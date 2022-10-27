After getting a sneak peak at the design of the new license plate for Wyoming drivers, the public’s reaction is mixed, to say the least. The new plate goes for a more modern look and veers away from the more “traditional” Wyoming plate, according to the image posted on the Sweetwater County’s Treasurer’s office Facebook page. The new plate has large, block letters with a black background that is framed in red. The traditional Steamboat, or bucking bronc logo, is included along with the silhouette of a bison and Travel Wyoming dot com web site at the bottom. The “That’s Wy” tagline is affixed at the lower right corner of the plate.

