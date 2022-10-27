ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jericho, NY

Anti-affirmative action rally held in Bayside

For the first time in months, neither Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization nor New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen was the U.S. Supreme Court case galvanizing Queens residents this past weekend. Roughly 35 civic leaders and community members — many with the Asian Wave Alliance...
BAYSIDE, NY
Ferguson Brothers Lynchings on Long Island: A Civil Rights Catalyst

In a book dedicated to Wilfred Ferguson, the son of Charles Ferguson, teacher and historian Christopher Verga resurrects the story of two Roosevelt, New York brothers killed by a Freeport police officer in 1946. Verga opens The Ferguson Brothers Lynchings on Long Island: A Civil Rights Catalyst (History Press, 2022)...
FREEPORT, NY
Want in on N.Y.’s cannabis industry? Don’t miss this event on Friday.

NY Cannabis Insider events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the state’s emerging cannabis industry. Presented by Cannaspire, our next conference will be held in Tarrytown on Friday, November 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Westchester Marriott. Event details and ticket information can be found here.
TARRYTOWN, NY
Hochul issues New York state challenge to FCC broadband data

New York's ConnectALL program submits more than 31,000 missing unserved or underserved address locations to inform federal broadband data and mapping. √ Follows launch of state’s first-of-its-kind, address-level broadband mapping project. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced New York's ConnectALL office has submitted over 31,000 addresses from across the...
Company deserts 180K sf building on Long Island to shrink footprint

Long Island’s largest public company is abandoning a large part of its office footprint. Medical supply distributor Henry Schein is leaving its 180,000-square-foot office at 80 Baylis Road in Melville at the end of the year, Newsday reported. The space, internally referred to as Melville East, is the larger of the company’s two headquarters in the Suffolk County hamlet.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Delta Announces Second Southern Tier Airport to Get Flights to NYC

Delta Airlines is changing its flights schedules at two regional airports in the Southern Tier. Friday, October 27 Broome County officials announced Delta would be replacing its single flight schedule between Binghamton and Detroit with two flights a day between BGM and LaGuardia International in New York City Sunday through Friday with one flight on Saturdays, using larger CRJ-900 planes and two passenger classes for what the airline says will be a better amenities and experience for passengers. The new service will begin January 9.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration

Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
BUFFALO, NY
The NYC Racial Justice Commission Has Failed

Way back in August of 2021, in the basement of a beautiful Bed-Stuy church, I stood in an orderly queue and waited my turn to testify before members of a rare legal creature in New York: a charter revision commission, which is empowered to change the City Charter by designing ballot questions that will be voted on by our city’s residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
4 Upstate NY cities named among the best places to live in U.S.

Upstate New York is one of the best places to live, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
SYRACUSE, NY

