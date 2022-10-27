SADDLE ROCK, N.Y. -- A mother and father and their two young children had weapons pointed at them during a terrifying driveway robbery on Saturday morning.The Long Island family was traumatized but unhurt.Police told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan on Monday that the Nassau County victims were followed home and ambushed as they got out of their car.It all happened at their Whitman Road house in the village of Saddle Rock on the Great Neck Peninsula."Person comes right behind the husband and with a knife and while the wife was getting kids out, somebody else comes up from behind with a gun,"...

