ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights

Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
GLENDALE, AZ
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul drops Anderson Silva en route to unanimous decision win

Undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul, will duel opposite ex-UFC Middleweight kingpin, Anderson Silva, tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) on Showtime PPV from Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Paul continued his march up the ladder of MMA talent, moving from Welterweight wrestler to Middleweight kickboxer. Of course, Silva is in his late 40s, which does diminish the whole event a bit. Still, “The Spider” is no ordinary older fighter, as evidenced by his victory last year over Julio Cesar Chavez and all his other later-in-life MMA accomplishments.
PHOENIX, AZ
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines

Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
ESPN

Vasiliy Lomachenko rallies to pull out win over Jamaine Ortiz

Vasiliy Lomachenko scored a unanimous-decision victory over Jamaine Ortiz in a fight that was far tougher than expected for him Saturday night at New York's Hulu Theater at MSG. The win sets Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO) up for a potential meeting next year with undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney. Ortiz...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anderson Silva humbly accepts losing to Jake Paul: 'I'm superhero, but sometimes my half human fail'

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Anderson Silva has no excuses for his loss to Jake Paul. Silva, a former longtime UFC middleweight champion, dropped a unanimous decision to Paul in Saturday’s Showtime boxing headliner at Desert Diamond Arena. It was a competitive fight, but a knockdown by Paul in Round 8 locked in his victory on the scorecard, moving the YouTuber to 6-0 in his boxing career.
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva start time, TV schedule

The Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva start time, TV schedule is for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva event at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.,, on Saturday night. Jake Paul will look to improve to 6-0 in his professional boxing career against former UFC champion Anderson Silva. The 25-year-old boxer defeated Tyron Woodley in his last boxing outing via sixth-round knockout on Dec. 18, 2021.
GLENDALE, AZ
Boxing Scene

Jake Paul: Dana White Is The Reason I Took Anderson Silva Fight, To Shut Him The Hell Up

GLENDALE, Arizona – Dana White was unwillingly instrumental in the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva spectacle coming together. The UFC president had nothing to do with their negotiations, but his intense dislike for Paul pushed the YouTuber-turned-boxer to accept this eight-round cruiserweight boxing match against one of the most legendary figures White’s company has ever promoted. In explaining why White has such disdain for him, the polarizing Paul continued to needle mixed martial arts’ most powerful figure following a press conference Thursday at Desert Diamond Arena.
ARIZONA STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney unlikely to fight Vasyl Lomachenko says Paulie Malignaggi

By Sam Volz: Paulie Malignaggi still believes Devin Haney will unlikely take the fight with Vasyl Lomachenko despite his his “suspect” performance against Jermaine Ortiz last Saturday night in New York. After the fight, a VERY large Haney went into the ring to build hype for a fight...
worldboxingnews.net

Haney made big favorite after Lomachenko digs deep for Ortiz win

The odds of Devin Haney defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2023 shifted considerably after the latter went tooth and nail with Jamaine Ortiz. Undisputed WBC, IBF, WBO, and WBA lightweight champion Haney was ringside to witness the fight and later got in the ring for a head-to-head with the formidable Ukrainian.
OHIO STATE
MMA Fighting

Stephen Espinoza: Jake Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather ‘has the potential’ to be bigger than Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

Jake Paul has his hands full with Anderson Silva on Saturday but that doesn’t mean he’s not looking ahead at future fights to knock off his bucket list. Perhaps the biggest potential matchup would come against multi-time, multi-weight class champion Floyd Mayweather, who has been entertaining a series of exhibition fights since announcing his retirement from professional competition in 2017. Mayweather has earned millions in bouts taking place in Japan and Dubai not to mention a lucrative showdown with Logan Paul in 2021.
CBS Sports

Boxing predictions, best bets, odds: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, Vasiliy Lomachenko among top picks

Boxing weekends don't get much busier than what's on tap for Saturday. Four separate cards are set to commence around the globe with differing levels of repute among them. The biggest of the day is set to go down in Glendale, Arizona, when social media star Jake Paul looks to continue his ascent as he takes on former UFC middleweight champion and all-time great Anderson Silva (9 p.m. ET, Showtime PPV).
GLENDALE, AZ
BoxingNews24.com

Jorge Linares gives Haney edge against Lomachenko

By Craig Page: Jorge Linares is leaning toward Devin Haney to defeat Vasyl Lomachenko if they meet for the undisputed lightweight championship. Haney doesn’t possess the same hand speed or power as Jamaine Ortiz, so Lomachenko will likely do better against him. Ortiz had a lot of speed and power early on. Where Haney is superior to Ortiz is in the stamina and jab departments.
MMAmania.com

Biggest winners, loser from ‘Paul vs. Silva’ last night

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva squared off in a Cruiserweight boxing match last night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. When it was all said and done, Paul won a unanimous decision after eight rounds. In further action, Chris Avila beat Mikhail “Dr. Mike” Varshavski silly, while Ashton Sylve knocked out Braulio Rodriguez in the first round.
GLENDALE, AZ
bjpenndotcom

Uriah Hall defeats Le’Veon Bell (Highlights)

Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Silva’ event is co-headlined by a fight between UFC Veteran Uriah Hall and former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. Uriah ‘Primetime’ Hall (17-11 MMA) announced his retirement from MMA back in August but was quickly booked to fight in a boxing match against Le’Veon Bell this evening in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy