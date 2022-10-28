Read full article on original website
Law & Order: SVU (Season 24 Episode 5) “Breakwater” trailer, release date
A young man asks the SVU for help when he suspects his boss is preying on his sister. Velasco tries to convince a reluctant witness to testify in court. Startattle.com – Law & Order: SVU | NBC. Network: NBC. Episode title: “Breakwater”. Release date: October 27, 2022 at...
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 4 Review: Life During Wartime
There's a reason Frank says the mayor should stay out of NYPD business. On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 4, Mayor Chase tried to put his nose into two cases, causing trouble without being on-screen for a second. He wasn't the only one playing politics, but his pressure on both...
Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 — promos for next episode and everything we know about the Christopher Meloni-led series
Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 is officially in full swing. Here’s everything we know about the crime drama.
East New York Season 1 Episode 6 Spoilers: Suarez is In Trouble!
Jimmy Smits fans, this is your week. Smits is a big name who has so far had only a small role, popping up to encourage Regina or to suggest she be careful of alienating Deputy Mayor Sharpe. That's about to change. East New York Season 1 Episode 6 spoilers say...
S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 4 Review: Maniak
What happens when 20-Squad is sent on a wild goose chase courtesy of a convicted murderer?. On S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 4, the team tries to find diamonds that a convicted killer is searching for as he goes through his hit list of people that may have them. Meanwhile, as...
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Producer Reveals If Hetty Will Return
The return of NCIS: Los Angeles for its 14th season on Oct. 9 should have been a reason for fans to celebrate. Instead, the episode was met with shock and disappointment from those hoping that Linda Hunt's character, Hetty Lange, would finally make an appearance. The Oscar-winner was nowhere to be seen, but showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said we will see Hunt soon.
Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer victim Tony Hughes slams Netflix show: ‘It didn’t happen like that’
Shirley Hughes, the mother of Jeffrey Dahmer's victim Tony Hughes, hit out at Ryan Murphy's Netflix series for its inaccuracies.
Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 34 Episode 6
On The Simpsons Season 34 Episode 6, her resentment took monstrous form, plunging Springfield into chaos. Lisa set out to save the planet when it became clear the end was near. However, Homer learned his life was a lie and found himself on a shocking fact-finding mission about his past.
Step Up: High Water Season 3 Episode 3 Review: Player's Ball
Oh, yes! That was one insane episode. Step Up: High Water Season 3 Episode 3 delivered everything. There was romance, sex, betrayal, alliances, and not forgetting Rigo's one hell of a performance at the BMT awards. The previous two episodes have felt lazy; we were rehashing the events of the...
Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 10-31-22: Ava Goes Back to the Dark Side
Despite her plan to leave Salem and get back on the right path, she will go full Mafia Princess again on Days Of Our Lives during the week of 10-31-22. That's not THAT unsurprising, but the way she gets there is bizarre. Spoilers say Ava will go back to seeking...
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 21 Review: Outpost 22
With four episodes left, The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 21 should have had far more movement in the plot. Introducing a functioning train line should have landed with more of a thud because it's something none of the survivors thought they'd ever see again. However, the pace was all...
East New York Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Going Commando
That was some way for Regina to spend her birthday. East New York Season 1 Episode 5 began with her getting a creepy phone call from a prisoner she helped put away for life, and that was just for openers. Regina took the phone call in stride -- she'd probably...
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 5 Review: A Vile Hunger for Your Hammering Heart
This is a tough one to unpack. For an hour that is pretty compact in its storytelling, Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 5 is complex, sad, and disturbing in its depiction of this particular part of Louis's story. And it's very intense, especially those closing moments, which see a high level of violence on a series that never shies away from the realities of brutality.
Blue Bloods season 13: next episode, cast and everything we know about the cop drama
Blue Bloods season 13 is set to bring back the Reagan family this fall on CBS. Here is everything we know about the new season.
What to watch on Netflix: Top 10 films and TV shows right now
(CBS) -- Writer, director and producer Ryan P. Murphy has another hit for Netflix. Viewers can't get enough Murphy's real-estate thriller, "The Watcher." The series topped the Netflix's TV List for the second week in a row with 148.24M hours viewed in the past week. "The Watcher, which is based on the true story of Derek and Maria Broaddus, centers on a married couple who move into their dream home only to be threatened by letters from a stalker. Murphy's "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" held the No. 2 spot, with 69 million hours viewed. Murphy signed a five-year deal with Netflix, reported to be worth $300 million, in 2018. Netflix's No. 1 movie, "The School For Good and Evil," stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington and is based on the best-selling series by Soman Chainani. It debuted at the top of the list with nearly 79 million hours viewed. "The Curse of Bridge Hollow' was a distant No. 2 with just over 25 million hours.
ABC Cheat Sheet: Alaska Daily, The Rookie Feds, & Big Sky Are on the Bubble
With the continued erosion of live TV viewing on broadcast networks, networks are looking at other viewing metrics to decide which shows will be back. Looking at the network as a whole, not a lot of shows look particularly dead, but there is some separation when you factor in the delayed viewing.
‘The Watcher’ Is Ryan Murphy’s Creepiest Creation Since the First ‘American Horror Story’
In 2014, anonymous letters began showing up in the mailbox of Derek and Maria Broaddus, who had just bought a house on 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey, signed by someone who called themselves “The Watcher.” In his notes, The Watcher detailed their apparent reconnaissance of the property and the Broadduses’ short time at it (they had only just closed on the house and hadn’t yet moved in). The first letter thanked the family for bringing children to the home—“young blood,” as the letter so terrifyingly put it—and stated that once The Watcher knew their names, they would call to...
‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: Why Lionel Dahmer Is Considering Suing Netflix Over Both Series
Lionel Dahmer's assistant reveals they are gearing up for a lawsuit against Netflix. Due to the newfound interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, they revealed Lionel Dahmer was not asked permission to use the prison tapes in the docu-series.
What to Watch: Ghosts of Christmas Always, The Suspect, Blockbuster
There is still so much good content coming to a TV or mobile device near you!. I cannot recommend Ghosts of Christmas Always on Hallmark enough, and for non-Christmas fare, The Capture Season 2 is terrifying, and The Suspect is edge-of-your-seat stuff. Titans returns to HBO Max, and you get...
Evan Peters Says He Spent ‘Months’ in Character as Jeffrey Dahmer While Filming Hit Netflix Series
Evan Peters detailed the elaborate process that went into his portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer for the Netflix series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story during a panel over the weekend. Peters spent four months preparing for the role, taking into account every single detail of Dahmer’s physicality to...
