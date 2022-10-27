Read full article on original website
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its November application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, are...
Halloween on a Monday? No problem for Rockville Centre trick-or-treaters
The added amount of candy seekers comes as a surprise as the holiday fell on a Monday this year.
Ferguson Brothers Lynchings on Long Island: A Civil Rights Catalyst
In a book dedicated to Wilfred Ferguson, the son of Charles Ferguson, teacher and historian Christopher Verga resurrects the story of two Roosevelt, New York brothers killed by a Freeport police officer in 1946. Verga opens The Ferguson Brothers Lynchings on Long Island: A Civil Rights Catalyst (History Press, 2022)...
Anti-affirmative action rally held in Bayside
For the first time in months, neither Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization nor New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen was the U.S. Supreme Court case galvanizing Queens residents this past weekend. Roughly 35 civic leaders and community members — many with the Asian Wave Alliance...
3 Take 5 lottery tickets worth $11,000 each sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The cash keeps rolling in for lucky lottery players in New York. There were three top-prize tickets sold for Sunday evening’s Take 5 drawing. They were sold in Manhattan, Levittown and Rochester. The winning ticket sold in Manhattan is worth $11,117. It was bought at Ejays Liquors Inc, located at 1621 […]
Police: Nassau County family of 4 robbed in their own driveway
SADDLE ROCK, N.Y. -- A mother and father and their two young children had weapons pointed at them during a terrifying driveway robbery on Saturday morning.The Long Island family was traumatized but unhurt.Police told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan on Monday that the Nassau County victims were followed home and ambushed as they got out of their car.It all happened at their Whitman Road house in the village of Saddle Rock on the Great Neck Peninsula."Person comes right behind the husband and with a knife and while the wife was getting kids out, somebody else comes up from behind with a gun,"...
NYC Issues ‘Halal Guide” Featuring Terror Mosques
Fore the 21st anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, New York City issued an official “Halal Guide” to its landmarks and tourist attractions. The guide, featuring Muslim women in hijabs in front of skyscrapers, informs us that Muslims are “making an indelible mark on the City” and boasts of the “over 275 mosques spread across all five boroughs—more than any other metro area in the US”. That’s almost one mosque for every 9 people murdered in and around the World Trade Center by Islamic terrorists.
Boy on bicycle fatally struck by driver on Long Island
A 13-year-old boy on a bicycle was struck and killed by a driver on Long Island over the weekend, Suffolk County police said Monday.
Port Jefferson Station/Terryville civic talks public safety, LIRR electrification, Brookhaven redistricting, shake-up at the helm
The Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Civic Association met Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Comsewogue Public Library for its monthly general meeting covering various topics. Due to a recent shortage of Suffolk County COPE officers, civic vice president Sal Pitti, whose background is in law enforcement, delivered the public safety report. He concentrated on the crime trend of catalytic converter thefts in the area.
Police, Coast Guard seek info on captain-less boat washed ashore at Smith Point Beach
Suffolk Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are seeking information on a 25-foot boat that washed ashore last night at Smith Point Beach. The unmanned vessel was located approximately two miles west of the Moriches Inlet on the oceanside around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, SCPD informed greaterlongisland.com. In addition to the police and Coast Guard, local fire departments responded to the scene.
Victim of brutal NYC subway assault has warning for other riders
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 78-year-old man is speaking out after he was brutally assaulted on a Manhattan subway train. The victim said he told a fellow subway rider to turn down his loud music, and that request resulted in violence. The 78-year-old said he was attacked by a man and a woman […]
Video of Little Dog Being Ignored at NYC Adoption Event Has Us in Tears
TikTok user @petartbyandrea was at an NYC dog adoption event when she noticed something that broke her heart. So doing the reasonable thing, she decided to film what was happening with the hopes of social media working its magic. She came across an adorable 3-year-old dog named Bob. Bob is...
Oakdale man arrested for Commack bank robbery
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney has announced the indictment of George Swanton, a 62-year-old man accused of robbing a Teacher’s Federal Credit Union in Commack earlier this month. “This defendant allegedly entered the bank, threatened a teller and decided to steal cash that did not belong to him...
At Home Store Opens in East Northport
At Home, which offers rugs, furniture, wall art, housewares, and other home decor, has opened at Huntington Square in East Northport. The store is part of a national expansion of the chain, which has 258 stores in 40 states but plans to grow to more Read More ...
NYPD: 3 shot at intersection in Jamaica, Queens
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a triple shooting in Jamaica, Queens.It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday on Sutphin Boulevard near 91st Avenue.Police said a 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 24-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, and a 21-year-old woman was shot in the back.All three victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital and are expected to survive."I was arriving from early voting. I went to early voting and it was a chaotic scene," witness Andy Quito told CBS2's Lisa Rozner. "It was just chaotic. They were put into the stretcher and into the ambulance...
Early Addition: Suffolk County PD are on the hunt for a guy who stole $400 in Pokémon cards three months ago
Because they gotta catch him, here are your early links: Board of Election investigating Lee Zeldin, the "Wolf of Airbnb" has been caught, Geraldo Rivera loves the subway, and more. [ more › ]
Man, 73, fatally run over by truck driver on Long Island
A 73-year-old man was struck by a pickup truck and critically injured as he crossed a road on Long Island Sunday night, Suffolk County police said.
Young Garden City entrepreneur thrives in gelato business after ditching health care job
GreaterRockvilleCentre coverage is funded in part by The Tap Room, now with four L.I. locations with the latest in Rockville Centre. Click here to read about The Tap Room’s new Saturday brunch. On paper, Brandyn Williams seemed to be the least likely individual to enter the Italian ice and...
Two arrested for fight outside Yonkers bar that sent one to trauma center
YONKERS, NY – A fight between two brothers outside a Yonkers bar ended with one man being rushed to the regional trauma center in serious condition. The fight broke out Thursday in the area of Yonkers and Ridgewood Avenue. Police responded to call regarding a street fight that escalated from an argument between the two men outside the bar. “Upon arrival officers observed two men assaulting one; both suspects were placed under arrest and the victim was transported to a local area trauma center,” the Yonkers Police Department said in a statement. “Investigation yielded that several men were patronizing a The post Two arrested for fight outside Yonkers bar that sent one to trauma center appeared first on Shore News Network.
Floral Park holds benefit charity race in memory of late community leader
More than 200 people attended the event and they raised thousands of dollars towards local charities from Floral Park Knights of Columbus Council.
