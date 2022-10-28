ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Public

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

Top European official: if Twitter ignores the law, penalties will 'haunt' Elon Musk

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The European Union's competition czar has a message for Twitter's new boss Elon Musk: We are watching you. Since the Tesla CEO took ownership of the social network last week promising, among other changes, to loosen up rules around what people can post to Twitter, authorities in Europe have been standing by for any signs that Twitter may run afoul of European speech laws.
CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Connecticut Public

Beat your midday slump by sticking your head in the freezer

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. You know the feeling when you step outside on a cold day and immediately your body just sort of jolts you awake? That sensation can be harnessed for improving your sleep. In his new book, psychologist Aric Prather shares tips for beating that midday slump that often leaves us reaching for caffeine. As reported in The New York Times, Dr. Prather recommends a brisk walk to get that energy pumping, a dance party or my favorite, sticking your head in the freezer.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy