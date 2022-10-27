Dunkin' has done a lot of growing over the years. It used to be just a New England thing, but now there are 9,370 Dunkin's across all but six states in the country. It may be nationwide, but its roots are here in New England. Despite that fact, the state with the most Dunkin's isn't in the region where it started.

