cowboystatedaily.com
Homeowners Outside Of Cheyenne Have First Tesla Roof In Wyoming
You wouldn't know that Chris Roberts' roof is a home solar farm just by looking at it, but the black tiles that cover the top of his house near Cheyenne produce about 120% of the energy his home uses, not including the power to charge his Tesla Model Y car.
mybighornbasin.com
New Look for Wyoming License Plates
After getting a sneak peak at the design of the new license plate for Wyoming drivers, the public’s reaction is mixed, to say the least. The new plate goes for a more modern look and veers away from the more “traditional” Wyoming plate, according to the image posted on the Sweetwater County’s Treasurer’s office Facebook page. The new plate has large, block letters with a black background that is framed in red. The traditional Steamboat, or bucking bronc logo, is included along with the silhouette of a bison and Travel Wyoming dot com web site at the bottom. The “That’s Wy” tagline is affixed at the lower right corner of the plate.
Have You Seen Wyoming’s Museum of Military Vehicles?
I am continually impressed with what Wyoming has to offer. I know there are people that keep saying, stop telling people what we have, so they won't come here. Honestly that would be a shame. The history and beauty offered by the Cowboy State, needs to be shared with others.
There Are Real Witches Practicing In Wyoming, Here’s Where To Find Them
Witches in the "Cowboy State?" OH SURE! We've got just about everything way out here. Just watch where you travel when you venture into the backcountry and the back alleys. The Casper Mountain Witches – The ghost of a witch. Back in the the1930s, witnesses began reporting a witch haunting the area near Crimson Dawn road on Casper Mountain. There is an annual festival that draws hundreds of spectators every year on the summer solstice to reenact pagan rites.
ksl.com
Wyoming man killed in head-on crash in Uintah County
NAPLES, Uintah County — Police have identified a man from Wyoming who was killed in a head-on crash in Uintah County on Friday. Skylar Marrello, 28, of Casper, was driving south in a Mitsubishi Lancer at the Green River bridge on state Route 45 about 8:30 p.m. when he crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a Chevrolet Silverado, the Utah Highway Patrol said.
Wyoming has the Most Powerful Voters
With the general election only a week away, it's worth remembering just how powerful a vote in Wyoming is compared to a state like California, Colorado, or Utah. According to a report by WalletHub, voters in Wyoming have the greatest voting power when voting in the Senate, for governor, and overall.
cowboystatedaily.com
Monitoring Workers A Growing Trend, But Wyoming Researcher Finds It Often Backfires
Employers have doubled their purchases of electronic monitoring software since the COVID-19 pandemic began, while employees doubled down on a phenomenon that's become known as "quiet quitting.". That might not be just a coincidence. Always Watching. A Wyoming researcher...
cowboystatedaily.com
Good Samaritans Rescue Antelope Stuck In Barbed-Wire
As Jaymie Litzel sees it, the loss of one of her fiancé's high-end shoes was a small price to pay for sparing an antelope buck from what would have been an agonizing death. "He got a cool horn accessory...
Wolves shot in Wyoming may be from a Colorado pack
DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe that three wolves shot and killed just over the state's border in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado's closely watched North Park wolf pack. The North Park pack, which often crosses into Wyoming where hunting wolves is legal, gained notoriety last...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming High Schooler Finds Career Path Through Apprenticeship
Not knowing what to do with the rest of your life is a common problem for high school students, something Marko Glassock knows all too well. He got some help figuring out his options thanks to an apprenticeship program in his...
cowboystatedaily.com
Dave Simpson: Never A Better Time To Live In Wyoming
I'm not afraid to admit this, and I'll bet you aren't either. Just once in the horrible surveillance videos we see of innocent people being beaten to within an inch of their lives, I long to see someone with the ability and the tools necessary to fight back.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Faces Potential ‘Disaster’ As Diesel Supplies Evaporate
The supply of diesel in the United States has dropped to its lowest seasonal level since 1945, according to federal data, meaning there's less than a month of the fuel stockpiled in the country. Wyoming gas distributors have struggled with...
Heavy Snow In SE Wyoming Mountains Possible This Week
While the next few days are expected to bring pleasant fall weather to southeast Wyoming, a change later in the week could bring a blast of winter weather and possibly some heavy snow at higher elevations. But high temperatures could hit the low 70s in some areas over the next...
3 wolves killed in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado's 'North Park' pack
Three sub-adult wolves that were legally harvested in Wyoming this month may have belonged to Colorado's "North Park" pack according to officials from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). CPW began receiving reports that three black, female, sub-adult wolves were harvested across state lines on October 14. According to CPW Public...
Remains of Elk Hunter Missing Since 2019 Likely Recovered in Wyoming
On October 16, a group of hunters in Wyoming found a firearm beneath a clump of vegetation. The discovery spurred a search that eventually led investigators to human remains. According to local Wyoming media outlet, the remains are thought to belong to an elk hunter who went missing in the area during a 2019 snowstorm.
sheridanwyoming.com
Wyoming High School Football Scoreboard And Standings Quarterfinals 2022
The playoff field has been cut in half, and for the teams that survived, one game stands between them and a trip to Laramie. Sheridan’s next game is scheduled for Friday, November 4th at home vs. Cheyenne Central at 6pm. Big Horn’s next game is TBA at home vs....
svinews.com
Evanston man identified in fatal ATV accident in Star Valley
An Evanston, Wyoming man lost his life in a four-wheeler accident on Monday, October 24. Lincoln County Sheriff Shane Johnson said the accident occurred in the Cole Canyon area of Star Valley. Sheriff Johnson stated that both the Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln County Search & Rescue responded to the scene...
oilcity.news
Hunter-harvested elk samples from two new Wyoming hunt areas test positive for chronic wasting disease
CASPER, Wyo. — Chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in Wyoming Elk Hunt Areas 47 and 49 based on testing of samples from hunter-harvested bull elk, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Monday. The two elk hunt areas are in the Game and Fish Cody Region and...
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Make arrangements to meet your new best friend today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
NBCMontana
Energy rates to rise for some Montana residents
MISSOULA, Mont. — NBC Montana reached out to the electricity co-ops and Northwestern Energy to find out if and when Montanans might see a change in their electric bills. We found out that customers of Northwestern Energy will see a 12.6% rate increase on their bill that went into effect this month. For residential households that use an average of 750 kilo-watt hours per month, this increase will tack on anywhere from $11-$15 to your monthly bill.
