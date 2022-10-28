Read full article on original website
Related
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Top European official: if Twitter ignores the law, penalties will 'haunt' Elon Musk
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The European Union's competition czar has a message for Twitter's new boss Elon Musk: We are watching you. Since the Tesla CEO took ownership of the social network last week promising, among other changes, to loosen up rules around what people can post to Twitter, authorities in Europe have been standing by for any signs that Twitter may run afoul of European speech laws.
Elon Musk said Twitter wouldn't become a 'hellscape.' It's already changing
A surge in racist slurs, a coordinated campaign to spread antisemitic memes, an owner posting a baseless conspiracy theory: welcome to the first few days of Elon Musk's Twitter. Since the billionaire took control of the influential social media platform on Oct. 27, users, researchers and the company's own employees...
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
Beat your midday slump by sticking your head in the freezer
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. You know the feeling when you step outside on a cold day and immediately your body just sort of jolts you awake? That sensation can be harnessed for improving your sleep. In his new book, psychologist Aric Prather shares tips for beating that midday slump that often leaves us reaching for caffeine. As reported in The New York Times, Dr. Prather recommends a brisk walk to get that energy pumping, a dance party or my favorite, sticking your head in the freezer.
Traditional TV beats streaming in ratings as overnight viewer numbers for Netflix are revealed for the first time
Netflix might be the top streaming service but new figures reveal traditional TV attracts just as many – and often a lot more – viewers for individual shows. Netflix is now part of the Barb audience measurement system, meaning that for the first time its overnight ratings are available along with those of other TV services.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0