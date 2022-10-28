ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 21 Review: Outpost 22

With four episodes left, The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 21 should have had far more movement in the plot. Introducing a functioning train line should have landed with more of a thud because it's something none of the survivors thought they'd ever see again. However, the pace was all...
TV Fanatic

Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 5 Episode 7

How did the hospital manage to come to terms with the aftermath of the recent supreme court decision on abortion rights?. Changes were everywhere on New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 7 as the doctors reacted to new protocols. Wilder counseled a woman whose pregnancy put her life in danger. Meanwhile,...
TV Fanatic

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5 Spoilers: Danny Makes an Unusual Alliance

Danny's new assignment is going to be different. According to Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5 spoilers, he will form an unusual partnership with an informant to prevent a murder. Usually, he only arrives on the scene after someone is already dead; how will he handle his opportunity to prevent...
TV Fanatic

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Episode 9 Review: Allegiance

Yes, indeed. The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Episode 9 had a lot of balls up in the air -- a rescue gone terribly wrong, truthful words between June and Joseph hitting like bullets, Joseph going with the grain, and an angry, out-of-control mob. Oh yeah, and Serena's in the wind.
TV Fanatic

The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Ciao

If there were any concerns that The White Lotus Season 2 wouldn't be able to find a compelling enough bunch of characters to kickstart a new mystery, The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 1 washed them away. The White Lotus excels by putting people you'd never want to meet in...
TV Fanatic

La Brea Season 2 Episode 6 Review: Lazarus

Many questions were answered, but many new mysteries started on this emotionally-filled and action-packed episode. Gavin learned the leader of the Lazarus program was his father on La Brea Season 2 Episode 6, and he'd do anything to reconcile with his son. In fact, Lucas got injured in a fight with the guards, and he might not make it.
TV Fanatic

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Masters Of War

On The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 4, the gang investigates the death of a war veteran and new information revealed about Carlos has John seeing him in a new light. Meanwhile, Mary and Lata finally get closure after Maggie's death. Right off the bat, it was such a well-done episode.
TV Fanatic

Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 5 Review: A Vile Hunger for Your Hammering Heart

This is a tough one to unpack. For an hour that is pretty compact in its storytelling, Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 5 is complex, sad, and disturbing in its depiction of this particular part of Louis's story. And it's very intense, especially those closing moments, which see a high level of violence on a series that never shies away from the realities of brutality.
TV Fanatic

The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 5 Review: Growth Opportunities

St. Bonaventure celebrated Halloween! Sort of, anyway. On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 5, several staff members wore costumes for the first ten minutes of the hour, but once the stories kicked into higher gear, it seemed like any other day at the hospital. How odd! At least we...
TV Fanatic

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 7 Review: O Ye of Little Faith

There's a lot to be said for a good old-fashioned scary story. Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 7 delivers on that with a first half full of spooky, inexplicable happenings and a second half unraveling them with mostly satisfactory explanations. Yay for Janis's return, however brief, although we're still in...
TV Fanatic

East New York Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Going Commando

That was some way for Regina to spend her birthday. East New York Season 1 Episode 5 began with her getting a creepy phone call from a prisoner she helped put away for life, and that was just for openers. Regina took the phone call in stride -- she'd probably...
NEW YORK STATE
TV Fanatic

Elite Season 6 Trailer Promises a Return to Form

Elite Season 6 looks to be a cut above the previous two seasons. The series has struggled to keep its focus since many of the original cast members exited at the end of Elite Season 3. However, the official trailer teases the aftermath of Sam's death, new beginnings, and Isadora's...
TV Fanatic

Fate: The Winx Saga Canceled at Netflix

It's the end of the line for Fate: The Winx Saga on Netflix. According to showrunner Brian Young, the supernatural drama series has been canceled after two seasons. "This is not fun news to share, but Netflix have decided not to move forward with Season Three of Fate: The Winx Saga," Young said on Instagram.
TV Fanatic

Dead to Me Season 3 Trailer: Jen and Judy Are in a Lot of Trouble

Jen and Judy return to Netflix for one last ride. Netflix on Wednesday unveiled the trailer for the third and final season of Dead to Me, premiering November 17 on the streaming service. We should prepare for a lot of laughs and drama as our two favorites find themselves in...
TV Fanatic

Irreverent Trailer: Colin Donnell Poses as a Reverend in Peacock Drama

Colin Donnell is about to take on a very different role than before. The Chicago Med and Arrow alum will headline Peacock dramedy Irreverent, which is set to premiere November 30. All 10 episodes will be available on the premiere date. "A criminal mediator from Chicago is forced to flee...

Comments / 0

Community Policy