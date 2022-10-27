ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferguson Brothers Lynchings on Long Island: A Civil Rights Catalyst

In a book dedicated to Wilfred Ferguson, the son of Charles Ferguson, teacher and historian Christopher Verga resurrects the story of two Roosevelt, New York brothers killed by a Freeport police officer in 1946. Verga opens The Ferguson Brothers Lynchings on Long Island: A Civil Rights Catalyst (History Press, 2022)...
FREEPORT, NY
qchron.com

Anti-affirmative action rally held in Bayside

For the first time in months, neither Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization nor New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen was the U.S. Supreme Court case galvanizing Queens residents this past weekend. Roughly 35 civic leaders and community members — many with the Asian Wave Alliance...
BAYSIDE, NY
PIX11

3 Take 5 lottery tickets worth $11,000 each sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The cash keeps rolling in for lucky lottery players in New York.  There were three top-prize tickets sold for Sunday evening’s Take 5 drawing. They were sold in Manhattan, Levittown and Rochester. The winning ticket sold in Manhattan is worth $11,117. It was bought at Ejays Liquors Inc, located at 1621 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Nassau County family of 4 robbed in their own driveway

SADDLE ROCK, N.Y. -- A mother and father and their two young children had weapons pointed at them during a terrifying driveway robbery on Saturday morning.The Long Island family was traumatized but unhurt.Police told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan on Monday that the Nassau County victims were followed home and ambushed as they got out of their car.It all happened at their Whitman Road house in the village of Saddle Rock on the Great Neck Peninsula."Person comes right behind the husband and with a knife and while the wife was getting kids out, somebody else comes up from behind with a gun,"...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
The Jewish Press

NYC Issues ‘Halal Guide” Featuring Terror Mosques

Fore the 21st anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, New York City issued an official “Halal Guide” to its landmarks and tourist attractions. The guide, featuring Muslim women in hijabs in front of skyscrapers, informs us that Muslims are “making an indelible mark on the City” and boasts of the “over 275 mosques spread across all five boroughs—more than any other metro area in the US”. That’s almost one mosque for every 9 people murdered in and around the World Trade Center by Islamic terrorists.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TBR News Media

Port Jefferson Station/Terryville civic talks public safety, LIRR electrification, Brookhaven redistricting, shake-up at the helm

The Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Civic Association met Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Comsewogue Public Library for its monthly general meeting covering various topics. Due to a recent shortage of Suffolk County COPE officers, civic vice president Sal Pitti, whose background is in law enforcement, delivered the public safety report. He concentrated on the crime trend of catalytic converter thefts in the area.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Police, Coast Guard seek info on captain-less boat washed ashore at Smith Point Beach

Suffolk Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are seeking information on a 25-foot boat that washed ashore last night at Smith Point Beach. The unmanned vessel was located approximately two miles west of the Moriches Inlet on the oceanside around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, SCPD informed greaterlongisland.com. In addition to the police and Coast Guard, local fire departments responded to the scene.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Victim of brutal NYC subway assault has warning for other riders

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 78-year-old man is speaking out after he was brutally assaulted on a Manhattan subway train. The victim said he told a fellow subway rider to turn down his loud music, and that request resulted in violence. The 78-year-old said he was attacked by a man and a woman […]
MANHATTAN, NY
TBR News Media

Oakdale man arrested for Commack bank robbery

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney has announced the indictment of George Swanton, a 62-year-old man accused of robbing a Teacher’s Federal Credit Union in Commack earlier this month. “This defendant allegedly entered the bank, threatened a teller and decided to steal cash that did not belong to him...
COMMACK, NY
HuntingtonNow

At Home Store Opens in East Northport

At Home, which offers rugs, furniture, wall art, housewares, and other home decor, has opened at Huntington Square in East Northport. The store is part of a national expansion of the chain, which has 258 stores in 40 states but  plans to grow to more Read More ...
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 3 shot at intersection in Jamaica, Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a triple shooting in Jamaica, Queens.It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday on Sutphin Boulevard near 91st Avenue.Police said a 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 24-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, and a 21-year-old woman was shot in the back.All three victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital and are expected to survive."I was arriving from early voting. I went to early voting and it was a chaotic scene," witness Andy Quito told CBS2's Lisa Rozner. "It was just chaotic. They were put into the stretcher and into the ambulance...
QUEENS, NY
Shore News Network

Two arrested for fight outside Yonkers bar that sent one to trauma center

YONKERS, NY – A fight between two brothers outside a Yonkers bar ended with one man being rushed to the regional trauma center in serious condition. The fight broke out Thursday in the area of Yonkers and Ridgewood Avenue. Police responded to call regarding a street fight that escalated from an argument between the two men outside the bar. “Upon arrival officers observed two men assaulting one; both suspects were placed under arrest and the victim was transported to a local area trauma center,” the Yonkers Police Department said in a statement. “Investigation yielded that several men were patronizing a The post Two arrested for fight outside Yonkers bar that sent one to trauma center appeared first on Shore News Network.
YONKERS, NY

