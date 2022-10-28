Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 21 Review: Outpost 22
With four episodes left, The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 21 should have had far more movement in the plot. Introducing a functioning train line should have landed with more of a thud because it's something none of the survivors thought they'd ever see again. However, the pace was all...
TV Fanatic
Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 10-31-22: Ava Goes Back to the Dark Side
Despite her plan to leave Salem and get back on the right path, she will go full Mafia Princess again on Days Of Our Lives during the week of 10-31-22. That's not THAT unsurprising, but the way she gets there is bizarre. Spoilers say Ava will go back to seeking...
TV Fanatic
Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 5 Episode 7
How did the hospital manage to come to terms with the aftermath of the recent supreme court decision on abortion rights?. Changes were everywhere on New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 7 as the doctors reacted to new protocols. Wilder counseled a woman whose pregnancy put her life in danger. Meanwhile,...
TV Fanatic
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5 Spoilers: Danny Makes an Unusual Alliance
Danny's new assignment is going to be different. According to Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5 spoilers, he will form an unusual partnership with an informant to prevent a murder. Usually, he only arrives on the scene after someone is already dead; how will he handle his opportunity to prevent...
TV Fanatic
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Episode 9 Review: Allegiance
Yes, indeed. The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Episode 9 had a lot of balls up in the air -- a rescue gone terribly wrong, truthful words between June and Joseph hitting like bullets, Joseph going with the grain, and an angry, out-of-control mob. Oh yeah, and Serena's in the wind.
TV Fanatic
The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Ciao
If there were any concerns that The White Lotus Season 2 wouldn't be able to find a compelling enough bunch of characters to kickstart a new mystery, The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 1 washed them away. The White Lotus excels by putting people you'd never want to meet in...
TV Fanatic
La Brea Season 2 Episode 6 Review: Lazarus
Many questions were answered, but many new mysteries started on this emotionally-filled and action-packed episode. Gavin learned the leader of the Lazarus program was his father on La Brea Season 2 Episode 6, and he'd do anything to reconcile with his son. In fact, Lucas got injured in a fight with the guards, and he might not make it.
TV Fanatic
The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Masters Of War
On The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 4, the gang investigates the death of a war veteran and new information revealed about Carlos has John seeing him in a new light. Meanwhile, Mary and Lata finally get closure after Maggie's death. Right off the bat, it was such a well-done episode.
TV Fanatic
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 5 Review: A Vile Hunger for Your Hammering Heart
This is a tough one to unpack. For an hour that is pretty compact in its storytelling, Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 5 is complex, sad, and disturbing in its depiction of this particular part of Louis's story. And it's very intense, especially those closing moments, which see a high level of violence on a series that never shies away from the realities of brutality.
TV Fanatic
The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 5 Review: Growth Opportunities
St. Bonaventure celebrated Halloween! Sort of, anyway. On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 5, several staff members wore costumes for the first ten minutes of the hour, but once the stories kicked into higher gear, it seemed like any other day at the hospital. How odd! At least we...
TV Fanatic
Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 7 Review: O Ye of Little Faith
There's a lot to be said for a good old-fashioned scary story. Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 7 delivers on that with a first half full of spooky, inexplicable happenings and a second half unraveling them with mostly satisfactory explanations. Yay for Janis's return, however brief, although we're still in...
TV Fanatic
East New York Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Going Commando
That was some way for Regina to spend her birthday. East New York Season 1 Episode 5 began with her getting a creepy phone call from a prisoner she helped put away for life, and that was just for openers. Regina took the phone call in stride -- she'd probably...
TV Fanatic
East New York Season 1 Episode 6 Spoilers: Suarez is In Trouble!
Jimmy Smits fans, this is your week. Smits is a big name who has so far had only a small role, popping up to encourage Regina or to suggest she be careful of alienating Deputy Mayor Sharpe. That's about to change. East New York Season 1 Episode 6 spoilers say...
TV Fanatic
The Winchesters, Walker Independence Fail to Get Back Orders at The CW as Network Eyes More Cancellations
As the future of The CW remains in question, the network gave some bad news to its two freshman dramas this week. Deadline reports that The Winchesters and Walker Independence will not be receiving backorders. The decision is a shocker because a series tethered to two of the network's biggest...
TV Fanatic
ABC Cheat Sheet: Alaska Daily, The Rookie Feds, & Big Sky Are on the Bubble
With the continued erosion of live TV viewing on broadcast networks, networks are looking at other viewing metrics to decide which shows will be back. Looking at the network as a whole, not a lot of shows look particularly dead, but there is some separation when you factor in the delayed viewing.
TV Fanatic
Elite Season 6 Trailer Promises a Return to Form
Elite Season 6 looks to be a cut above the previous two seasons. The series has struggled to keep its focus since many of the original cast members exited at the end of Elite Season 3. However, the official trailer teases the aftermath of Sam's death, new beginnings, and Isadora's...
TV Fanatic
Fate: The Winx Saga Canceled at Netflix
It's the end of the line for Fate: The Winx Saga on Netflix. According to showrunner Brian Young, the supernatural drama series has been canceled after two seasons. "This is not fun news to share, but Netflix have decided not to move forward with Season Three of Fate: The Winx Saga," Young said on Instagram.
TV Fanatic
Dead to Me Season 3 Trailer: Jen and Judy Are in a Lot of Trouble
Jen and Judy return to Netflix for one last ride. Netflix on Wednesday unveiled the trailer for the third and final season of Dead to Me, premiering November 17 on the streaming service. We should prepare for a lot of laughs and drama as our two favorites find themselves in...
TV Fanatic
Irreverent Trailer: Colin Donnell Poses as a Reverend in Peacock Drama
Colin Donnell is about to take on a very different role than before. The Chicago Med and Arrow alum will headline Peacock dramedy Irreverent, which is set to premiere November 30. All 10 episodes will be available on the premiere date. "A criminal mediator from Chicago is forced to flee...
