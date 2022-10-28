ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

startattle.com

Law & Order: SVU (Season 24 Episode 5) “Breakwater” trailer, release date

A young man asks the SVU for help when he suspects his boss is preying on his sister. Velasco tries to convince a reluctant witness to testify in court. Startattle.com – Law & Order: SVU | NBC. Network: NBC. Episode title: “Breakwater”. Release date: October 27, 2022 at...
TV Fanatic

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 4 Review: Life During Wartime

There's a reason Frank says the mayor should stay out of NYPD business. On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 4, Mayor Chase tried to put his nose into two cases, causing trouble without being on-screen for a second. He wasn't the only one playing politics, but his pressure on both...
TV Fanatic

S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 4 Review: Maniak

What happens when 20-Squad is sent on a wild goose chase courtesy of a convicted murderer?. On S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 4, the team tries to find diamonds that a convicted killer is searching for as he goes through his hit list of people that may have them. Meanwhile, as...
Popculture

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Producer Reveals If Hetty Will Return

The return of NCIS: Los Angeles for its 14th season on Oct. 9 should have been a reason for fans to celebrate. Instead, the episode was met with shock and disappointment from those hoping that Linda Hunt's character, Hetty Lange, would finally make an appearance. The Oscar-winner was nowhere to be seen, but showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said we will see Hunt soon.
TV Fanatic

Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 34 Episode 6

On The Simpsons Season 34 Episode 6, her resentment took monstrous form, plunging Springfield into chaos. Lisa set out to save the planet when it became clear the end was near. However, Homer learned his life was a lie and found himself on a shocking fact-finding mission about his past.
TV Fanatic

Step Up: High Water Season 3 Episode 3 Review: Player's Ball

Oh, yes! That was one insane episode. Step Up: High Water Season 3 Episode 3 delivered everything. There was romance, sex, betrayal, alliances, and not forgetting Rigo's one hell of a performance at the BMT awards. The previous two episodes have felt lazy; we were rehashing the events of the...
TV Fanatic

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 21 Review: Outpost 22

With four episodes left, The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 21 should have had far more movement in the plot. Introducing a functioning train line should have landed with more of a thud because it's something none of the survivors thought they'd ever see again. However, the pace was all...
TV Fanatic

East New York Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Going Commando

That was some way for Regina to spend her birthday. East New York Season 1 Episode 5 began with her getting a creepy phone call from a prisoner she helped put away for life, and that was just for openers. Regina took the phone call in stride -- she'd probably...
TV Fanatic

Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 5 Review: A Vile Hunger for Your Hammering Heart

This is a tough one to unpack. For an hour that is pretty compact in its storytelling, Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 5 is complex, sad, and disturbing in its depiction of this particular part of Louis's story. And it's very intense, especially those closing moments, which see a high level of violence on a series that never shies away from the realities of brutality.
CBS Chicago

What to watch on Netflix: Top 10 films and TV shows right now

(CBS) -- Writer, director and producer Ryan P. Murphy has another hit for Netflix. Viewers can't get enough Murphy's real-estate thriller, "The Watcher."  The series topped the Netflix's TV List for the second week in a row with 148.24M hours viewed in the past week. "The Watcher, which is based on the true story of Derek and Maria Broaddus, centers on a married couple who move into their dream home only to be threatened by letters from a stalker. Murphy's "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" held the No. 2 spot, with 69 million hours viewed. Murphy signed a five-year deal with Netflix, reported to be worth $300 million, in 2018. Netflix's No. 1 movie, "The School For Good and Evil," stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington and is based on the best-selling series by Soman Chainani. It debuted at the top of the list with nearly 79 million hours viewed. "The Curse of Bridge Hollow' was a distant No. 2 with just over 25 million hours. 
TheDailyBeast

‘The Watcher’ Is Ryan Murphy’s Creepiest Creation Since the First ‘American Horror Story’

In 2014, anonymous letters began showing up in the mailbox of Derek and Maria Broaddus, who had just bought a house on 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey, signed by someone who called themselves “The Watcher.” In his notes, The Watcher detailed their apparent reconnaissance of the property and the Broadduses’ short time at it (they had only just closed on the house and hadn’t yet moved in). The first letter thanked the family for bringing children to the home—“young blood,” as the letter so terrifyingly put it—and stated that once The Watcher knew their names, they would call to...
TV Fanatic

What to Watch: Ghosts of Christmas Always, The Suspect, Blockbuster

There is still so much good content coming to a TV or mobile device near you!. I cannot recommend Ghosts of Christmas Always on Hallmark enough, and for non-Christmas fare, The Capture Season 2 is terrifying, and The Suspect is edge-of-your-seat stuff. Titans returns to HBO Max, and you get...

