Even in New England?
Dunkin' has done a lot of growing over the years. It used to be just a New England thing, but now there are 9,370 Dunkin's across all but six states in the country. It may be nationwide, but its roots are here in New England. Despite that fact, the state with the most Dunkin's isn't in the region where it started.
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
New York City salary transparency law set to go into effect
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- A New York City law will require companies with at least four employees to post salary ranges in job listings in an effort to increase pay transparency starting Tuesday. Employers advertising jobs in the city who have at least one employee currently located...
wnypapers.com
Hochul issues New York state challenge to FCC broadband data
New York's ConnectALL program submits more than 31,000 missing unserved or underserved address locations to inform federal broadband data and mapping. √ Follows launch of state’s first-of-its-kind, address-level broadband mapping project. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced New York's ConnectALL office has submitted over 31,000 addresses from across the...
therealdeal.com
Company deserts 180K sf building on Long Island to shrink footprint
Long Island’s largest public company is abandoning a large part of its office footprint. Medical supply distributor Henry Schein is leaving its 180,000-square-foot office at 80 Baylis Road in Melville at the end of the year, Newsday reported. The space, internally referred to as Melville East, is the larger of the company’s two headquarters in the Suffolk County hamlet.
Gov. Kathy Hochul makes campaign stops on Long Island ahead of midterm elections
Gov. Kathy Hochul is making several campaign stops on Long Island ahead of the upcoming election.
Delta Announces Second Southern Tier Airport to Get Flights to NYC
Delta Airlines is changing its flights schedules at two regional airports in the Southern Tier. Friday, October 27 Broome County officials announced Delta would be replacing its single flight schedule between Binghamton and Detroit with two flights a day between BGM and LaGuardia International in New York City Sunday through Friday with one flight on Saturdays, using larger CRJ-900 planes and two passenger classes for what the airline says will be a better amenities and experience for passengers. The new service will begin January 9.
New York Trains Now Have Ability To Fire ‘Industry-leading’ Lasers
Metro-North is now using "industry-leading laser trains." For a good reason. Metro-North confirmed officials will be using new laser technology to help keep tracks clear this fall and help cut down on delays. Metro-North To Use Lasers To Clean Tracks In New York. Metro-North is using laser trains to help...
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
In aftermath of Tottenville HS shooting, head of the NYPD School Safety division details plan to protect Staten Island kids
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the aftermath of the shooting outside Tottenville High School which left a 14-year-old student wounded, calls for a more robust police presence around borough schools have only intensified as well as ways to better protect students and staff. As police continue their search for...
Village Voice
The NYC Racial Justice Commission Has Failed
Way back in August of 2021, in the basement of a beautiful Bed-Stuy church, I stood in an orderly queue and waited my turn to testify before members of a rare legal creature in New York: a charter revision commission, which is empowered to change the City Charter by designing ballot questions that will be voted on by our city’s residents.
newyorkupstate.com
4 Upstate NY cities named among the best places to live in U.S.
Upstate New York is one of the best places to live, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
