Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Video: Nate Diaz slaps member of Jake Paul’s team backstage at Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz got physical with a member of Jake Paul’s team prior to Paul’s matchup with Anderson Silva on Saturday. Backstage at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., following Diaz’s teammate Chris Avila’s dominant decision win over YouTube star Dr. Mike Varshavski, a skirmish broke out backstage.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights
Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul drops Anderson Silva en route to unanimous decision win
Undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul, will duel opposite ex-UFC Middleweight kingpin, Anderson Silva, tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) on Showtime PPV from Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Paul continued his march up the ladder of MMA talent, moving from Welterweight wrestler to Middleweight kickboxer. Of course, Silva is in his late 40s, which does diminish the whole event a bit. Still, “The Spider” is no ordinary older fighter, as evidenced by his victory last year over Julio Cesar Chavez and all his other later-in-life MMA accomplishments.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
ESPN
Vasiliy Lomachenko rallies to pull out win over Jamaine Ortiz
Vasiliy Lomachenko scored a unanimous-decision victory over Jamaine Ortiz in a fight that was far tougher than expected for him Saturday night at New York's Hulu Theater at MSG. The win sets Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO) up for a potential meeting next year with undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney. Ortiz...
Anderson Silva humbly accepts losing to Jake Paul: 'I'm superhero, but sometimes my half human fail'
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Anderson Silva has no excuses for his loss to Jake Paul. Silva, a former longtime UFC middleweight champion, dropped a unanimous decision to Paul in Saturday’s Showtime boxing headliner at Desert Diamond Arena. It was a competitive fight, but a knockdown by Paul in Round 8 locked in his victory on the scorecard, moving the YouTuber to 6-0 in his boxing career.
Jake Paul Imitates Triple H At Weigh In For Fight Against Anderson Silva
Jake Paul is ready to play the game. During the weigh-in for his fight against Anderson Silva, Jake Paul did his best Triple H imitation as he spit his water into the air. Triple H famously incorporated the water spit into his entrance when he was an active competitor. Paul...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva start time, TV schedule
The Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva start time, TV schedule is for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva event at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.,, on Saturday night. Jake Paul will look to improve to 6-0 in his professional boxing career against former UFC champion Anderson Silva. The 25-year-old boxer defeated Tyron Woodley in his last boxing outing via sixth-round knockout on Dec. 18, 2021.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul: Dana White Is The Reason I Took Anderson Silva Fight, To Shut Him The Hell Up
GLENDALE, Arizona – Dana White was unwillingly instrumental in the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva spectacle coming together. The UFC president had nothing to do with their negotiations, but his intense dislike for Paul pushed the YouTuber-turned-boxer to accept this eight-round cruiserweight boxing match against one of the most legendary figures White’s company has ever promoted. In explaining why White has such disdain for him, the polarizing Paul continued to needle mixed martial arts’ most powerful figure following a press conference Thursday at Desert Diamond Arena.
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney unlikely to fight Vasyl Lomachenko says Paulie Malignaggi
By Sam Volz: Paulie Malignaggi still believes Devin Haney will unlikely take the fight with Vasyl Lomachenko despite his his “suspect” performance against Jermaine Ortiz last Saturday night in New York. After the fight, a VERY large Haney went into the ring to build hype for a fight...
MMAmania.com
Fury rips Jake Paul for fighting ‘hand-picked geriatrics’ after win over Anderson Silva
Jake Paul got one over on another aging mixed martial arts (MMA) legend last night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022), beating Anderson Silva in a fight we will begrudgingly describe as pretty entertaining (watch highlights). What’s next for Paul, who has now beaten two former UFC champions? Maybe Nate Diaz. Maybe Floyd Mayweather.
BoxingNews24.com
Fury reacts to Deontay Wilder crying after Helenius win: “Maybe I knocked a big of sense into him”
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury took credit for Deontay Wilder crying after his sensational return victory over Robert Helenius on December 15th, saying that his victories over ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had “humbled” him. Interestingly, Fury claimed that he’d beaten Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) three times rather...
worldboxingnews.net
Haney made big favorite after Lomachenko digs deep for Ortiz win
The odds of Devin Haney defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2023 shifted considerably after the latter went tooth and nail with Jamaine Ortiz. Undisputed WBC, IBF, WBO, and WBA lightweight champion Haney was ringside to witness the fight and later got in the ring for a head-to-head with the formidable Ukrainian.
MMA Fighting
Stephen Espinoza: Jake Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather ‘has the potential’ to be bigger than Mayweather vs. Logan Paul
Jake Paul has his hands full with Anderson Silva on Saturday but that doesn’t mean he’s not looking ahead at future fights to knock off his bucket list. Perhaps the biggest potential matchup would come against multi-time, multi-weight class champion Floyd Mayweather, who has been entertaining a series of exhibition fights since announcing his retirement from professional competition in 2017. Mayweather has earned millions in bouts taking place in Japan and Dubai not to mention a lucrative showdown with Logan Paul in 2021.
CBS Sports
Boxing predictions, best bets, odds: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, Vasiliy Lomachenko among top picks
Boxing weekends don't get much busier than what's on tap for Saturday. Four separate cards are set to commence around the globe with differing levels of repute among them. The biggest of the day is set to go down in Glendale, Arizona, when social media star Jake Paul looks to continue his ascent as he takes on former UFC middleweight champion and all-time great Anderson Silva (9 p.m. ET, Showtime PPV).
MMAmania.com
Official ‘Paul vs. Silva’ salaries: What will each fighter earn for tonight’s PPV event?
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will collide in a highly-anticipated boxing match later tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and the two fighters will earn millions doing it. LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Silva’ On PPV...
BoxingNews24.com
Jorge Linares gives Haney edge against Lomachenko
By Craig Page: Jorge Linares is leaning toward Devin Haney to defeat Vasyl Lomachenko if they meet for the undisputed lightweight championship. Haney doesn’t possess the same hand speed or power as Jamaine Ortiz, so Lomachenko will likely do better against him. Ortiz had a lot of speed and power early on. Where Haney is superior to Ortiz is in the stamina and jab departments.
MMAmania.com
Biggest winners, loser from ‘Paul vs. Silva’ last night
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva squared off in a Cruiserweight boxing match last night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. When it was all said and done, Paul won a unanimous decision after eight rounds. In further action, Chris Avila beat Mikhail “Dr. Mike” Varshavski silly, while Ashton Sylve knocked out Braulio Rodriguez in the first round.
MMAmania.com
Video: Team Diaz gets into backstage scuffle with Team Paul | Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz was in attendance for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing event tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and that meant his entire entourage was in attendance as well. Diaz, who fought out his...
Uriah Hall defeats Le’Veon Bell (Highlights)
Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Silva’ event is co-headlined by a fight between UFC Veteran Uriah Hall and former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. Uriah ‘Primetime’ Hall (17-11 MMA) announced his retirement from MMA back in August but was quickly booked to fight in a boxing match against Le’Veon Bell this evening in Arizona.
Comments / 0